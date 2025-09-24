The Division 2 vendors this week (September 23 to 30, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are back again with a new rotation of items after this weekly reset. Found across all major settlements across DC, New York, and Brooklyn maps, these NPCs sell gear sets, brand sets, weapons, mods, and more in exchange for currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources.

This article lists all items available from The Division 2 vendors during the third weekly reset of September 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (September 23 to September 30, 2025)

DC vendor

These are all items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:

" Henri " named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Companion talent

" named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Companion talent Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Ranger talent

ACR-E AR with Optimist talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Strained talent

Walker, Harris brand set backpack with Creeping Death talent

China Light brand set chest piece with Tamper Proof talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown vendor

Let's look at all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Ekim's Long Stick " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Ranger talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Ranger talent " Axel " named Shiny Monkey brand set backpack with Perfect Energize talent

" named Shiny Monkey brand set backpack with Perfect Energize talent "Manic" named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent

The Division 2 Countdown vendor (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to the three named items, caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired at this vendor. A special currency, Countdown Acquisition, obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode, is utilized for all purchases here.

Clan vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Achilles " named Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent Virtuoso gear set holster

Eclipse Protocol gear set gloves

Umbra Initiative gear set kneepads

Classic M1A Rifle with Breadbasket talent

Carbine 7 AR with Spike talent

Overlord brand set holster

Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Perpetuation talent

Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with Preservation talent

Walker, Harris brand set kneepads

Electrique brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

That said, the Clan vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, and Critical Hit Damage.

Theatre Settlement vendor

These are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

" Stage Left " named Rifle with Perfect Sledgehammer talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Sledgehammer talent KSG Shotgun with Fast Hands talent

Classic M1A Rifle with Behind You talent

Murakami brand set gloves

Gila Guard brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Protection from Elites, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement vendor

Let's look at all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Forge " named Richter & Kaiser brand set holster

" named Richter & Kaiser brand set holster Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Close & Personal talent

Tactical M249 Para LMG with Spike talent

Belstone brand set gloves

Imminence brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Relic " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Vindictive talent

Military MK46 LMG with Ignited talent

Gila Guard brand set mask

Badger Tuff brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East vendor

These are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" New Reliable " named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent

" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Spike talent

Black Market M60 E6 LMG with Future Perfect talent

Hotshot brand set mask

Ongoing Directive brand set holster

Yaahl Gear brand set mask

Uzina Getica brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South vendor

Here is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Anarchist's Cookbook " named Golan brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent

" named Golan brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent Police UMP-45 SMG with Breadbasket talent

SOCOM Mk16 AR with Pressure Point talent

Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Killer talent

Measured Assembly gear set backpack

Hunter's Fury brand set chest piece

Lengmo brand set backpack with Overclock talent

Petrov brand set chest piece with Spark talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West vendor

Let's go over all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Firm Handshake " named Sokolov brand set gloves

" named Sokolov brand set gloves Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Ignited talent

USC.45 ACP Rifle with Ignited talent

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set gloves

Tipping Scales gear set kneepads

Yaahl Gear brand set gloves

Zwiadowka brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Ensnare Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium vendor

These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Stabilize talent

M249 B LMG with Measured talent

SIX12 Shotgun with Breadbasket talent

M1911 Pistol with Finisher talent

Grupo brand set backpack with Protector talent

Wyvern brand set kneepads

China Light brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Critical Hit Chance, Shield, Firefly, and Trap.

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

Here's what you get from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:

AUG A3-CQC AR with Breadbasket talent

" Big Show " named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent

" named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent SPAS-12 Shotgun with Reformation talent

First Wave PF45 Pistol with Eyeless talent

Ceska brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent

Walker, Harris brand set gloves

Habsburg brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Critical Hit Damage, Turret, Hive, and Trap.

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

G36 C AR with Streamline talent

Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent

M1A CQB Rifle with Close & Personal talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Streamline talent

Badget Tuff brand set chest piece with Spotter talent

Golan Gear brand set kneepads

Habsburg brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these items, the Bridge vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Ensnare Resistance, Turret, Pulse, and Decoy.

Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week

This week's items at The Division 2 vendors have a few listings whose Proficiency level may be low, as they are relatively new additions to the game. As such, players should pick up the following:

" Axel " named Shiny Monkey brand set backpack with Perfect Energize talent

" named Shiny Monkey brand set backpack with Perfect Energize talent " Achilles " named Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent Yaahl Gear brand set mask

Yaahl Gear brand set gloves

The "Axel" and "Achilles" were introduced in Burden of Truth and The Pact seasons, respectively. Which is why, if you have low Proficiency levels for them, acquire at least 20 copies. You can then donate these extra copies to get these items proficient and level up your Expertise rank in the process.

In addition to these, a couple of DZ exclusive brand set pieces of Yaahl Gear are also available. If you have enough DZ resources, consider picking them up if you haven't already.

