The Division 2 vendors this week (August 19 to 26, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Weekly reset of raid caches, incursion caches, and The Division 2 vendor items is live. Every Tuesday, Agents will be able to go through all the settlements in the major maps (DC, New York, Brooklyn) to find vendors who offer a new rotation of items. These items can be acquired with various currencies, like E-Credits, Countdown Requisition resources, or DZ resources.

This article will go over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from August 19 to 26, 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (August 19 to 26, 2025)

DC Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

"Percussive Maintenance" Alps Summit brand set backpack with Perfect Tech Support talent

Vector SBR .45 ACP SMG with Eyeless talent

ACR-R AR with Close & Personal talent

KARD-45 Pistol with Reformation talent

Imminence brand set backpack with Composure talent

Badger brand set chest piece with Skilled talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

"Test Subject" named SMG with Perfectly In Sync talent

"Force Multiplier" named Hana-U brand set backpack with Perfect Combined Arms talent

" named Hana-U brand set backpack with Perfect Combined Arms talent "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This The Division 2 vendor requires Countdown Credits, which is a special currency obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

"Whisper" named Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent

Rigger gear set mask

Umbra Initiative gear set chest piece

Aegis gear set chest piece

Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Spike talent

Urban MDR Rifle with Sledgehammer talent

M1A CQB Rifle with Steady Handed talent

Military M870 Shotgun with Brazen talent

Enhanced PP-19 SMG with Ranger talent

Empress brand set gloves

Fenris brand set gloves

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Ensnare Resistance, Sticky Launcher, Shield, and Drone.

Theatre Settlement Vendor

Here are all the items available from this NPC, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

"Grease" named Shiny Monkey brand set kneepads

Black Market SASG-12 S Shotgun with Sledgehammer talent

1886 Rifle with In Sync talent

Airaldi brand set gloves

Douglas & Harding brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

"Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent

Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent

GR9 LMG with Optimist talent

China Light brand set mask

Fenris brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

"Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard mask

M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Fast Hands talent

Stoner LAMG with Ranger talent

Walker, Harris brand set mask

Grupo brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the Dark Zone (DZ) East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

"The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent

G28 Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent

MG5 LMG with Frenzy talent

Hotshot gear set mask

Striker gear set holster

Grupo brand set mask

Shiny Monkey brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South Vendor

Here are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

"Anarchist's Cookbook" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent

Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Pressure Point talent

AK-M AR with Precision Strike talent

"Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent

Aegis gear set backpack

Hunter's Fury gear set chest piece

Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Composure talent

Hana-U brand set chest piece with Unbreakable talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor (found near the western edge of the DC map):

"Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves

Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Pressure Point talent

Police Mk17 Rifle with Strained talent

Heartbreaker gear set gloves

Breaking Point gear set kneepads

5.11 brand set gloves

Ceska brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

These items are available from the Haven Vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Flatline talent

Miliraty MK46 LMG with Reformation talent

SPAS-12 Shotgun with Flatline talent

M45A1 Pistol with Flatline talent

Legatus brand set backpack with Opportunistic talent

Electriqur brand set gloves

Uzina Getica brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Repair Skills, Seeker Mine, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:

PDR SMG with Killer talent

Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with Ignited talent

KSG Shotgun with Ignited talent

Miliraty M9 Pistol with Killer talent

Fenris brand set chestpiece with Empathic Resolve talent

Alps Summit brand set gloves

Lengmo brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit Damage, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Brooklyn Vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Converted SMG-9 SMG with Vindictive talent

Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with In Sync talent

Black Market SASG-12 S Shotgun with Ignited talent

Officer's M9 A1 Pistol with Pressure Point talent

Ceska brand set chest piece with Trauma talent

Belstone brand set kneepads

Walker, Harris brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bridge Vendor also sells mods for Critical Hiy Danage, Blind/Deaf Resistance, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

Among all The Division 2 vendor items available in this weekly reset, there a few gear pieces and weapons that can be harder to acquire as in-game drops or might not always have a favorable combination of attributes.

Therefore, this list mentions items that Agents should grab themselves a few copies of:

Military M870 Shotgun with Brazen talent

1886 Rifle with In Sync talent

GR9 LMG with Optimist talent

"Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves

The Brazen talent on the Military M870 is a good pickup for a shotgun. The 1886 is a great rifle you can pick up and modify the talent or attributes to change it to Damage to Targets out of Cover. The GR9 comes with great stats, especially with Damage to Targets out of Cover already equipped. These weapons can be used for making strong builds, especially with the newest Tinkerer Exotic mask.

Lastly, Deathgrips are named gloves you can pick up to gain 10% Armor on Kill as the enhanced attribute.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

