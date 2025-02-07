Warframe Hotfix 38.0.8: New Nightwave, Star Days, Rhino Heirloom, and more

Warframe's Hotfix 38.0.8 is live, introducing the second permanent Heirloom bundle with Rhino, a new iteration of Star Days, as well as Nora's Nightwave Mix Vol 8. While it's more than enough to keep players engaged till the upcoming Lavos Prime Access next week, there's also a host of changes and improvements as one would expect from a hotfix.

For the extra-cautious Tenno who want to pore the more general changes, here are the full patch notes for Warframe Hotfix 38.0.8.

All changes and bugfixes in Warframe hotfix 38.0.8 (patch notes)

Before we proceed to the broader changes, the Rhino Heirloom collection introduces a change that's massive for fashion-frame.

Rhino players can now apply Iron Skin Overrides via their Auxiliary Attachments. Since many of Rhino’s skins also come with unique Iron Skin VFX, Tenno who have those cosmetics will also gain access to their Overrides:

Invisible Iron Skin Override (available to all Rhino players).

With this Override equipped, the Iron Skin VFX will appear briefly upon casting and then disappear.

Deathwatch Iron Skin Override (available regardless if you own the skin).

Palatine Iron Skin Override (requires ownership of the Rhino Palatine Skin).

Prime Iron Skin Override (requires ownership of Rhino Prime).

Heirloom Iron Skin Override (requires ownership of the Rhino Heirloom Skin).

Additions

A new Somachord track titled “The Great KIM” is available to acquire from Aoi’s Offerings in The Höllvania Central Mall.

This is the 8-bit version of On-Lyne’s “The Great Despair” that plays while you are using the POM-2!

Added “Crouch Button is Toggle” to Controller settings while playing on PC.

Before adding this toggle, if you were using the “Crouch, Slide, And Roll” binding you’d have to hold it down to maintain a crouch, which could be uncomfortable or limiting for certain players. Now, with this enabled, you can toggle crouch simply by tapping the “Crouch, Slide, And Roll” binding. The “Toggle Crouch” binding is still available to bind to your controller if you wish to.

Added confirmation popups when deleting inbox messages that contain a fullscreen cinematic in Warframe.

We want to prevent those who want to keep their NYE kiss cinematics from accidentally deleting them.

Added a "Players waiting" pop-up when players have approached the boss fight trigger in H-09 Efervon Tank Assassination.

Added the ability to exit out of the KIM reset at year-end if you're not quite ready to make a decision.

By delaying the decision you will be able to interact with the Pom-2 normally, but this reset pop-up will continue to appear each time you open the Pom-2 until you choose to Remember or Forget.

Changes

Reduced Faction-specific kill requirements for 1999 Calendar tasks by ~50% for Scaldra and ~25% for Techrot.

Since the Techrot often makes an appearance even in Scaldra missions, Tenno come across fewer Scaldra overall -- thus their kill requirements have been adjusted accordingly.

Improved network stability, notably for players using certain network services.

The Steel Path Squad Vs. Squad Faceoff node is no longer required to receive the 1999 Steel Path Emote and Trophies. Now, completing the Solo Squad node will register both nodes as cleared.

Completing the Squad Vs. Squad node hinged on matchmaking availability, which could be unreliable at times. So we removed it as a requirement to progressing/completing the 1999 Steel Path.

The new Faceoff game mode has received a polish pass, featuring the following changes:

Made small improvements to Ally NPC spawning in Faceoff: Single Squad missions.

The number of ghostly enemy specters in Faceoff missions will now properly reflect how many enemies are on the other team.

Improved cases of the Mobile Voice Pirate Radio jittering when moving around obstacles in Faceoff missions.

Faceoff extraction will now become immediately available once one team completes the third objective.

Increased the amount of time required for the AI enemy team to complete Data Burn in Steel Path Faceoff: Single Squad.

