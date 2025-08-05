What happens if you fail A Strange Warning Quest in Grounded 2?

A Strange Warning Quest in Grounded 2 is a rite of passage, per se. This is the first time you, as the player, will have to defend against a wave of O.R.C. Bugs. Given that you've mostly been exploring, the need to set up a defensive front is rather moot for the most part, and hasn't been necessary until now.

To that end, if you fail the "A Strange Warning" Quest in Grounded 2 and get killed, well, there's nothing to worry about. Your character will respawn at the checkpoint you last set. The only issue will be that you'll have to restart the Quest again, which will be a setback if you're short on time.

What to do if you fail A Strange Warning Quest in Grounded 2

Fall, but get back up! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you do get killed, there's no need to panic. The Masked Stranger will once more contact you when you respawn. She'll be disappointed that you failed the task, but will return soon.

The first thing you want to do is return to base and pick up the items that were dropped from the Backpack. Keep in mind that if you're playing on a higher difficulty setting, you may lose a lot of your stuff, so be prepared to rebuild. Reorganize and get things in order. If by chance the Masked Stranger does not contact you, this could be a bug. You may need to restart from an earlier save.

Bring friends to make the A Strange Warning Quest in Grounded 2 easier (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Once you're ready to take another shot at A Strange Warning Quest in Grounded 2, you must talk to Sloane Beaumont again and build a Spike Trap near your Base. Upon doing this, the Masked Stranger will contact you, and a timer will appear, indicating how long before the Bugs invade.

This time around, you'll know what to expect, so you should be able to better prepare for this threat. You could build an Acorn Turret to bolster your defenses. It'll help you deal with the Red Soldier Ants and the solitary Orb Weaver Jr, or you could just ask your friends to come and give you a hand.

If everything goes according to plan, you can complete the A Strange Warning Quest in Grounded 2 the second time around with a hiccup. If you manage to get it done on your first try, kudos to you for being prepared.

