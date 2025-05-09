Terminus Horizon updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Terminus Horizon is a powerful Machine Gun that has been reissued alongside Destiny 2: Rite of the Nine. This Arc weapon is a part of the Spire of the Watcher loot pool and comes with the best perks the element has to offer. While Terminus Horizon might be an old weapon, the newly implemented perks from Year 7 make it so players can use it in any activity.

Since Machine Guns are more viable in PvE than PvP, we will be talking about the former in a bit more detail than the latter. However, this isn't to say that the weapon doesn't have anything to offer in PvP. That said, Terminus Horizon isn't the most sought-after weapon against other Guardians.

Players prefer a Machine Gun with a high fire rate instead of a slower weapon. In any case, we will also be listing the best perk combination on Terminus Horizon to make your life a little easier while facing other Guardians in the Crucible.

Terminus Horizon PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Terminus Horizon PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2 Foundry)

Here is a list of all the perks recommended for Terminus Horizon in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.

for increased handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and stability.

for increased reload speed and stability. Eddy Current for increased reload speed and handling upon sprinting or while Amplified. The effect can be improved when you are Amplified.

for increased reload speed and handling upon sprinting or while Amplified. The effect can be improved when you are Amplified. Jolting Feedback, where dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. The debuff can be applied faster if the user is Amplified.

For other perks to use against a room full of mobs, we recommend Dragonfly in the third column and Rolling Storm in the fourth column. Killing Tally is also a great damage perk that can help you kill enemies quickly.

However, if you are looking to use this weapon against elites, bosses, and Champions, then Triple Tap, Target Lock, or Precision Instrument is recommended. Note that these perks are just alternatives and aren't mandatory.

The perks pointed out above should still be your priority to get before anything else.

Terminus Horizon PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 PvP Terminus Horizon god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for the Terminus Horizon Machine Gun in PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.

for increased handling and reduced recoil. Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.

for increased range and stability. Dragonfly for an elemental explosion after precision kills.

for an elemental explosion after precision kills. Killing Tally for increased damage with kills.

How to get Terminus Horizon in Destiny 2

The Terminus Horizon Machine Gun can be obtained from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon via the Eternity node. You can also obtain the Adept version of the weapon from the Ultimatum encounter, alongside the reward chest in the social hub in exchange for Nanory Manifolds.

