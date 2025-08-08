WoW The War Within: How to find Heka'tamos

WoW The War Within patch 11.2 features a number of interesting rare monsters, including Heka’tamos. While many of them are found and slain simply by finding them within the normal K’areshi planetscape, or by using Phase Diving, Heka’tamos is found by solving a simple, but time-dependent puzzle. Players have to find a series of buffs in a particular part of the map, activate them, and then summon the boss before the time is out.

Thankfully, as long as you know where the buffs are, and use a flying mount, you will be able to summon Heka’tamos in WoW well before the three-minute buff timers come close to wearing off. He’s not really a dangerous fight either; this elemental foe can be easily soloed. Here’s how to get him out in the open.

How to summon Heka’tamos in WoW The War Within

In order to summon Heka’tamos in WoW The War Within, you need to take four buffs to the Brazier of Elemental Union (75.43, 30.40). It’s incredibly easy to spot, it’s a blue glowing fire. All four buffs are here inside The Oasis area of K’aresh too, so you won’t really have to go far, which is good, because from the moment you get the first buff, you’re on a timer.

This is a map with the locations of the buff plants. Number 5 is the Brazier itself (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Buff Locations for Heka’tamos

Earthy Succulent (71.81 34.60): Look for reed, green stalk, orange tip, next to a large tree.

Look for reed, green stalk, orange tip, next to a large tree. Dewminder (72.69 33.27): Purple plant with green leaves next to the water, near the Earthy Succulent.

Purple plant with green leaves next to the water, near the Earthy Succulent. Spectral Lantern (72.17 29.46): On the side of the huge rocky outcropping north of the Earthy Succulent on the map. Look for a glowing blue lantern.

On the side of the huge rocky outcropping north of the Earthy Succulent on the map. Look for a glowing blue lantern. Windcatcher (76.25, 30.37): Look for purple flowers immediately north of the Brazier of Elemental Union.

It doesn’t really matter what order you get them in, but personally, I go Earthy Succulent, Dewminder, Spectral Lantern, Windcatcher. Before activating the buffs, I recommend going to each location and finding the thing you’ll need to click on, because otherwise, you could rummage around, not see them. If you lose even one buff, you have to go gather it again before it’s too late.

Here is a screenshot of what each of the flowers looks like as well, for easier spotting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have all four buffs going, fly down to the Brazer of Elemental Union and interact with it. Heka’tamos will be summoned in the nearby water, so you can then immediately fight this rare mob in WoW The War Within. He has a few elemental attacks to avoid, but isn’t really a threat.

From here, it's just a matter of summoning and battering this elemental! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Heka’tamos is a part of the Remnants of a Shattered World achievement, and also has a chance to drop Heka’Tamos, Bringer of Discord (companion/pet). The rest of its drops are mediocre blue and green gear, that isn’t really worth very much. The real big draw is to try and get that pet.

