The Division 2 vendors this week (October 14 to 21, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are here with a new rotation of gear and weapons this week. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents are always looking to optimize their loadout by min-maxing attributes or just donating items to boost Proficiency levels in The Division 2. That is where the vendor NPCs come in handy. Spread all across the major settlements of DC, New York, and Brooklyn, these shopkeepers require currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources.

Ad

This article lists all the items that are available from The Division 2 vendors from October 14 to 21, 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendors after the weekly reset (October 14 to 21, 2025)

DC vendor

Let us take a look at all the items that are available from the DC vendor. This shop can be found close to the Helipad of the White House building:

Ad

Trending

" Mechanical Animal " named AR with Future Perfection talent

" named AR with Future Perfection talent MP5 ST SMG with Outsider talent

ACR AR with Strained talent

D50 Pistol with In Sync talent

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent

Airaldi brand set chest piece with Trauma talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Ad

Countdown vendor

Here are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Thorn " named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent " Bober " named Zwiadowka brand set chest piece with Perfect Entrench talent

" named Zwiadowka brand set chest piece with Perfect Entrench talent "Pinprick" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect First Blood talent

The Division 2 Countdown vendor (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these named items, caches for those like Exotics, Named gears, Optimization pieces, and The Pact Season can be acquired from this vendor. Countdown Acquisition, a special currency, is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Ad

Clan vendor

These are all the items available from the Clan vendor, situated at the east side of the White House building inside the Clan Quarters:

" Cloak " named Imminence brand set kneepads

" named Imminence brand set kneepads Umbra Initiative gear set backpack

Breaking Point gear set gloves

Hard Wired gear set backpack

KSG Shotgun with Perpetuation talent

First Wave PF45 Pistol with Determined talent

Lightweight M4 Rifle with Precision Strike talent

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Leadership talent

FAL SA-58 AR with Steady Handed talent

Fenris brand set kneepads

Gila Guard brand set backpack with Tech Support talent

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Clan vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Disrupt Resistance, Headshot Damage, and Turret.

Ad

Theatre Settlement vendor

Let us go over all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

" Contractor's Gloves " named Petrov brand set gloves

" named Petrov brand set gloves KSG Shotgun with Optimist talent

LVOA-C Rifle with Reformation talent

Overlord brand set gloves

Lengmo brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Ad

Also read - The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 6 Manhunt guide: Scout 6 objectives and solutions

Campus Settlement vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Cricket " named LMG with Perfect Precision Strike

" named LMG with Perfect Precision Strike Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with In Sync talent

Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with Breadbasket talent

Wyvern brand set mask

Overlord brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than that, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Tabula Rasa " named LMG with Perfectly Steady Handed talent

" named LMG with Perfectly Steady Handed talent M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent

Tactical M249 Para LMG with In Sync talent

Gila Guard brand set mask

Legatus brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than that, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Also read - The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt guide

Dark Zone East vendor

Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" The White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Eyeless talent

" Big Show " named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent

" named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent Rigger gear set mask

Virtuoso gear set holster

Walker, Harris brand set mask

Ceska brand set Holster

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone East vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Ad

Dark Zone South vendor

These is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Manic " named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent

" named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent SIG MPX SMG with In Sync talent

Carbine 7 AR with Flatline talent

Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Fast Hands talent

Rigger gear set backpack

Hard Wired gear set chest piece

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Protector talent

Fenris brand set chest piece with Reassigned talent

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone South vendor also sells various mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Ad

Dark Zone West vendor

These are all of the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Baker's Dozen " named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent SPAS-12 Shotgun with Flatline talent

USC .45 ACP Rifle with Behind You talent

Measured Assembly gear set gloves

Ongoing Directive gear set kneepads

Yaahl Gear brand set gloves

Imminence brand set kneeapads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone West vendor also sells various mods for Disorient Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.

Ad

New York Haven Atrium vendor

Let us go over all the items available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Outsider talent

Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent

Urban MDR Rifle with Boomerang talent

First Wave PF45 Pistol with Optimist talent

Wyvern brand set backpack with Calculated talent

Empress brand set kneepads

Airaldi brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Aside from these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Shield, Hive, and Trap.

Ad

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

This is a list of all the items at the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:

MP5A2 SMG with Strained talent

M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent

USC .45 ACP Rifle with Vindictive talent

93R Pistol with Sledgehammer talent

Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent

Grupo brand set gloves

Sokolov brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Critical Hit Damage, Done, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.

Ad

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

M1928 SMG with Soft Spot talent

Black Market RPK-74 E with Precision Strike talent

SOCOM M1A Rifle with Future Perfect talent

X-45 Tactical Pistol with Ranger talent

Douglas & Harding brand set chest piece with Trauma talent

Zwiadowka brand set gloves

Douglas & Harding brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to this, the Bridge vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Headshot Damage, Seeker Mine, Firefly, and Trap.

Ad

Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week

More often than not, items from The Division 2 vendors help min-max attributes, fill up the Tinkering library, or increase proficiency. Here are a few items worth checking out in this week's vendor reset:

ACR AR with Strained talent

" Contractor's Gloves " named Petrov brand set gloves

" named Petrov brand set gloves Carbine 7 AR with Flatline talent

Yaahl Gear brand set gloves

ACR from the DC Vendor and Carbine 7 from the DZ South Vendor are both good primary weapons to pick up. They can be utilized with Strikers and Heartbreaker gear sets, respectively.

Ad

The "Contractor's Gloves" feature maxed out attribute rolls with only the core stat requiring optimization. Lastly, the Yaahl Gear gloves are worth picking up if you intend to collect some Dark Zone exclusive items.

For more news on related content, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More