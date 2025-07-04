Xur is selling a quest-exclusive Exotic weapon in Destiny 2 (July 4 to 8)

Xur is back this weekend in Destiny 2 with a surprise for newer and veteran players. It seems that for the first time, the Agent of the Nine has an Exotic weapon for sale, something that can only be picked up via an Exotic mission. Furthermore, the weapon in question is one of the most powerful gear pieces in the game, the Choir of One Special ammo Void Auto Rifle.

Players who do not own Episode Echoes or have not done the Exotic mission, should head to Xur in the Tower and purchase the weapon in exchange for 23 Strange Coins.

There is no guarantee of when Xur will bring it in next, so this is a limited-time deal between July 4 and 8.

Choir of One Exotic for sale on Xur's shop in Destiny 2 (July 4 to 8)

To find Xur, head to the Tower and walk to the Bazaar location where Ikora resides. Here, look for an alley beside the Ramen shop, and Xur can be found inside the alley. Open up his shop, and then go to the second page. Open the "Strange Offerings" tab for the Choir of One Exotic.

Choir of One Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You will find the weapon in the first section under "Exotic Gear," listed for 23 Strange Coins. Note that the Exotic vendor isn't giving away Catalysts for this weapon, so players still need to get them from the mission.

Readers can refer to our complete guide for getting Strange Coins to purchase gear pieces from Xur.

Other gear pieces to get from Xur this week:

Queenbreaker is another Exotic weapon to get from the Strange Offerings section, alongside the Leviathan's Breath Catalyst from the front page. Regarding Legendary gear pieces, Warlock's chest piece has a spike for Resilience, and the Planck's Stride Machine Gun comes with Grave Robber and Pugilist.

