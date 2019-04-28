×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bottas: History-making Mercedes at incredible level

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST
ValtteriBottas - cropped
Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas acknowledged Mercedes are performing at an "incredible" level after becoming the first team to start a Formula One season with four straight one-twos.

There was redemption for Bottas, who was cruelly denied a win at last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he drove over debris in the closing stages, as he led home team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Baku on Sunday.

Mercedes have consequently made a record-breaking start to an F1 campaign and already hold a 74-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

"It was a tough race even if not much happened at the front. Lewis was putting on pressure all the time so I couldn't make any mistakes," said Bottas.

"Everything was under control so I was happy to see the chequered flag and take first place

"It means a lot to win. It's incredible as a team the level we are performing at now. For me, it's only my fifth win so it feels good and it carries on."

Bottas moved one-point clear of Hamilton in the drivers' standings and the reigning champion paid tribute to his team-mate and Mercedes as a whole for their irrepressible start.

"Congratulations to Valtteri, he drove a fantastic race and made no mistakes so deserves the win," said Hamilton. "It was all lost in qualifying so there's not more I can say.

Advertisement

"It's a great result for the team. This is the best start to a season we've ever had.

"It's a team effort. Everyone back at the factory has been working non-stop, every year they come back more hungry for success and it's a true testament to the strength in depth."

Advertisement
Mercedes make history as Bottas leads Hamilton home in Baku
RELATED STORY
Bottas on pole in Shanghai as Mercedes dominate qualifying
RELATED STORY
Mercedes need more to match Ferrari - Bottas
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Pole-sitter Bottas wary of 'unpredictable' Baku
RELATED STORY
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
Bottas on pole in Baku as Ferrari endure qualifying nightmare
RELATED STORY
Hamilton stunned to see Mercedes top Ferrari in qualifying
RELATED STORY
Wolff demands more from Bottas after miserable 2018
RELATED STORY
Hamilton and Bottas agree start was key
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us