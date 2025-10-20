The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2 patch notes: Halloween event, stats and resource multipliers, bug fixes, and more

The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2 is coming on October 21, 2025. It will introduce the Halloween Event, which will be running until November 11, 2025. Ranging all the way from Project Chains to Open World activities, there's a lot to look out for in these three weeks. Additionally, a couple of stat and resource multiplier events will also go live after the update.

This article will go over all the details shared in The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2 patch notes by the official Trello page of the game.

Everything you need to know about The Division 2 Halloween Event in Title Update Y7S2.2

The Houndsman Hunt

During the Halloween event, players can hunt down Mini Warhounds, which are specialized and scaled-down versions of their usual Black Tusk counterparts. These miniaturized variants will focus on evading players by using various tactics like invisibility, damage resistance, and more.

The Houndsman set in The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Taking down one such Mini Warhound will award you a Houndsman Bounty. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents can keep hunting Mini Warhound to stack a list of bounty targets and go after them in one sitting.

During the first week of this event (October 21 to 27, 2025), Houndsman Bounties will grant Houndsman Caches as rewards. These will unlock The Houndsman Bundle in the following sequence:

Mask

Gloves

Backpack

Uniform

unique Backpack Trophy

Here is a list of all the rewards found in The Houndsman Caches.

October 21 to 27:

The Houndsman outfit (Mask, Gloves, Backpack, Uniform)

The Houndsman Hound Backpack Trophy

"Bat" VFX Drone Mod

"Quickstep" Named Tactical M1911

October 28 to November 11:

The Houndsman Mask

"Bat" VFX Drone Mod

"Quickstep" Named Tactical M1911

If players miss out on obtaining this outfit for free, it will show up on the in-game store for purchase after October 28, 2025.

Halloween Project Chain

After The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2 goes live, a Project Chain will become available. SHD Agents must undertake seven different challenges released daily during the first week of the event. Similar to previous Projects, this Halloween event chain must be completed in its sequence of release.

The Sinister Shade outfit in Title Update Y7S2.2 (Image via Ubisoft)

After each Project completion, you will slowly unlock a part of the Sinister Shade outfit for free. Additionally, the first six daily Projects offer various rewards like Optimization, Recalibration, and Named Item caches, while the last challenge will unlock the "Quickstep" named Pistol along with the last piece of your outfit.

The named pistol comes with "Sport Mode" talent, which has the following attributes:

+20% Movement Speed.

This bonus does not stack with other movement speed increases.

Active when pistol is unholstered.

New multiplier events in The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2

After the positive reception of the Tech Overdrive and Brand Surge events in Y7S2, The Division 2 will introduce two new multiplier events with Title Update Y7S2.2.

The first of the two is a stats multiplier event titled Redline Overdrive which will run from October 24 to October 27, 2025. Here are all the boosted stats you will acquire:

+50% Critical Hit Damage

+25% Critical Hit Chance

+25% Critical Hit Chance Cap

+25% Magazine Size

+25% Reload Speed

The second multiplier event is titled Expertise Surge and it helps increases the rate at which you level up your Expertise rank as suggested by its name. SHD Agents will receive double upgrade materials from all in-game sources while this event runs from November 7 to November 10, 2025.

Halloween event key art (Image via Ubisoft)

Retaliation changes in Title Update Y7S2.2

Retaliation timers in the Brooklyn DLC area have been increased by 30 seconds.

Retaliation activities will now feature targeted loot.

Fixed the issue where Control Points did not grant rewards during Retaliation capture. Seasonal XP, player XP and materials can now be acquired.

Fixed an issue where the Hostage Rescue activities were not filling the Agitation Meter.

Fixed an issue where Kill Squads could get stuck in their spawn areas across multiple locations.

Fixed an issue where players could choose to retreat during the concluding phase of Retaliation, causing the warning message to display incorrect information.

Fixed an issue where some enemy NPCs did not engage properly during Control Point retake encounters.

Fixed an issue with Retaliation objectives including control points that were not yet available.

Miscellaneous changes in in Title Update Y7S2.2

Modifiers

Fixed the issue with modifiers being unavailable in Legacy Climax Missions if they had not been previously unlocked.

Fixed the issue with missing flame VFX for the "Sanitation" Active Modifier.

Fixed the issue with the character becoming overly bright in dark environments when using the “Sanitation” Active Modifier.

Gear, Weapons and Talents

Fixed an issue with the " Throttle Control " Talent where stacks were immediately lost once enemies were no longer suppressed.

" Talent where stacks were immediately lost once enemies were no longer suppressed. Fixed an issue where the " Abridged " Talent of the Tinkerer exotic mask was not triggering when using the " Soft Spot " Talent in combination with others.

" Talent of the Tinkerer exotic mask was not triggering when using the " " Talent in combination with others. Fixed an issue with loadout swaps that caused multiple talents to stack through the “Abridged” Talent.

Seasonal Journey and Scouts

Fixed the issue where Journey Mission 2 was not counted toward the completion of Journey Mission 8.

Fixed the issue with the Deactivate Scout button becoming unusable after completing an objective.

Battle for Brooklyn DLC

Fixed an issue where the "Recover SHD Tech Caches" objective in Named Zone Liberation Projects were not completing if a SHD Cache was already obtained before the Project was initiated.

Other

Fixed multiple issues with voice-over lines not playing correctly or triggering as intended.

Fixed multiple issues and made improvements to the UI.

Fixed and improved lighting in several areas for better visual quality.

Fixed multiple localization issues.

This concludes our coverage of The Division 2 Title Update Y7S2.2 patch notes. The new update introduces the much-anticipated Halloween event where players can grab new outfits and multiple rewards during the first week itself.

