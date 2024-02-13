Where to find Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld 

The Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld is an exotic, Ground-type Pal. Like the other Pals available in this game, it can be fought against to capture and employ in your base of operations. This Terra version of the Eikthyrdeer bears a strong resemblance to its Neutral-type counterpart, differing mostly in the coloration of its fur.

A breakdown of where to find the Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld can be found below, as well as its skills and item drops.

Where to find the Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld

Location of the Eikthyrdeer Terra (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

The official Paldeck entry for the creature is as follows:

"The individual with the hardest horns becomes the leader. Once the horns are lost, so too is the leadership status. It leaves the herd admist farewell glances and quietly returns to the earth."

The Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld can be found on the small island at the bottom of the in-game map, as seen in the screenshot above. This particular Pal spawns in the same region in both daytime and nighttime.

You can also choose to breed a Eikthyrdeer and a Hangyu together to drop a Large Rocky Egg. Large Rocky Eggs always spawn a Eikthyrdeer Terra, making them a surefire way to obtain the Pal.

The Eikthyrdeer Terra is a Ground-type Pal and is weak to Grass-types. As such, it is highly recommended to bring a strong Grass-type Pal when attempting to capture the Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld. Do not bring Electric-type Pals as it is resistant to them.

Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld: All skills

An Eikthyrdeer Terra in the wild (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

The Eikthyrdeer Terra possesses the following set of skills when maxed out:

Power Shot (Level 1) : Charged shot, focuses a narrow, conical blast at the enemy.

: Charged shot, focuses a narrow, conical blast at the enemy. Antler Uppercut (Level 7) : An exclusive skill. Charges at an enemy, using its antlers to launch them into the skies. The direction of the strike can be adjusted if the Pal is mounted.

: An exclusive skill. Charges at an enemy, using its antlers to launch them into the skies. The direction of the strike can be adjusted if the Pal is mounted. Stone Blast (Level 16) : Shoots a stream of stones at the enemy.

: Shoots a stream of stones at the enemy. Stone Cannon (Level 22) : Throws a boulder at the enemy.

: Throws a boulder at the enemy. Power Bomb (Level 30) : Discharges a massive ball of energy at enemies.

: Discharges a massive ball of energy at enemies. Sand Tornado (Level 40) : Summons two sand tornadoes on either side of the enemy.

: Summons two sand tornadoes on either side of the enemy. Rock Lance (Level 40): Summons a large rock spear under the enemy.

It is also possible to ride the Eikthyrdeer Terra into battle, making it quite useful in traversing the game world. It also possesses the Lumbering 2 skill, so it is suitable for collecting materials in your base.

Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld: Item drops

The following items can be obtained after defeating this Pal:

Eikthyrdeer Venison

Leather

Horn

Palworld is an action-adventure survival game from developer Pocketpair. The game was released worldwide on January 19, 2024, for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Palworld is also available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

