Wilderflight updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Wilderflight is one of the oldest Dungeon weapons in Destiny 2, released alongside Spire of the Watcher. Now that the activity is a part of the new Rite of the Nine, there are newer versions of each Dungeon weapon. Wilderflight is no exception, as this Double-fire Grenade Launcher has fresh perks for players to use.

Ad

This article lists the best perk combination on Wilderflight Grenade Launcher in Rite of the Nine.

Wilderflight god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE

Wilderflight PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all perks recommended on the Wilderflight PvE:

Ad

Trending

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius. Disorienting Grenades for blinding enemies at the cost of damage.

for blinding enemies at the cost of damage. Auto-loading Holster for reloading the weapon upon holstering.

for reloading the weapon upon holstering. Withering Gaze for applying a weakened debuff upon aiming the weapon for a short duration.

While this combination can be considered against powerful combatants, you can also use Destabilizing Rounds for clearing enemy groups. Repulsor Brace is also a nice perk for survivability.

Wilderflight god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvP

Wilderflight PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Foundry)

Here is a list of all perks recommended on the Wilderflight PvP:

Ad

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius. High-velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Slideshot for increased Range and Stability after sliding.

for increased Range and Stability after sliding. Vorpal Weapon for increased damage against players with active supers.

Frenzy is a decent damage alternative, alongside Destabilizing Rounds for spreading volatility on targets.

New Origin Trait

Rite of the Nine weapons come with a new perk named "Gravity Well." The Trait states the following:

Reloading this weapon automatically gathers nearby ammo.

Ad

How to get Wilderflight in Destiny 2?

The new and renewed Wilderflight can be obtained from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, via the Eternity tab.

Here, the weapon drops specifically from the Persys boss encounter, alongside the reward chest, in exchange for Nonary Manifolds. However, make sure to attune the weapon before exchanging the currency in the reward chest.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More