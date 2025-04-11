V Rising Invaders of Oakveil release date, and what to expect

V Rising’s developers at Stunlock Studios have revealed the first major update for the game: Update 1.1, Invaders of Oakveil. With a brand-new area to explore, new weapons, new spells, and other important updates to the game, if you’ve been slacking on your boss-slaughtering duties, it might be time to come back and get ready for something fresh and new. The developers haven’t revealed everything coming with update 1.1, but there’s more than enough to be excited about.

Ad

While there are plenty of great ARPGs out there in 2025, V Rising is still worth playing, for its gothic atmosphere, fun combat, and interesting bosses — and now there’s a major update on the way on top of that, with Invaders of Oakveil! You don’t have long to wait either, since Invaders of Oakveil drops on April 28, 2025.

What new content is coming with the V Rising Invaders of Oakveil update?

On April 28, 2025, the V Rising update 1.1 Invaders of Oakveil drops, and with it comes a wealth of new content. A new antagonistic force has hit the northern shore of Vardoran, the Venom Blades, led by the Serpent Queen Megara.

Ad

Trending

Players will head into a new region, Oakveil, to deal with these serpents, who have begun farming magically altered venom sap from the very trees of the forest. That means there are plenty of new enemies, new bosses, and powerful dark magic techniques to unlock. In addition to just having new enemies to fight in the wilds for V Rising’s Invaders of Oakveil, you can even take part in battles within your castle.

Ad

Ad

Players will be able to build Castle Arenas, and challenge their friends to duels to see who the strongest of all is. It will be interesting to see if players set up any kind of small PVP tournaments within the game using this feature.

You can also duel many of the enemies in the wilds to risk-free duels. You can also expect to see some new cosmetics and quality of life features coming to not just your castle, but the game in general.

Ad

Speaking of battle, there’s also a major combat rework coming to V Rising Invaders of Oakveil! A stat rework is on the way, alongside rebalanced gear, overhauled blood types, and new customization tools to make it more enjoyable than ever to bask in the power of darkness.

The wrath of the Serpent Queen awaits (Image via Stunlock Studios)

What would a major update to V Rising be without some cool new equipment? In fact, Invaders of Oakveil adds three weapon types to the game, each with their own unique gameplay styles, strategies, and attacks: Claws, Twinblade, and Throwing Daggers. Fans of magic will be glad to hear there will be a new spell for each spell school, and a new ultimate ability tied to the latest legendary shard in-game.

Ad

There are some interesting changes coming to how you interact with loot, as well. Players will be able to fuse weapons and jewels together to make their ideal equipment. This should cut back on players constantly re-rolling to try and get the best gear possible. You don’t have to wait long, either, since this update drops on April 28, 2025.

Check out our other V Rising guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More