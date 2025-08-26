The Division 2 vendors this week (August 26 to September 2, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Dust off your shoes and get your gear, as the weekly reset is here and The Division 2 vendors have new items in store for Agents. Found in the major settlements of all major map segments (DC, New York, Brooklyn), you can acquire weapons, gear items, and more with currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Requisition resources, or DZ resources.
This article will go over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from August 26 to September 2, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (August 26 to September 2, 2025)
DC Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Burn Out" named AR with Perfectly On Empty talent
- "Grown Great" named SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent
- Tactical Mk 16 AR with Near Sighted talent
- Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Optimist talent
- Brazos brand set backpack with Tech Support talent
- Alps Summit brand set chest piece with Tag Team talent
This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "The Drill" named AR with Perfect Precision Strike talent
- "Cloak" named Imminence brand set kneepads
- "Liquid Engineer" named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent
The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This requires Countdown Credits, which is a special currency obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Brutus" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent
- Hunter's Fury gear set chest piece
- Heartbreaker gear set chest piece
- Foundry Bulwark gear set kneepads
- LVOA-C Rifle with Vindictive talent
- Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Sadist talent
- Ceska brand set mask
- AK-M AR with Preservation talent
- Double Barrel Shotgun with Spike talent
- Richter & Kaiser brand set mask
- Sokolov brand set chest piece with Entrench talent
Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Ensnare Resistance, Sticky Launcher, and Pulse.
Theatre Settlement Vendor
Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Cuelebre" named Shotgun with Perfect Jazz Hands talent
- Custom M870 MCS Shotgun with Perpetuation talent
- Urban MDR Rifle with Spike talent
- Sokolov brand set gloves
- Murakami brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Commando" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Naked talent
- Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Naked talent
- Black Market M60 E6 LMG with Steady Handed talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set mask
- Walker, Harris brand set holster
Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Picaro's Holster" named Brazos brand set holster
- Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent
- MG5 LMG with Ranger talent
- Imminence brand set mask
- Golan Gear band set holster
The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Black Friday" named LMG with Perfectly Unhinged talent
- SOCOM Mk20 SSR Marksman Rifle with Optimist talent
- "Big Show" named LMG with Perfect Thunder-Strike talent
- Foundry Bulwark gear set mask
- Hunter's Fury gear set holster
- Petrov brand set mask
- Brazos brand set holster
The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South Vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Devil's Due" named Ceska brand set backpack with Perfect Clutch talent
- PP-19 SMG with Ranger talent
- Military P416 AR with Perpetuation talent
- Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with In Sync talent
- Virtuoso gearset backpack
- Striker's gear set chest piece
- China Light brand set backpack with Tech Support talent
- Belstone brand set chest piece with Spark talent
The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Dark Zone West Vendor (found near the western edge of the DC map):
- "Baker's Dozen" Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent
- Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun with Fast Hands talent
- ACR SS Rifle with Strained talent
- Tip of the Spear gear set gloves
- Cavalier gear set kneepads
- Golar Gear brand set gloves
- Fenris brand set kneepads
The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
These items are available from the Haven Vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- ACR AR with Sadist talent
- SOCOM Mk20 SSR Marksmarn Rifle with Streamline talent
- M870 Express Shotgun with Reformation talent
- KARD-45 Pistol with Ranger talent
- Hana-U brand set backpack with Overclock talent
- Lengmo brand set gloves
- Alps Summit brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Incoming Repairs, Shield, Pulse, and Sticky Launcher.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:
- FAL AR with Reformation talent
- "Big Show" named LMG with Perfect Thunder-Strike talent
- SIG 716 Rifle with Ranger talent
- X-45 Tactical Pistol with Breadbasket talent
- Uzina brand set backpack with Vigilance talent
- Douglas & Harding brand set gloves
- Belstone brand set mask
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Skill Duration, Turret, Firefly, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Brooklyn Vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- MP5 ST SMG with Ranger talent
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Pressure Point talent
- Police Mk17 Rifle with Streamline talent
- Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Sadist talent
- Petrov brand set backpack with Protector talent
- Imminence brand set kneepads
- Airaldi brand set mask
The Bridge Vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Seeker Mine, Hive, and Decoy.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
Quite a few gear pieces and weapons can be harder to acquire as in-game drops. So, Agents are always on the lookout for these items with favorable attributes. In this week's vendor reset, here are the items you should consider purchasing:
- "Liquid Engineer" named Belstone brand set backpack with Perfect Bloodsucker talent
- Tactical Mk 16 AR with Near Sighted talent
- Ceska brand set mask
- ACR AR with Sadist talent
The Liquid Engineer is a Dark Zone item, making it harder for Agents who don't participate in Dark Zone activities to acquire. Having it available with Countdown Requisition credits makes it a great purchase. The Tactical Mk 16 and Ceska mask are both available with good attributes, making them must-buy items at their respective vendors.
Lastly, the ACR comes with Sadist talent, so you can swap off one attribute for Damage to Targets out of Cover and make it a good primary for an Ongoing Directive build with the new Tinkerer exotic mask.
