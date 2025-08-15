Soulframe: How to get Triune Talisman from Crypts

Triune Talisman is the only totem in Soulframe that grants +1 to all Attributes (Courage, Spirit, and Grace). In order to get it, you have to do an elaborate process where you kill the Circade boss in the Crypt in specific locations, and then draw him out in the open with pendants. The involvement of the day-night cycle (as well as reliance on some level of luck) means it may take you multiple hours the get this Medallion.

However, as a result, you get what is the best totem in Soulframe in Preludes 10 (and also a trophy item of sorts). So, here's the entire process of how a new Soulframe player can gather the Triune Talisman.

Before we proceed, though, note that the item may not be available in perpetuity. It's tied to the Festival of the Circade, touted as an "event" - meaning it may go away once the event expires. Then again, going by the track record of Digital Extremes, token FOMO gear is highly uncommon, so there's also a chance that the Triune Talisman is a permanent addition to Soulframe.

How to farm Triune Talisman fragments in Soulframe

The most convenient Crypt location (Image via Digital Extremes)

The first thing you need to do is enter one of the Crypt dungeons in Soulframe. You need a minimum of three runs for the entire process, so that means at least 3 Crypt Keys. Thankfully, Crypt Keys are quite easy to farm - they drop liberally from Banneret lootbags, regular heavy Ode units, as well as three-star Faction quest rewards.

With the Crypt Keys in hand, go to one of the Crypt entrance locations. I recommend the one east of Fort Kearhold, at the turn of the river, as the dungeon exit is also very close by.

Once you enter the Crypt, you want to go to the Circade boss room, and before you trigger the boss, go into Soul Mode to look for glowing runes on three Murals - glowing red, green, or blue. Usually, the boss room itself will have two of these Murals, whereas the third one will be inside a hallway or smaller room connected to this room.

Killing Circade near these runes drop Pendants (Image via Digtial Extremes)

Your objective is to get Circade to come near one of these Murals, and slay him in the vicinity. Depending on the color of the Rune, the boss will drop the following pendants on death (guaranteed drop):

Green - Midnight Pendant

Blue - Dawn Pendant

Red - Dusk Pendant

You should do three runs of the Crypt, and gather a copy of each - you'll need all three. Next, you have to put ones of the pendants on, and the Circade will spawn as an overworld boss out in the open during the corresponding time of day.

Roughly speaking, the following are the timings (visible on the bottom-right corner of the map in Soulframe):

Dawn Pendant - 30-15 Minutes till Night

Dusk Pendant - 15-1 Minutes till Night

Midnight Pendant - 15-1 Minutes till Day

This is the RNG-reliant part, as there's no other triggers to force a Circade spawn. Generally, the best way is to simple put one of the pendants on and play the game normally, and the boss will spawn at some point (do note that it can even spawn during other boss fights like Mendicant King). Before he spawns, your medallion will glow to foretell his arrival.

Wear the correct pendant according to time of day to draw out the Circade (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you have successfully cleared an overworld Circade encounter, you'll get a Triune Talisman fragment, and that specific pendant will no longer spawn the Circade (it also loses its color to indicate that). In the long run, you need three Triune Talisman fragments - one from triggering the boss with each pendant once.

Once you have acquired three fragments, you can immediately start crafting the Triune Talisman in Soulframe. It does not require a Sacred Shimmer, unlike faction medallions.

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More