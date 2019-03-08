×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Haas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:35 IST

Haas' Romain Grosjean.
Haas' Romain Grosjean.

Ahead of the opening race of the 2019 Formula One season in Australia on March 17, we take a look at how each team is shaping up for the new campaign.

Here we assess whether Haas can build on the sustained progress of their first three years in F1.

 

HOW DID THEY PERFORM IN 2018?

For the second year running, Haas' campaign got off to a nightmare start as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen retired from the Australian Grand Prix.

But the team recovered quickly to become consistent top-10 challengers, with Grosjean's fourth-place finish in Austria their best performance of the season.

Having finished eighth in the constructors' championship in 2016 and 2017, Haas improved to fifth last year, only trailing Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and Renault. 

laps set in pre-season testing by the #VF19. @RGrosjean @KevinMagnussen @PiFitti #HaasF1 #F1 #RichEnergy pic.twitter.com/HpUeBAFiJR
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 4, 2019
Advertisement

<script></script>

 

THE 2019 LINE-UP

Romain Grosjean

Grosjean suffered a frustrating start to the season in 2018 and had to wait until the ninth race of the season to score his first points.

A stronger second half to the campaign saw him finish 14th in the drivers' championship - one position lower than the previous season but nine points better off.

Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen enjoyed his best season in F1 last year, going one point better than his debut season with McLaren thanks to 11 top-10 finishes.

The Dane's aggressive approach courted controversy at times, but he proved himself a more than equal partner in this team by outperforming Grosjean.

 

THE TO-DO LIST

- Following the double retirements of the past two seasons in Melbourne, Haas need to get their season off to a better start this time around.

- Having elevated themselves to the front of the midfield, a podium finish or two must be next on the agenda for Haas.

 

HOW WILL THEY FARE?

Haas' mission will be to finish as best of the rest and it is a feat well within their grasp after encouraging showings in pre-season testing.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Haas F1 Team
Omnisport
NEWS
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Alfa Romeo
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Racing Point
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: McLaren
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Toro Rosso
RELATED STORY
Mick Schumacher: The Ferrari academy graduates who made it to F1
RELATED STORY
Stewart-Haas Racing signs Daniel Suarez to drive No. 41 car
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch leaving Stewart-Haas: 'I'm looking forward to the future'
RELATED STORY
Ferrari set the pace as Gasly suffers 'pretty big crash' in F1 testing
RELATED STORY
Kvyat snatches top spot as Williams finally return
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch signs with Chip Ganassi Racing after leaving Stewart-Haas
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us