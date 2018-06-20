F1:Belgian Grand Prix deal agreed until 2021

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps will continued to stage Formula One races for at least another three years.

A deal has been agreed for the Belgian Grand Prix to remain on the Formula One calendar until 2021.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most iconic venues on the circuit and it will continue to stage F1 races for at least another three years.

An F1 statement released on Wednesday said: "Formula One, the pinnacle of motorsport, is delighted to announce that the Belgian Grand Prix has renewed its long and successful association with the FIA World Championship until the end of 2021, following an agreement reached with Spa Grand Prix.

"The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is one of the most history-laden, loved and legendary venues in Formula One, as it hosted it's first race in 1950.

"As the sport continues to expand globally, heritage circuits such as Spa will continue to form a key component of Formula One's core values and memories, alongside newer destinations on the calendar."

Chloe Targett-Adams, director of promoters and business relations at Formula One, said: "We are really pleased to have reached this agreement which means that the Formula One Belgium Grand Prix will stay on the calendar for a further three years.

"Formula One was born in Europe and the future of this sport needs to maintain its solid roots, while expanding globally and Spa-Francorchamps is part of that fantastic history."