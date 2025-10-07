The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt guide: Scout 5 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt is here with a new set of Scout activities. Unlike last week's High-Value Target (HVT) hunt, this week's missions will have Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents undertaking open-world challenges. Completing all three will take us one step closer to this season's primary target.

According to the fifth Scout, the western districts of DC are under threat and require players to take immediate action. This article will guide you through The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt and all of its challenges for Scout 5.

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them

Let us go over all the in-game clues in Scout 5 of The Division 2 Y7S2 Manhunt that SHD Agents must decipher to take down this week's target:

We're seeing enemy action just west of the White House. We need to hold that area.

Disrupt enemy supply chains

The Campus Vendor is running low on weapons and needs a resupply

1) Liberate Control Points in Downtown West or Constitution Hall

For the first challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt, you must take over two Control Points in the Downtown West of Constitution Hall district. This includes The World's End, Toxic Alley, Haunted House, Ivy Tunnel, and The Nest.

Taking over Control Points for Objective 1 (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Difficulty levels are not important, so you can lower the difficulty to clear the first objective quickly.

2) Complete Resource Convoy Activities

For the second challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt, you can choose any district. Look for Resource Convoys in the open world, disrupt their progression, and successfully take over their materials.

Complete two Resource Convoy activities (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

This can be done at any difficulty level. After completing two such activities, we can head over to the final task.

3) Sell Gear or Weapons to the Campus Vendor

The last challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 5 Manhunt is the easiest of the lot. You must head over to the Campus Settlement in the Downtown West district and find the vendor. Donate 15 items, which can be junk gear or weapons taking up space in your inventory.

Donate 15 items to the Campus vendor (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Alternatively, if you lack items to sell, simply purchase 15 gears or weapons from the vendor and resell them. Although this will waste your E-Credits, it will complete the final challenge in Scout 5. Following this, a voice memo of a conversation that Natalya Sokolova had with The Manager will play, updating us on this season's Manhunt.