Improved Faceoff Assassination targets spawning logic to help eliminate cases of Assassination Targets either a) not spawning or b) spawning far away, resulting in one team being progression stopped.

Now Assassination Targets should spawn in better locations overall and not clip with the environment.

Improved VFX on the Gravity Wells spawned by the Gravity Wells Boost.

Reduced the maximum height needed to make progress on the “Kill X enemies while on high ground” Höllvania Bounty challenge.

Players noted that it was rather difficult to make progress on this challenge in the underground portions of the tileset. This was due to the height distance requirement between players and enemies being far too extreme. Now, as long as the enemies' heads are shin’s length below your feet, killing them will progress the challenge, so it’s much more forgiving!

Also worth noting is that players must have some contact with the environment to be considered “high ground” - this means that wall-latching counts!

The black portions of the Athletic Shirt and Sleeves can now be color-customized! They now use the “Secondary Color” channel.

Increased the overall damage and Health of the Techrot faction.

In their previous state, the Techrot was easy to mow down in the Steel Path. So we brought them up closer to the Infested and Scaldra factions for more engaging combat.

We did not however increase the Health of the Techrot Babau. We want to maintain the changes we made in Hotfix 38.0.3 that reduced its Health and Shields.

Albrecht Laboratories and Höllvania resources can now be fed to Helminth for the following Secretions:

Oxides

Entrati Obols

Synthetics

Necracoil Experimental Arc-Relay

Calx

Stela

Bile

Vessel Capillaries Efervon Sample

Biotics

Höllvania Pitchweave Fragment

Pheromones

Techrot Motherboard Techrot Chitin

An exclamation mark will now appear on the POM 2’s monitor when there is a notification available (Calendar Prize to claim, messages in KIM, etc.).

Curtains in the Backroom can now be separately color customized.

Access this by opening up the pause menu and going to Equipment > Backroom > Backroom Appearance > Change Curtain color.

Made tweaks to the cables in the Backroom ceiling so that they interact with their surroundings better. Also, adjusted thickness and color variation, optimized them, and fixed them clipping into ceiling, beam,s and pipes.

Updated the Backroom Arsenal backdrop and fixed missing details.

Made improvements to Drifter facial expressions during New Year’s Eve kiss cinematic.

Players can now skip the New Year’s Eve kiss cinematic.

Removed the "Tactician" listing from the Alliance Permissions screen, as being able to deploy and manage Solar Rails was removed many years ago. Better late than never!

Removed the mention of “Status” in the Static Buildup Override’s description, since it grants Electricity Damage and not Status.

Now reads: Each meter traveled grants Electricity Damage. Attacking consumes 10% of the accumulated charge.

Protoframes will now offer unplayed "Close" conversations when players have reached Best Friend or Loved status.

This was a highly requested feature since Protoframes did not have conversations available once you have maxed out their Chemistry. It’s possible that some of these newly available conversations won’t fully make sense in the context of your relationship status with them, but a chat is still a chat.

SFX additions and changes in Warframe

Added SFX to the animations when activating/closing the Foundry, Arcane, and Atomicycle segments in the Backroom.

Tweaked the audio of Dante’s abilities to reduce the harshness of some frequencies.

Slightly reduced the SFX volume of the Dual Decurions (base and Prisma).

Reduced the Techrot Babau’s spawn SFX volume.

Adjusted mix for all Melee “whoosh” SFX.

Reduced the spamming of creaking SFX on the automobiles in Höllvania.

Made the Legacyte’s jumping SFX more audible from farther distances.

Updated the SFX of the propeller on the Hell-Scrub towers.

Removed repetitive elements of Techrot Skuzzi's SFX to reduce sound fatigue.

Performance and optimizations in Warframe

Made small physics memory optimizations.

Fixed Excalibur Umbra causing hitches at the start of the “Search for Umbra” and “Pursue Umbra” stages of The Sacrifice Quest.

