Where to find Honey Beast in Fallout 76

Knowing how to find the Honey Beast in Fallout 76 may be important if you are falling short of antiseptic and Gold. This irradiated giant bee has a chance to drop Royal jelly, which you can dismantle into antiseptic, as well as useful ingredients like Honey, Honeycombs, and Gold scraps.

This guide will go over all the locations where you can find Honey Beast in Fallout 76, as well as tell you how to get there.

How to reliably find Honey Beast in Fallout 76: Best spawn locations

The Honey Beast spawn location near Site Alpha (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The following are some of the most common monster spawn locations where you can find Honey Beast in Fallout 76, albeit with a varying degree of consistency:

Honey Beast locations towards the east of the map

North-east: One of the most popular Honey Beast spawn locations is in the wilds south of Site Alpha. This region has a chance of spawning multiple Honey Beasts. To reach this place, exit the road near the bend at Freddy Fear's House of Scares and head northeast.

South-east: Go to Treetops Waypoint, take a detour off the road to the south when you hit Big B's Rest Stop.

Best Honey Beast locations near the center of the map (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Honey Beast locations in the Savage Divide region

North of Middle Mountain Cabins : The woods next to Middle Mountain Cabins in the Savage Divide Regions may not be the most consistent farming spot since the Once in A Blue Moon Update for Fallout 76, but lucky players have reported up to ten Honey Beast spawns near this location.

: The woods next to Middle Mountain Cabins in the Savage Divide Regions may not be the most consistent farming spot since the Once in A Blue Moon Update for Fallout 76, but lucky players have reported up to ten Honey Beast spawns near this location. Middle Mountain Pitstop : Head towards Solomon's Pond for a near-guaranteed spawn of up to three Honey Beasts.

: Head towards Solomon's Pond for a near-guaranteed spawn of up to three Honey Beasts. Seneca Rocks Visitor Center : Follow the road northwest to Seneca Rocks Visitors Center, and you may find one Honey Beast next to the Red Rocket parking lot. The Seneca Rocks Visitor Center is a great hotspot for farming this entity during events like Project Paradise , Irrational Fear , and A Real Blast .

: Follow the road northwest to Seneca Rocks Visitors Center, and you may find one Honey Beast next to the Red Rocket parking lot. The Seneca Rocks Visitor Center is a great hotspot for farming this entity during events like , , and . The Freak Show has a hand-placed dead Honey Beast spawn.

Lastly, the Scorched Earth event can spawn the Scorched Honey Beast variant anywhere in the overworld.

