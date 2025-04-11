V Rising Invaders of Oakveil release date, and what to expect

V Rising’s developers at Stunlock Studios have revealed the first major update for the game: Update 1.1, Invaders of Oakveil. With a brand-new area to explore, new weapons, new spells, and other important updates to the game, if you’ve been slacking on your boss-slaughtering duties, it might be time to come back and get ready for something fresh and new. The developers haven’t revealed everything coming with update 1.1, but there’s more than enough to be excited about.
While there are plenty of great ARPGs out there in 2025, V Rising is still worth playing, for its gothic atmosphere, fun combat, and interesting bosses — and now there’s a major update on the way on top of that, with Invaders of Oakveil! You don’t have long to wait either, since Invaders of Oakveil drops on April 28, 2025.
What new content is coming with the V Rising Invaders of Oakveil update?
On April 28, 2025, the V Rising update 1.1 Invaders of Oakveil drops, and with it comes a wealth of new content. A new antagonistic force has hit the northern shore of Vardoran, the Venom Blades, led by the Serpent Queen Megara.
Players will head into a new region, Oakveil, to deal with these serpents, who have begun farming magically altered venom sap from the very trees of the forest. That means there are plenty of new enemies, new bosses, and powerful dark magic techniques to unlock. In addition to just having new enemies to fight in the wilds for V Rising’s Invaders of Oakveil, you can even take part in battles within your castle.
Players will be able to build Castle Arenas, and challenge their friends to duels to see who the strongest of all is. It will be interesting to see if players set up any kind of small PVP tournaments within the game using this feature.
You can also duel many of the enemies in the wilds to risk-free duels. You can also expect to see some new cosmetics and quality of life features coming to not just your castle, but the game in general.
Speaking of battle, there’s also a major combat rework coming to V Rising Invaders of Oakveil! A stat rework is on the way, alongside rebalanced gear, overhauled blood types, and new customization tools to make it more enjoyable than ever to bask in the power of darkness.
What would a major update to V Rising be without some cool new equipment? In fact, Invaders of Oakveil adds three weapon types to the game, each with their own unique gameplay styles, strategies, and attacks: Claws, Twinblade, and Throwing Daggers. Fans of magic will be glad to hear there will be a new spell for each spell school, and a new ultimate ability tied to the latest legendary shard in-game.
There are some interesting changes coming to how you interact with loot, as well. Players will be able to fuse weapons and jewels together to make their ideal equipment. This should cut back on players constantly re-rolling to try and get the best gear possible. You don’t have to wait long, either, since this update drops on April 28, 2025.
