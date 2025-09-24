The Division 2 vendors this week (September 23 to 30, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are back again with a new rotation of items after this weekly reset. Found across all major settlements across DC, New York, and Brooklyn maps, these NPCs sell gear sets, brand sets, weapons, mods, and more in exchange for currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources.
This article lists all items available from The Division 2 vendors during the third weekly reset of September 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (September 23 to September 30, 2025)
DC vendor
These are all items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Henri" named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Companion talent
- Tactical Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Ranger talent
- ACR-E AR with Optimist talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Strained talent
- Walker, Harris brand set backpack with Creeping Death talent
- China Light brand set chest piece with Tamper Proof talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
Let's look at all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Ekim's Long Stick" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Ranger talent
- "Axel" named Shiny Monkey brand set backpack with Perfect Energize talent
- "Manic" named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent
In addition to the three named items, caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired at this vendor. A special currency, Countdown Acquisition, obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode, is utilized for all purchases here.
Clan vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Achilles" named Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent
- Virtuoso gear set holster
- Eclipse Protocol gear set gloves
- Umbra Initiative gear set kneepads
- Classic M1A Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- Carbine 7 AR with Spike talent
- Overlord brand set holster
- Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Perpetuation talent
- Black Market RPK-74 E LMG with Preservation talent
- Walker, Harris brand set kneepads
- Electrique brand set mask
That said, the Clan vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, and Critical Hit Damage.
Theatre Settlement vendor
These are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Stage Left" named Rifle with Perfect Sledgehammer talent
- KSG Shotgun with Fast Hands talent
- Classic M1A Rifle with Behind You talent
- Murakami brand set gloves
- Gila Guard brand set kneepads
Besides these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Protection from Elites, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
Let's look at all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Forge" named Richter & Kaiser brand set holster
- Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Close & Personal talent
- Tactical M249 Para LMG with Spike talent
- Belstone brand set gloves
- Imminence brand set holster
In addition to these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Vindictive talent
- Military MK46 LMG with Ignited talent
- Gila Guard brand set mask
- Badger Tuff brand set holster
Additionally, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
These are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "New Reliable" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent
- SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Spike talent
- Black Market M60 E6 LMG with Future Perfect talent
- Hotshot brand set mask
- Ongoing Directive brand set holster
- Yaahl Gear brand set mask
- Uzina Getica brand set holster
The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
Here is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Anarchist's Cookbook" named Golan brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent
- Police UMP-45 SMG with Breadbasket talent
- SOCOM Mk16 AR with Pressure Point talent
- Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Killer talent
- Measured Assembly gear set backpack
- Hunter's Fury brand set chest piece
- Lengmo brand set backpack with Overclock talent
- Petrov brand set chest piece with Spark talent
The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
Let's go over all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Firm Handshake" named Sokolov brand set gloves
- Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Ignited talent
- USC.45 ACP Rifle with Ignited talent
- Negotiator's Dilemma gear set gloves
- Tipping Scales gear set kneepads
- Yaahl Gear brand set gloves
- Zwiadowka brand set kneepads
The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Ensnare Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Stabilize talent
- M249 B LMG with Measured talent
- SIX12 Shotgun with Breadbasket talent
- M1911 Pistol with Finisher talent
- Grupo brand set backpack with Protector talent
- Wyvern brand set kneepads
- China Light brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Critical Hit Chance, Shield, Firefly, and Trap.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
Here's what you get from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:
- AUG A3-CQC AR with Breadbasket talent
- "Big Show" named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent
- SPAS-12 Shotgun with Reformation talent
- First Wave PF45 Pistol with Eyeless talent
- Ceska brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent
- Walker, Harris brand set gloves
- Habsburg brand set holster
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Critical Hit Damage, Turret, Hive, and Trap.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- G36 C AR with Streamline talent
- Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- M1A CQB Rifle with Close & Personal talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Streamline talent
- Badget Tuff brand set chest piece with Spotter talent
- Golan Gear brand set kneepads
- Habsburg brand set holster
In addition to these items, the Bridge vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Ensnare Resistance, Turret, Pulse, and Decoy.
Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week
This week's items at The Division 2 vendors have a few listings whose Proficiency level may be low, as they are relatively new additions to the game. As such, players should pick up the following:
- "Axel" named Shiny Monkey brand set backpack with Perfect Energize talent
- "Achilles" named Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent
- Yaahl Gear brand set mask
- Yaahl Gear brand set gloves
The "Axel" and "Achilles" were introduced in Burden of Truth and The Pact seasons, respectively. Which is why, if you have low Proficiency levels for them, acquire at least 20 copies. You can then donate these extra copies to get these items proficient and level up your Expertise rank in the process.
In addition to these, a couple of DZ exclusive brand set pieces of Yaahl Gear are also available. If you have enough DZ resources, consider picking them up if you haven't already.
