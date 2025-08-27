  • home icon
Time until Destiny: Rising global launch on all servers

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 27, 2025 20:43 GMT
Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)
Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Destiny: Rising is only a few hours away from release on the official servers. NetEase's recent take on Bungie's looter-shooter franchise has already attracted over 10 million eyes for pre-registration, accumulating one of the largest pre-launch numbers in the Gacha market. The game will also launch on four different servers, based on local time zones, making it accessible to players worldwide.

This article lists the release time of the official servers for Destiny: Rising across all servers. To summarize, the official release time is 9 am based on local time in four major regions.

Official release time for Destiny: Rising and countdown until launch

NetEase has announced four different servers with different release times based on their local time. This means that anyone playing on the NA server does not have to compromise their schedule and play the game at a weird time because of other servers. All four locations will have the game launched at 9 am local time.

While this does mean that most players from the Asia server will enter the game before anyone in the other servers, it also ensures a stable server performance on launch. The four main servers available at launch include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Here is the list of the release times in these regions:

  • Asia Pacific Server: Aug. 28 at 9 am SGT (local time).
  • Europe Server: Aug. 28 at 9 am CEST (local time).
  • Latin America Server: Aug. 28 at 9 am BRT (local time).
  • North America Server: Aug. 28 at 9 am PDT (local time).
Timings in a few countries and areas will still differ from the aforementioned timings. Hence, to gain a precise idea of the release timings in your region, convert the timings given above to the time zone of your country. Then, select the in-game server to get into the game. As it stands right now, the Asia server will launch first at 9 am local time.

The following countdown should make things clear on the launch timings based on the Asia servers:

Destiny: Rising promises to provide a live-service model while keeping the traditional activities, such as Raids and Grandmaster missions, intact. Some players might be held back due to the game's Gacha aspect, which has a history of ending up being the consumer's enemy in the long run.

Only time will tell how NetEase monetizes its new project.

In any case, both Destiny players and the Asian market want to try out a new take on the universe, making this one of the most anticipated mobile game launches ever.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

