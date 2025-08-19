The Division 2 vendors this week (August 19 to 26, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Weekly reset of raid caches, incursion caches, and The Division 2 vendor items is live. Every Tuesday, Agents will be able to go through all the settlements in the major maps (DC, New York, Brooklyn) to find vendors who offer a new rotation of items. These items can be acquired with various currencies, like E-Credits, Countdown Requisition resources, or DZ resources.
This article will go over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from August 19 to 26, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (August 19 to 26, 2025)
DC Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Percussive Maintenance" Alps Summit brand set backpack with Perfect Tech Support talent
- Vector SBR .45 ACP SMG with Eyeless talent
- ACR-R AR with Close & Personal talent
- KARD-45 Pistol with Reformation talent
- Imminence brand set backpack with Composure talent
- Badger brand set chest piece with Skilled talent
This vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Test Subject" named SMG with Perfectly In Sync talent
- "Force Multiplier" named Hana-U brand set backpack with Perfect Combined Arms talent
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent
The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This The Division 2 vendor requires Countdown Credits, which is a special currency obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Whisper" named Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent
- Rigger gear set mask
- Umbra Initiative gear set chest piece
- Aegis gear set chest piece
- Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Spike talent
- Urban MDR Rifle with Sledgehammer talent
- M1A CQB Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- Military M870 Shotgun with Brazen talent
- Enhanced PP-19 SMG with Ranger talent
- Empress brand set gloves
- Fenris brand set gloves
Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Ensnare Resistance, Sticky Launcher, Shield, and Drone.
Theatre Settlement Vendor
Here are all the items available from this NPC, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Grease" named Shiny Monkey brand set kneepads
- Black Market SASG-12 S Shotgun with Sledgehammer talent
- 1886 Rifle with In Sync talent
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Douglas & Harding brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent
- GR9 LMG with Optimist talent
- China Light brand set mask
- Fenris brand set holster
Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard mask
- M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Fast Hands talent
- Stoner LAMG with Ranger talent
- Walker, Harris brand set mask
- Grupo brand set holster
The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here are all items available from the Dark Zone (DZ) East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent
- G28 Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent
- MG5 LMG with Frenzy talent
- Hotshot gear set mask
- Striker gear set holster
- Grupo brand set mask
- Shiny Monkey brand set holster
The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South Vendor
Here are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Anarchist's Cookbook" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent
- Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Pressure Point talent
- AK-M AR with Precision Strike talent
- "Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent
- Aegis gear set backpack
- Hunter's Fury gear set chest piece
- Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Composure talent
- Hana-U brand set chest piece with Unbreakable talent
The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This The Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor (found near the western edge of the DC map):
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves
- Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Pressure Point talent
- Police Mk17 Rifle with Strained talent
- Heartbreaker gear set gloves
- Breaking Point gear set kneepads
- 5.11 brand set gloves
- Ceska brand set kneepads
The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
These items are available from the Haven Vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Flatline talent
- Miliraty MK46 LMG with Reformation talent
- SPAS-12 Shotgun with Flatline talent
- M45A1 Pistol with Flatline talent
- Legatus brand set backpack with Opportunistic talent
- Electriqur brand set gloves
- Uzina Getica brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Repair Skills, Seeker Mine, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:
- PDR SMG with Killer talent
- Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with Ignited talent
- KSG Shotgun with Ignited talent
- Miliraty M9 Pistol with Killer talent
- Fenris brand set chestpiece with Empathic Resolve talent
- Alps Summit brand set gloves
- Lengmo brand set holster
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit Damage, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Brooklyn Vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Converted SMG-9 SMG with Vindictive talent
- Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with In Sync talent
- Black Market SASG-12 S Shotgun with Ignited talent
- Officer's M9 A1 Pistol with Pressure Point talent
- Ceska brand set chest piece with Trauma talent
- Belstone brand set kneepads
- Walker, Harris brand set holster
The Bridge Vendor also sells mods for Critical Hiy Danage, Blind/Deaf Resistance, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
Among all The Division 2 vendor items available in this weekly reset, there a few gear pieces and weapons that can be harder to acquire as in-game drops or might not always have a favorable combination of attributes.
Therefore, this list mentions items that Agents should grab themselves a few copies of:
- Military M870 Shotgun with Brazen talent
- 1886 Rifle with In Sync talent
- GR9 LMG with Optimist talent
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves
The Brazen talent on the Military M870 is a good pickup for a shotgun. The 1886 is a great rifle you can pick up and modify the talent or attributes to change it to Damage to Targets out of Cover. The GR9 comes with great stats, especially with Damage to Targets out of Cover already equipped. These weapons can be used for making strong builds, especially with the newest Tinkerer Exotic mask.
Lastly, Deathgrips are named gloves you can pick up to gain 10% Armor on Kill as the enhanced attribute.
