WoW: All Sturdy Chest locations in Sidestreet Sluice

Each Delve in WoW The War Within contains a few Sturdy Chests to pop open, including the brand-new Sidestreet Sluice. Made available initially at the start of the 11.1 update, it will also be one of the Delves you can grind as a part of the Delve Progression for Season 2 once that kicks off later today. In some occasions, Sturdy Chests don’t show up except in certain variants of a Delve, but that’s not the case right for Sidestreet Sluice — that we’re aware of.

There could be other variants for Sidestreet Sluice uncovered later, and if there are, and they feature more Sturdy Chests in WoW, we’ll update this accordingly. At the time of the Delve’s launch, there are four available, which grant the Sidestreet Sluice Discoveries achievement. Here’s where to find them.

All available Sturdy Chests in WoW’s Sidestreet Sluice Delve

We highly recommend using TomTom addon when searching for anything in WoW, and that includes Sturdy Chests in Sidestreet Sluice. It’s one of the most important addons in the game, when it comes to locating hidden items.

All coordinates for Sturdy Chests in Sidestreet Sluice

/way 33.1 72.8

/way 77.1 39.4

/way 61.3 65.7

/way 74.6 73.8

The first chest is right near the entrance - just look down! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sturdy Chest #1 can be found quickly. Jump down the hole to start the Delves, and take the stairs up to the Mr. Delver terminal. Use it, break the first electrical field, and then look down while on the left side of the platform. You’ll see another electrical field down at the bottom. Jump down and break that one too. One of the Kidnapped Mechanics is down here alongside the first Sturdy Chest for WoW’s Sidestreet Sluice.

Just check the balcony, but be careful - if the electrified field is under you when you fall, you'll take quite a bit of damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’ve reached the the checkpoint for Sidestreet Sluice in WoW, you’ll be close to Sturdy Chest #2. It’s found on a balcony in the room just beyond the checkpoint. Just follow the path and you’ll see a balcony not too far down the path. Jump onto the little walkway/balcony, and you can pick this chest up and move on. The final chest is one you can see before you even get to the Checkpoint.

Technically I found this one second - but it's probably easier to fight the boss first (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you look down at the vast electrified field, you can use a Mr. Delver to jump down there, break the electric fields, and pick up the chest early, seen in the screenshot. This is the route I took, but it was a bit roundabout. Otherwise, Sturdy Chest #3 is in the same area where you fight the boss, Vindle Snapcrank. Defeat him and head to the little flight of steps directly to the right of where the boss was.

Here's the final chest, in a very inconspicuous area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The screenshot shows the chest, hidden behind the large...water heater? Whatever they’re using those tall machines for. Finally, Sturdy Chest #4 is inside the treasure room at the end of the Delve. Just look to your right, and you’ll see it off by itself. Collecting all of these nets you the Sidestreet Sluice Discoveries achievement.