Fixed Clients experiencing performance issues from Nekros’ Shadows of the Dead with Arcane Camisado.

Fixed hitches caused by transmissions in Steel Path Höllvania missions if started from the POM-2 in the Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed a hitch at the mission start in The Sacrifice Quest when searching for Umbra.

Fixed a hitch when viewing the Chains of Harrow or Glast Gambit quests in the Codex after having completed them.

Top fixes in Warframe

Fixed 1999 Calendar Tasks’ progress being reset after Host migration.

Fixed Höllvania Bounty challenge not appearing for Host after accepting mission invite from Orbiter.

Known Issue: the associated Hex member will not spawn into the Bounty if the mission is started in this specific way.

Fixed a crash caused by Clients rapid-firing the Mandonel Heavy Weapon, often occurring in Profit Taker runs.

Fixed Biocodes to open Techrot Safes in Höllvania not being marked by Orokin Eye.

Fixed cases of 1999 Calendar Tasks appearing to reset after completing the challenge (UI only issue, challenge was properly marked as complete in 1999 Calendar upon completing a mission).

Known issue: this UI bug still applies to the Ex-Eximus task.

Fixed Felarx’s reload being incredibly slow with the Mounting Momentum perk.

Fixed the Lone Gun Incarnon Perk not applying to the Vasto if you do not have a Primary weapon equipped.

Fixed the Ready Retaliation perk not working on Lex Incarnon.

Fixed Reconifex’s perfect reload Heat Damage buff being inconsistent when the game is running at ~30 FPS.

Fixed bonus heat damage from Reconifex's perfect reload not applying if it has a skin equipped.

Known issue: the bonus heat damage is now applied, but does not properly refresh the buff if it's currently active.

Fixed Ancient Protectors giving Overguard to the spectral forms of Thrax Centurion and Thrax Legatus.

Fixed Clients not dealing additional damage when attacking the weak points on the Scaldra Barbican shields.

Fixed extraction becoming available before the required captures have been met in Legacyte Harvest Bounties.

Fixed game freeze after removing Decorations from the Orbiter using Advanced Mode.

Fixed loss of function after switching between KBM and Controller when opening Foundry.

Fixed Duplex Bond and Brief Respite not triggering for Clients in Höllvania missions if they have Inner Might active.

Fixed the New Year’s Eve kiss cinematic not using your currently selected Drifter appearance Loadout and always defaulted to “A”.

Moving forward, kiss inboxes will store the player’s current loadout at the time of playing the cinematic.

Fixed Trinity’s Well of Life immortality effect insta-killing immune enemies (ex: Demolysts), bosses (ex: Tyl Regor), and friendlies (ex: Saryn’s Molt, Loki’s Decoy, etc.).

Now, ability-resistant enemies will instead take up to 20k damage in the form of a health drain.

Fixed Nova’s Molecular Prime explosion range getting blocked by multiple lined-up enemies.

Fixed Ramparts in the Junk Run Break Narmer mission running out of ammo, preventing being able to complete the Thumper fight. They now have infinite ammo!

Fixed only needing to kill 3 enemies in the Mastery Rank 21 test. If you completed this test in its broken state, maybe kill a few extra enemies today to make up for it.

Fixed Inaros’ Swarm Kavats being invisible to Clients.

Fixed not receiving Standing for allies of your pledged Faction Syndicate when playing Netracell missions.

Fixed being able to bypass movement restrictions during Nyx's Assimilate by casting certain Helminth abilities.

Fixed being able to summon the Atomicycle in Mastery Rank Tests.

Fixed Mag’s Magnetize bubble absorbing Ionic Charges in Ascension missions when thrown.

Fixed Chemistry Rank not properly increasing to Loved if agreeing to date a Protoframe via KIM Chat if your Chemistry level is Close or below.

This was only an issue if you agreed to date a Protoframe via KIM, not if you initiated the relationship by talking to them in the Mall.

