Xur is selling extremely rare Catalysts in Destiny 2 (May 16 to 20)

Between the weekend reset of May 16 and 20, Xur is selling rare Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2. These Catalysts are challenging to obtain under normal circumstances and can significantly boost a weapon's capability. The Agent of the Nine is known for bringing in surprises for the players occasionally, and this weekend is no different.

The Catalysts in question are associated with the Deathbringer Rocket Launcher and the Heir Apparent Machine Gun, both of which have Catalysts that are not easily accessible to the community.

Deathbringer and Heir Apparent Catalyst for sale in Xur's story of Destiny 2

The Deathbringer and Heir Apparent Catalysts are for sale in Xur's store. Players who haven't had the chance to get both Catalysts are recommended to purchase them as soon as possible, since the two weapons can be significantly amplified using them for endgame content.

Note that Xur hasn't sold the Deathbringer Catalyst for a long time. Same with the Heir Apparent Catalyst, as it is supposed to be an exclusive loot from the Guardian Games annual event. Instead, players can purchase both from this weekend. Here is the location of Xur in the Tower.

Xur location in the Tower of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You can spawn either in the Courtyard waypoint or the Annex, and head to the Bazaar area. Xur's shop is located within a small alley behind the Ramen shop.

Heir Apparent Catalyst for sale in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Deathbringer and the Heir Apparent Catalysts cost 71 Strange Coins each.

Other things to buy from Xur this weekend:

Xur is also selling Exotic Class Items this weekend for all classes. One copy of an Exotic Class item costs 41 Strange Coins and can be purchased multiple times across multiple characters. There is also the Xurfboard Skimmer for sale, in exchange for 97 Strange Coins.

Regarding Legendary armor, get the leg piece of Warlocks for 17 Strange Coins, as it offers 26 Resilience. For weapons, the Sunshot Exotic Hand Cannon is a must-have for all activities.

