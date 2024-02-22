Where to find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones.

Players have been scouring the high seas to find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones, as it is an important resource required for crafting ships, weapons, and other essential materials. Crude Saltpeter isn't just a valuable resource in the game; it also has real-world applications.

This article takes a look at a few ways players can find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones.

Where can players find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones?

Players can find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones in a number of locations (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube, ReaperDigital)

Crude Saltpeter is a crucial resource in Skull and Bones that pirates collect when looking to expand their armament and increase their chances of success on the high seas.

Players can find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones in the region of the map called the East Indies. They can obtain it by either plundering, boarding ships carrying them, or finding them at traders.

Players have reported that they have had more success farming for Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones by boarding and plundering ships in the trade routes of the Gulf of Nakh and Strait of Herimau.

The trade routes of the East Indies region that can help players find Crude Saltpeter in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube, ReaperDigital)

Places where Crude Saltpeter can be found:

East Indies: Most concentrated in Rempah territory. Look for trade routes carrying it in the Strait of Herimau, the Gulf of Nakh, and sometimes near Suny (Rempah's capital).

Most concentrated in Rempah territory. Look for trade routes carrying it in the Strait of Herimau, the Gulf of Nakh, and sometimes near Suny (Rempah's capital). Vendors: Limited stocks can be purchased at outposts like Karst Lookout, Parujar's Cry, Khmoy Estate, and Bukit Candi, but they restock slowly.

How players can farm for Crude Saltpeter:

Boarding: Attack ships carrying Crude Saltpeter along the aforementioned trade routes. Use your spyglass to check their cargo before engaging.

Attack ships carrying Crude Saltpeter along the aforementioned trade routes. Use your spyglass to check their cargo before engaging. Plundering: Raid Rempah settlements in the East Indies to lure more ships carrying the resource.

Some other important things to note:

Ships in these regions are generally Rank 6 and above, with Rank 8 Privateers patrolling. Prepare for tough fights.

Boarding is more efficient for acquiring Crude Saltpeter but requires good boarding skills.

Consider your playstyle and available resources when choosing a method.

Crude Saltpeter is a prominent ingredient used in creating many in-game items. It is an essential component in the creation of advanced ships, such as the Padewakang and Brigantine, which provide enhanced firepower and durability.

Crude Saltpeter is also required for creating certain weapons, as it can increase their damage, range, or other qualities. Although less frequent, it may be required for specialized upgrades or consumables as it is one of the few Specialized Materials in Skull and Bones.