If you're a player affected by this issue, earning Chemistry via Gifting or Bounties should bring you up to the correct rank!

Fixed Umbra's Warrior's Rest Augment not applying if you entered a 1999 mission from the Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed Amps not receiving Affinity when exiting a mission via a streaming tunnel (ie. through Cetus doors, etc.).

Fixed having the Arsenal open while entering a mission from the Höllvania Central Mall resulting in function loss.

This could occur if you were using the Arsenal right next to the Atomicycle and someone else triggered the mission start. To fix this, players can no longer access their Arsenal in the Garage section of the Mall.

Fixed a fully built Reconifex Receiver appearing in Hell-Scrub: Scaldra drop tables instead of the Blueprint as intended.

Fixed Sisters of Parvos and Kuva Liches only displaying a Protoframe's hair instead of their full head.

Quest fixes

Fixed camera being extremely zoomed in during the Epilogue cinematic in The New War Quest.

Fixed Typholyst being able to fall out of the map in The New War Quest, causing players to be unable to progress past that stage.

Fixed the locks on the doors not disappearing after disabling Orphix Fields in The New War Quest.

Fixed being able to teleport back to the Drifter Camp via Pom-2 Fast Travel (only available during replays) in a certain section of The New War Quest, resulting in a progression stop.

Fixed dialogue being out of sync with animation in a section of The Hex Quest.

Fixed lighting on ground/rocks in Cetus flickering during The New War Quest cinematics.

Fixed a rare crash in The New War Quest.

Fixed enemies staying behind buildings during Quincy’s sniper stage in The Hex Quest, causing it to take a long time to clear.

Fixed Murmur enemies dropping items in The Hex Quest finale sequence.

Also fixed enemies dropping items during Quincy’s sniper stage.

Fixed Murmur enemies spawning and getting stuck in a hammock in the “Hold off the Murmur” stage of The Hex Quest (resting is apparently a crime to the Murmur).

Fixed Aoi’s mouth moving when Amir talks during the final cutscene of The Hex Quest’s alternate ending.

Also fixed Aoi lip sync missing for some of her lines.

Fixed Drifter in The Hex’s alternate ending cutscenes having the wrong face and missing Visage Inks.

Fixed characters being unlit during flashback sequence in The Sacrifice Quest.

Fixed a random “SacrifceADayLater” popup occurring after completing The Sacrifice Quest and swapping bthe ase of operations to the Backrooms.

Fixed Lodun missing his tablet in a cinematic during The Duviri Paradox quest.

Fixed excessive camera spinning during a cinematic in Stage 2 of The Duviri Paradox Quest.

Fixed being able to use the quick travel wheel to move to the Necralisk in the first stage of the Whispers in the Walls Quest.

The quick travel wheel is now disabled during this stage to prevent potential issues with Quest progression.

Fixed Archgun having muffled SFX in the final stage of The Archwing Quest in Warframe.

Cross-platform save fixes in Warframe

Fixed Helminth abilities from the Secondary Account being unlocked on the Merged Account. Helminth abilities are determined by the chosen Primary Account.

Fixes

Fixed Cyte-09’s Neutralizer being active allowing other equipped weapons to pick up more ammo than intended.

Fixed Cyte-09’s Neutralizer being able to equip Sniper Rifle skins.

Since this is an Exalted Weapon, it can only apply Neutralizer-specific skins to avoid animation issues. (Similar to Mesa’s Peacemaker, Hildryn’s Balefire Charger, Ivara’s Artemis Bow, etc.)

Fixed Dera Incarnon's "Crimson Overture" Evolution applying to your equipped secondary weapon as well.

Fixed Primary Exhilarate not triggering from Impact Status Effect that originate from Nagantaka and Scourge.

Fixed the “Fire Manual Trigger Weapons Continuously" toggle turning the Mandonel’s charged shot into rapid-fire.

