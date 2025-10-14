The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt guide: Scout 6 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt is here after the latest weekly reset. This time, a sudden spike in Outcast activity has made things tense in DC. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents must look into this uprising and determine the root cause behind it all. This week's challenges will have players scouring the map for Outcasts and eliminating all threats.
This article will guide you through The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt and all of its challenges for Scout 6.
The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them
Let us go over all the in-game hints from Scout 6 of The Division 2 that SHD Agents must decipher to complete the new set of weekly challenges:
- Disrupt Outcast operations wherever you find them
- Eliminate Outcasts
- Black Tusk is using the Outcasts as cover to seize more territory. Drive them out.
1) Complete Outcast Activities
For the first challenge of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt, SHD Agents must complete two open-world challenges that are linked to the Outcast faction.
This can include Propaganda Broadcast, Public Execution, Territory Control, or Resource Convoys. Completing any two of these activities will unlock our second challenge.
2) Eliminate Outcasts
Among this week's challenges, the second is the easiest, as it requires players to eliminate Outcast faction enemies in any part of the map. To do so in the fastest time possible, you can attack any Control Point affiliated with that faction and take them all down at a lower difficulty level.
You must eliminate 25 Outcast enemies to complete this objective.
3) Complete Invaded Mission
After it is uncovered that Black Tusk is behind the Outcast uprising, you must take over two Invaded Missions. These will be marked with the red main mission icon on your map.
To complete these the fastest possible way, SHD Agents can either lower the difficulty for the mission only or bring in squadmates to assist in faster clear times. This concludes The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt Scout 6.
