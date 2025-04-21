Upcoming Division 2 DLC "Battle for Brooklyn" will go live soon with a $15 price tag, industry insider claims

According to an industry insider, the upcoming Battle for Brooklyn DLC for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 seemingly has a release date and a price point, and thankfully, it's supposedly all coming together very soon. The rumor mills suggest that the DLC is set to release as early as May and will cost players $15, thanks to its smaller scope and size.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has already received an expansion previously, titled Warlords of New York, where players worked towards liberating previously explored regions of New York and defeating Aaron Keener and the threat of Rogue Agents. Since then, the story has evolved quite a bit, and a new conspiracy has been brewing throughout the last few seasons, which is likely to be the stage for the Battle of Brooklyn DLC and possibly The Division 3 in the future.

So, when might Battle for Brooklyn arrive in The Division 2, and how much is the potential pocket pinch?

Brooklyn may be smaller than New York, which is a crying shame (Image via Ubisoft)

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, the Battle for Brooklyn DLC can arrive as soon as the end of May. Not only that, the DLC is supposed to cost as little as $15, which, compared to the usual $30 or $60 expansions, is quite cheap. On a comparative scale, the DLC's proposed price point is closer to a single Season Pass in The Division 2.

The Battle for Brooklyn DLC is already a longstanding project for Massive Entertainment, which has experienced multiple delays. Originally planned for release back in 2024, the DLC has already been pushed back multiple times, to the point that it's now slated as a part of the Year 7 content release window, whereas it was originally planned for Year 6.

Also Read: New Exotic pieces and gear set for The Division 2 Y6S3

The developers have stated that the DLC will feature a very focused gameplay scope and a compact zone. This doesn't come as a surprise since Massive is reportedly focusing on developing The Division 3 as the franchise's future. However, news regarding The Division 3 has been equally scarce, with only a confirmation from Ubisoft back in 2023 proving the very existence of this project.

Regardless, Massive Entertainment is set to host a special stream on April 23 to formally announce all the details regarding Battle for Brooklyn and potentially the future of the franchise post-Year 7. The latest season, titled Burden of Truth, is currently ongoing and is hosting the latest Easter celebrations, packed with new cosmetic rewards.