Fixed the Batch Remove Friends tool not working and giving a “Given Username does not exist” error.

Fixed the Central Mall Backroom Captura Scene missing the player-placed decorations in their Backroom.

Fixed being able to bypass the starting barrier in Faceoff missions using Wisp’s Wil-O-Wisp.

Fixed Host migration in Ascension missions before the elevator reaches the top causing returning players to be unable to complete the mission.

Fixed Unairu and Naramon Abilities being swapped in the Loadout overview in the Navigation menu.

Fixed Incarnon Reticle persisting in Free Camera View in Captura.

Fixed rare case where Quincy would stop following players in Hell-Scrub Bounties.

Fixed Drifter appearing blurry when customizing them via the mirror in the Backroom if Depth of Field is enabled.

Fixed player and Railjack crew being misaligned when in the Railjack Pilot / Front Gunner seat.

Fixed Clients being unable to pass through the gates of one of the secret rooms in Albrecht’s Laboratory.

Fixed doors to extraction zones in Open Landscapes not opening while riding Atomicycle.

Now, upon approaching the doors you will be auto-dismounted from the Atomicycle in order to enter and extract.

Fixed being able to purchase and place several “one per account” Decorations (i.e. Yooka Floof, Rell’s Donda, Nihil’s Oublilette) in the Backroom.

Fixed players being able to see friend requests from those on their Ignore lists.

These requests are auto-declined if a player is on your Ignore list, but this didn't happen until the receiving player logged out — resulting in cases where they could see a request from a player they were ignoring if received whilst online. Now it should properly auto-decline immediately and the recipient is none the wiser.

Fixed being able to infuse a second damage-boosting Ability on Warframes via Helminth.

Accounts with Warframes in this state have had the unintended Ability Infusion removed.

Fixed certain Decorations in Bird 3’s Shiny Treasures offerings not having the same appearance frequency as others. Now, all decorations should have an equal chance of rotating in.

Fixed the Noble Opal Collection in the Market missing Zaw and Kitgun Rivens.

This fix was patched live on January 16 and a script was run for those missing the Rivens.

Fixed inventory count not updating for Ayatan Sculpture placed in the Personal Quarters Vignette that are returned to inventory after changing Vignette.

Fixed Deacon statues being invisible during the “Use Deacon Veils to Open the Barrier” section of the Archon Hunt.

Fixed dropping and immediately picking up the Power Cell Detonation over the Grav Conveyor causing the Raptor Assassination mission from progressing. Also fixed the timer displaying 9999.

Fixed Transference being enabled in the 1999 Demo.

Fixed a Decree Fragment spawning out of bounds and being inaccessible in the Dax Camp Circuit tile.

Fixed new players receiving event-specific inbox messages (ex: Razorback Armada) before they have completed the Vor’s Prize Quest.

Fixed an unintended "Infested" category appearing in the "Relinquish Adversaries" Codex menu. There's clearly no reason for that category to exist — pay no attention to the boyband behind the curtain.

Fixed cases of KIM message history being cut off when swapping between conversations of different lengths.

Fixed various lighting issues in Cambion Drift caves.

Fixed Adversary transmissions not occurring in the Backroom.

These transmissions are still restricted during The Hex Quest.

Fixed cursor being visible during the New Year’s Eve kiss cinematic.

Fixed camera panning to the Fast Travel location when using the Fast Travel options via the Pause Menu in the Orbiter.

It should now fade to black and transport you like Gear Wheel fast travel options. Hey, you. You're finally awake.

Fixed Clients being able to “steal" the Host's Atomicycle when loading into Höllvania missions via the Mall.

Fixed Eleanor missing her face if players Fast Travelled to her immediately after loading into Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed instances where waypoint pathing could break in one of the tiles in the Orokin Tower tileset.

Fixed a case of broken waypoint pathing in the Grineer Sealab Tileset.

