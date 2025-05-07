Wilderflight updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Wilderflight is one of the oldest Dungeon weapons in Destiny 2, released alongside Spire of the Watcher. Now that the activity is a part of the new Rite of the Nine, there are newer versions of each Dungeon weapon. Wilderflight is no exception, as this Double-fire Grenade Launcher has fresh perks for players to use.
Wilderflight god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE
Here is a list of all perks recommended on the Wilderflight PvE:
- Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.
- Disorienting Grenades for blinding enemies at the cost of damage.
- Auto-loading Holster for reloading the weapon upon holstering.
- Withering Gaze for applying a weakened debuff upon aiming the weapon for a short duration.
While this combination can be considered against powerful combatants, you can also use Destabilizing Rounds for clearing enemy groups. Repulsor Brace is also a nice perk for survivability.
Wilderflight god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvP
Here is a list of all perks recommended on the Wilderflight PvP:
- Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.
- High-velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.
- Slideshot for increased Range and Stability after sliding.
- Vorpal Weapon for increased damage against players with active supers.
Frenzy is a decent damage alternative, alongside Destabilizing Rounds for spreading volatility on targets.
New Origin Trait
Rite of the Nine weapons come with a new perk named "Gravity Well." The Trait states the following:
Reloading this weapon automatically gathers nearby ammo.
How to get Wilderflight in Destiny 2?
The new and renewed Wilderflight can be obtained from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, via the Eternity tab.
Here, the weapon drops specifically from the Persys boss encounter, alongside the reward chest, in exchange for Nonary Manifolds. However, make sure to attune the weapon before exchanging the currency in the reward chest.
