The Division 2 vendors this week (October 14 to 21, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are here with a new rotation of gear and weapons this week. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents are always looking to optimize their loadout by min-maxing attributes or just donating items to boost Proficiency levels in The Division 2. That is where the vendor NPCs come in handy. Spread all across the major settlements of DC, New York, and Brooklyn, these shopkeepers require currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources.
This article lists all the items that are available from The Division 2 vendors from October 14 to 21, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendors after the weekly reset (October 14 to 21, 2025)
DC vendor
Let us take a look at all the items that are available from the DC vendor. This shop can be found close to the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Mechanical Animal" named AR with Future Perfection talent
- MP5 ST SMG with Outsider talent
- ACR AR with Strained talent
- D50 Pistol with In Sync talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent
- Airaldi brand set chest piece with Trauma talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Thorn" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- "Bober" named Zwiadowka brand set chest piece with Perfect Entrench talent
- "Pinprick" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect First Blood talent
In addition to these named items, caches for those like Exotics, Named gears, Optimization pieces, and The Pact Season can be acquired from this vendor. Countdown Acquisition, a special currency, is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan vendor
These are all the items available from the Clan vendor, situated at the east side of the White House building inside the Clan Quarters:
- "Cloak" named Imminence brand set kneepads
- Umbra Initiative gear set backpack
- Breaking Point gear set gloves
- Hard Wired gear set backpack
- KSG Shotgun with Perpetuation talent
- First Wave PF45 Pistol with Determined talent
- Lightweight M4 Rifle with Precision Strike talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Leadership talent
- FAL SA-58 AR with Steady Handed talent
- Fenris brand set kneepads
- Gila Guard brand set backpack with Tech Support talent
The Clan vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Disrupt Resistance, Headshot Damage, and Turret.
Theatre Settlement vendor
Let us go over all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Contractor's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves
- KSG Shotgun with Optimist talent
- LVOA-C Rifle with Reformation talent
- Overlord brand set gloves
- Lengmo brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Cricket" named LMG with Perfect Precision Strike
- Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with In Sync talent
- Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with Breadbasket talent
- Wyvern brand set mask
- Overlord brand set holster
Other than that, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Tabula Rasa" named LMG with Perfectly Steady Handed talent
- M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- Tactical M249 Para LMG with In Sync talent
- Gila Guard brand set mask
- Legatus brand set holster
Other than that, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Spike talent
- Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Eyeless talent
- "Big Show" named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent
- Rigger gear set mask
- Virtuoso gear set holster
- Walker, Harris brand set mask
- Ceska brand set Holster
The Dark Zone East vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
These is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Manic" named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent
- SIG MPX SMG with In Sync talent
- Carbine 7 AR with Flatline talent
- Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Fast Hands talent
- Rigger gear set backpack
- Hard Wired gear set chest piece
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Protector talent
- Fenris brand set chest piece with Reassigned talent
The Dark Zone South vendor also sells various mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
These are all of the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Baker's Dozen" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent
- SPAS-12 Shotgun with Flatline talent
- USC .45 ACP Rifle with Behind You talent
- Measured Assembly gear set gloves
- Ongoing Directive gear set kneepads
- Yaahl Gear brand set gloves
- Imminence brand set kneeapads
The Dark Zone West vendor also sells various mods for Disorient Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
Let us go over all the items available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Outsider talent
- Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent
- Urban MDR Rifle with Boomerang talent
- First Wave PF45 Pistol with Optimist talent
- Wyvern brand set backpack with Calculated talent
- Empress brand set kneepads
- Airaldi brand set mask
Aside from these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Shield, Hive, and Trap.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
This is a list of all the items at the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:
- MP5A2 SMG with Strained talent
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- USC .45 ACP Rifle with Vindictive talent
- 93R Pistol with Sledgehammer talent
- Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent
- Grupo brand set gloves
- Sokolov brand set mask
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Critical Hit Damage, Done, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- M1928 SMG with Soft Spot talent
- Black Market RPK-74 E with Precision Strike talent
- SOCOM M1A Rifle with Future Perfect talent
- X-45 Tactical Pistol with Ranger talent
- Douglas & Harding brand set chest piece with Trauma talent
- Zwiadowka brand set gloves
- Douglas & Harding brand set holster
In addition to this, the Bridge vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Headshot Damage, Seeker Mine, Firefly, and Trap.
Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week
More often than not, items from The Division 2 vendors help min-max attributes, fill up the Tinkering library, or increase proficiency. Here are a few items worth checking out in this week's vendor reset:
- ACR AR with Strained talent
- "Contractor's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves
- Carbine 7 AR with Flatline talent
- Yaahl Gear brand set gloves
ACR from the DC Vendor and Carbine 7 from the DZ South Vendor are both good primary weapons to pick up. They can be utilized with Strikers and Heartbreaker gear sets, respectively.
The "Contractor's Gloves" feature maxed out attribute rolls with only the core stat requiring optimization. Lastly, the Yaahl Gear gloves are worth picking up if you intend to collect some Dark Zone exclusive items.
