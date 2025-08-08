  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • WoW The War Within: How to find Heka'tamos

WoW The War Within: How to find Heka'tamos

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 08, 2025 07:55 GMT
WoW Heka
Heka'tamos is one of the rare enemies in WoW The War Within patch 11.2, but summoning them is tricky (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW The War Within patch 11.2 features a number of interesting rare monsters, including Heka’tamos. While many of them are found and slain simply by finding them within the normal K’areshi planetscape, or by using Phase Diving, Heka’tamos is found by solving a simple, but time-dependent puzzle. Players have to find a series of buffs in a particular part of the map, activate them, and then summon the boss before the time is out.

Ad

Thankfully, as long as you know where the buffs are, and use a flying mount, you will be able to summon Heka’tamos in WoW well before the three-minute buff timers come close to wearing off. He’s not really a dangerous fight either; this elemental foe can be easily soloed. Here’s how to get him out in the open.

How to summon Heka’tamos in WoW The War Within

In order to summon Heka’tamos in WoW The War Within, you need to take four buffs to the Brazier of Elemental Union (75.43, 30.40). It’s incredibly easy to spot, it’s a blue glowing fire. All four buffs are here inside The Oasis area of K’aresh too, so you won’t really have to go far, which is good, because from the moment you get the first buff, you’re on a timer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
This is a map with the locations of the buff plants. Number 5 is the Brazier itself (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
This is a map with the locations of the buff plants. Number 5 is the Brazier itself (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ad

Buff Locations for Heka’tamos

  • Earthy Succulent (71.81 34.60): Look for reed, green stalk, orange tip, next to a large tree.
  • Dewminder (72.69 33.27): Purple plant with green leaves next to the water, near the Earthy Succulent.
  • Spectral Lantern (72.17 29.46): On the side of the huge rocky outcropping north of the Earthy Succulent on the map. Look for a glowing blue lantern.
  • Windcatcher (76.25, 30.37): Look for purple flowers immediately north of the Brazier of Elemental Union.

It doesn’t really matter what order you get them in, but personally, I go Earthy Succulent, Dewminder, Spectral Lantern, Windcatcher. Before activating the buffs, I recommend going to each location and finding the thing you’ll need to click on, because otherwise, you could rummage around, not see them. If you lose even one buff, you have to go gather it again before it’s too late.

Ad
Here is a screenshot of what each of the flowers looks like as well, for easier spotting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Here is a screenshot of what each of the flowers looks like as well, for easier spotting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have all four buffs going, fly down to the Brazer of Elemental Union and interact with it. Heka’tamos will be summoned in the nearby water, so you can then immediately fight this rare mob in WoW The War Within. He has a few elemental attacks to avoid, but isn’t really a threat.

Ad
From here, it&#039;s just a matter of summoning and battering this elemental! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
From here, it's just a matter of summoning and battering this elemental! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Heka’tamos is a part of the Remnants of a Shattered World achievement, and also has a chance to drop Heka’Tamos, Bringer of Discord (companion/pet). The rest of its drops are mediocre blue and green gear, that isn’t really worth very much. The real big draw is to try and get that pet.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications