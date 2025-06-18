WoW: How to set up One-Button Rotation (and is it worth it?)

With WoW update 11.1.7, Legacy of Arathor, One-Button Rotation was added, in addition to the useful teaching tool, Rotation Assist. The One-Button Rotation is another teaching tool, for players that might want a bit more of a direct guidance, and not have to look all over their hotbars for the next button. Think of it as an auto-combo in a fighting game: it’s a useful way to learn, but isn’t as strong as doing the inputs yourself.

We’ll show you how to set it up on your hotbar, and what it does, using my character Ragadin as an example. If you want to know if One-Button Rotation is right for you in WoW, we’ll give some thoughts on that as well.

How to set up One-Button Rotation in WoW

You can find One-Button Rotation in two places, technically, in WoW. If you open the settings and click Gameplay Enhancements, One-Button Rotation is there, but it has a button that reads “View In Spellbook”. Instead of looking in your settings, just press “P” (default key for Spellbook), and hover over the “Single-Button Assistant” in the top right of the spellbook.

This is great if you're learning a DPS role. Healing? Not so much (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you hover over it, it shows the priority order for your attacks, and that this One-Button Rotation only uses damaging attacks. It’s not going to use healing abilities, movement abilities, anything like that. That’s still up to you. This is not an auto-gameplay mode. It won’t walk you around, or get you out of damaging attacks.

Using this button also adds a 25% extra cooldown for any cooldowns on your attacks, so yes, there is a slowdown in overall DPS. If you load this onto the Bartender Addon, the button doesn’t really change as much, in my experience. You just have to trust it’s doing the right things (it is).

Is One-Button Rotation worth it for you in WoW?

Is One-Button Rotation right for you in WoW? Well, that’s an excellent question. If you’re a new player, leveling a character, or just coming back to the game, I’d say the answer is yes, provided you’re not playing a healer. This isn’t going to be useful as a healer; all it does is list combat attacks.

Conversely, this is Holy Paladin. Note the lack of healing powers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It can use tank abilities, provided they are combat skills and not defensive cooldowns, at least. If you’re learning how to play a damage role, and aren’t trying to push Mythics, Heroics, or anything complex, I’d say it’s useful.

One-Button Rotation is also great if you’re feeling lazy, and are grinding through enemies/raids that do not pose a threat to you at all. A good example is farming Invincible in ICC25, or doing tedious achievements that require you to farm hundreds of mobs. Other than that, it’s probably not for you.

It has its good points, and useful features, but rest assured, you will almost assuredly lose tons of dps. It is still a very good teaching tool for new/returning players, and not one that they should underestimate.