Fixed Clients seeing “Use Zipline” context action when they are not near a zipline in the Höllvania tileset.

Fixed certain areas of the Höllvania tileset disappearing when viewing at a distance.

Fixed Operator Ephemera’s missing most of their color channels in the Orbiter.

Fixed Operator face being stretched downward while sitting in the Transference chair.

Fixed combat music fading while fighting the Legacyte in Legacyte Harvest missions.

Fixed the Focus “Upgrade Available” notification not doing anything when selected in the Backroom.

Fixed an invisible volume blocking the tunnel between the Backroom and the Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed rare instances where enemies would not spawn after joining an in-progress Höllvania mission.

Fixed loss of function when opening the Pause Menu while dismounting a Scaldra rampart in 1999 missions.

Fixed being unable to apply a Look Links chat filter via the callout button on controllers.

Fixed Companion DNA Helix VFX lingering in the Backroom’s Incubator.

Fixed the smoke VFX on the back of the Nezha’s Empyrean Skin taking Energy color.

Fixed unintended green texture on Senta Turrets in the Orb Vallis.

Fixed the Mods Segment in the Backroom having aliasing issues with an emissive detail. It’s been removed to save your eyes!

Fixed Titania’s Diwata having a second set of Damage stats in the UI.

Fixed rare case where Dante’s Dark Verse SFX would overlap when used in tandem with Titania’s Razorwing.

Fixed Amir Gemini Skin’s voicelines after Transference being robotic.

Fixed physics reactions missing for various objects in the Höllvania tileset (ex: firing at snow not showing hit effect).

Fixed the Community Tennobaum Aoi Glyph description being incorrect.

Now reads: “A Glyph depicting Aoi levitating snowballs, created by alcyonsa.”

Fixed several text missing localization (ex: “Profile” in the KIM chat system).

Fixed a hole in the Backroom that players could fall through.

Fixed a hole in the underground Höllvania tileset that players could fall through.

Fixed not all maps being available in Cephalon Capture map rotation for Conclave. (This only applied to matches not hosted on Dedicated Servers)

Fixed players having access to a "TennoCon" controller icon set, resulting in white squares appearing instead of the proper button icons.

Fixed accessing the Parazon Upgrade screen from the Adversary menu then opening the Archon Shard menu resulting in your Lich/Sister of Parvos overlapping in the Archon Shard menu. They're just making notes of what to steal for next time.

Fixed Loadout selection UI overlapping in the Pause Menu after opening it while in the Navigation screen in Warframe.

Fixed edge cases of SFX abruptly cutting out for the Rauta, Cantare, Hate, and Evensong.

Fixed SFX of Legacyte attempting to escape not playing for Clients in Legacyte Harvest missions.

Fixed a lighting seam on the floor of the Orbiter while in the Drifter Camp.

Fixed issues with graffiti decals in the Backroom projecting onto player-placed decorations.

Fixed broken graffiti decals in the Backroom.

Fixed steel beams clipping/z-fighting in the Backroom.

Fixed crashes when returning from a mission to the Operations Base in Warframe.

Fixed crash that could occur when leaving Backroom after changing the Warframe Display.

Fixed a script error in the Exploiter Orb fight.

Fixes a script error when attempting to purchase a Glyph.

Fixed script error from the Backroom date UI popup in Warframe.

Fixed script errors in Legacyte Harvest missions.

Fixed script error caused by max rank Arcane Camisado in Warframe.

Fixed script error in Höllvania Exterminate missions that was causing the Effervon Cache to not appear.

Fixed script error when downed in Archwing during The New War Quest.

Fixed script error in Backroom.

Fixed script error when selecting Fishing/Conservation consumable gear.

Fixed script error when customizing Atomicycle.

Fixed crash after returning from Host migration in Höllvania missions.

Fixed crash caused by FOV in Warframe.

Fixed a rare crash in the Navigation Menu after idling for an excessively long time.

