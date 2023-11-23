This Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Sorcerer build will turn you into Dracula from Castlevania

The Elder Scrolls Online immerses you in an expansive MMORPG, where you will explore the sprawling continent of Tamriel and battle against malignant forces threatening the world. The captivating narrative and meticulous world-building will keep you on the edge, constantly wondering what will unfold next. To immortalize yourself as a legend, you must build a character worthy of this adventure.
Iconic entities from folklore are integral to fantasy realms. In this title, you will not only engage with these legendary beings but can also transform into your beloved Vampire or Werewolf character, including Dracula from Castlevania.
This article offers a guide to the best Vampire Sorcerer build in The Elder Scrolls Online.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Sorcerer abilities and passives
The Vampire Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online is a one-bar build with high damage output and survivability for PvE content like Endless Archive and solo arenas. It's easy to master as it utilizes only one weapon, removing the need for bar-swapping to access different abilities, making it an excellent build for beginners.
Here are the primary abilities for the Vampire Sorcerer build in The Elder Scrolls Online:
- Exhilarating Drain: It's the primary damaging ability of the build, which also heals you for 25% of the missing health and generates two Ultimate every second for three seconds.
- Barbed Trap: It inflicts a Bleed Damage-over-Time (DOT) debuff and grants you Minor Force, increasing your Critical Damage by 10% for 20 seconds.
- Daedric Prey: It's a strong debuff that inflicts Magicka Damage to the enemy for six seconds and increases the summoned pet damage by 45 percent to the target.
- Summon Volatile Familiar: It summons a pet that aids you in battle by inflicting Shock Damage. Using this ability after the pet is summoned will trigger an additional source of Shock Damage every two seconds for a 20-second duration.
- Summon Twilight Tormentor: Similar to the prior ability, it summons a pet that inflicts Shock Damage. You can also utilize the Twilight Matriarch morph of this ability to receive additional healing for better survivability in solo battles.
- Greater Storm Atronach: It is the Ultimate ability of the build, used to summon a Storm Atronach, which inflicts Shock Damage to an enemy. It also grants Major Berserk for 10 seconds, increasing your damage done by 10 percent.
The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Vampire Sorcerer:
- Dark Magic: Unholy Knowledge, Blood Magic, Persistence, Exploitation
- Daedric Summoning: Rebate, Power Stone, Daedric Protection, Expert Summoner
- Storm Calling: Capacitor, Energized, Amplitude, Expert Mage
- Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert
- Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration
- Medium Armor: Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics
- Heavy Armor: Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize
- Vampire: All
- Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker
- Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle
- Racial: All
- Alchemy: Medicinal Use
With these abilities and passives, consider using Resistance Health Potions for a boost to Health recovery and defenses and Mistral Banana-Bunny Hash food for enhanced Max Health and Max Magicka. The Thief Mundus Stone is essential for increased Critical Chance.
Khajit is the most suitable race for the Vampire Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Critical Damage and Critical Healing.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Sorcerer armor, weapons, and enchantments
The Vampire Sorcerer in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light armor. Light Staff is the popular primary weapon choice.
The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:
Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Vampire Sorcerer:
Warfare Tree
- Backstabber
- Deadly Aim
- Weapons Expert
- Exploiter
Fitness Tree
- Fortified
- Bastion
- Boundless Vitality
- Celerity
Craft Tree
- Professional Upkeep
- Steed's Blessing
- Liquid Efficient
- Rationer
That concludes this guide to the best Vampire Sorcerer build in The Elder Scrolls Online. Interested readers can also check out the Werewolf build for Endless Archive.