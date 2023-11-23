This Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Sorcerer build will turn you into Dracula from Castlevania

The Elder Scrolls Online immerses you in an expansive MMORPG, where you will explore the sprawling continent of Tamriel and battle against malignant forces threatening the world. The captivating narrative and meticulous world-building will keep you on the edge, constantly wondering what will unfold next. To immortalize yourself as a legend, you must build a character worthy of this adventure.

Iconic entities from folklore are integral to fantasy realms. In this title, you will not only engage with these legendary beings but can also transform into your beloved Vampire or Werewolf character, including Dracula from Castlevania.

This article offers a guide to the best Vampire Sorcerer build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Sorcerer abilities and passives

The Vampire Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online is a one-bar build with high damage output and survivability for PvE content like Endless Archive and solo arenas. It's easy to master as it utilizes only one weapon, removing the need for bar-swapping to access different abilities, making it an excellent build for beginners.

Here are the primary abilities for the Vampire Sorcerer build in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Exhilarating Drain: It's the primary damaging ability of the build, which also heals you for 25% of the missing health and generates two Ultimate every second for three seconds.

Barbed Trap: It inflicts a Bleed Damage-over-Time (DOT) debuff and grants you Minor Force, increasing your Critical Damage by 10% for 20 seconds.

Daedric Prey: It's a strong debuff that inflicts Magicka Damage to the enemy for six seconds and increases the summoned pet damage by 45 percent to the target.

Summon Volatile Familiar: It summons a pet that aids you in battle by inflicting Shock Damage. Using this ability after the pet is summoned will trigger an additional source of Shock Damage every two seconds for a 20-second duration.

Summon Twilight Tormentor: Similar to the prior ability, it summons a pet that inflicts Shock Damage. You can also utilize the Twilight Matriarch morph of this ability to receive additional healing for better survivability in solo battles.

Greater Storm Atronach: It is the Ultimate ability of the build, used to summon a Storm Atronach, which inflicts Shock Damage to an enemy. It also grants Major Berserk for 10 seconds, increasing your damage done by 10 percent.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Vampire Sorcerer:

Dark Magic: Unholy Knowledge, Blood Magic, Persistence, Exploitation

Unholy Knowledge, Blood Magic, Persistence, Exploitation Daedric Summoning: Rebate, Power Stone, Daedric Protection, Expert Summoner

Rebate, Power Stone, Daedric Protection, Expert Summoner Storm Calling: Capacitor, Energized, Amplitude, Expert Mage

Capacitor, Energized, Amplitude, Expert Mage Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert

Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration

Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration Medium Armor: Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics

Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics Heavy Armor: Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize

Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize Vampire: All

All Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker

Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle

Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle Racial: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

With these abilities and passives, consider using Resistance Health Potions for a boost to Health recovery and defenses and Mistral Banana-Bunny Hash food for enhanced Max Health and Max Magicka. The Thief Mundus Stone is essential for increased Critical Chance.

Khajit is the most suitable race for the Vampire Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Critical Damage and Critical Healing.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Sorcerer armor, weapons, and enchantments

The Vampire Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light armor. Light Staff is the popular primary weapon choice.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Head (Medium armor) Slimecraw Divines Glyph of Magicka Shoulder (Light armor) Noble Duelist's Silks Divines Glyph of Magicka Chest (Heavy armor) Sergeant's Mail Divines Glyph of Magicka Hands (Light armor) Noble Duelist's Silks Divines Glyph of Magicka Waist (Light armor) Noble Duelist's Silks Divines Glyph of Magicka Legs (Light armor) Noble Duelist's Silks Divines Glyph of Magicka Feet (Light armor) Noble Duelist's Silks Divines Glyph of Magicka Necklace Sergeant's Mail Bloodthirsty Glyph of Increase Physical Harm Ring Sergeant's Mail Bloodthirsty Glyph of Increase Physical Harm Ring Oakensoul Ring Bloodthirsty Glyph of Increase Physical Harm Primary Weapon (Lightning Staff) Sergeant's Mail Precise Glyph of Flame

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Vampire Sorcerer:

Warfare Tree

Backstabber

Deadly Aim

Weapons Expert

Exploiter

Fitness Tree

Fortified

Bastion

Boundless Vitality

Celerity

Craft Tree

Professional Upkeep

Steed's Blessing

Liquid Efficient

Rationer

That concludes this guide to the best Vampire Sorcerer build in The Elder Scrolls Online. Interested readers can also check out the Werewolf build for Endless Archive.