Hamilton claims record-equalling victory as Vettel falters at Monza

News
76   //    02 Sep 2018, 20:18 IST

lewishamilton - cropped
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton produced two sensational overtaking manoeuvres to win the Italian Grand Prix and grab back the momentum in the battle for the Formula One title from Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton picked up a valuable 25 points in the season standings, while title rival Vettel had to settle for fourth after an opening lap mistake involving the Mercedes man.

Vettel allowed Hamilton enough room to attempt a thrilling overtake, and then collided with the defending champion trying to correct his error.

That left the four-time champion needing a trip to the pits, while allowing Hamilton to battle with Kimi Raikkonen for top spot on the podium.

When Vettel returned he found himself in 18th and, although he carved his way back into the points, he was unable to stop Hamilton extending his championship advantage to 30 points.

Hamilton's day could have been a frustrating one as Raikkonen drove with aplomb but with eight laps remaining he seized his chance, the Briton sliding down the outside and making the move stick at the next corner.

That was the end of Raikkonen's challenge and Hamilton cruised home to claim a record-equalling fifth victory at Monza, joining the great Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen almost claimed his sixth podium of the season but a five-second penalty for a coming together with Valtteri Bottas meant he ceded third place to the Finn to complete a good day for Mercedes.

YES!!!!!!!!!! What. A. Race!@LewisHamilton wins the #ItalianGP! @ValtteriBottas comes home a well-earned P3! INCREDIBLE! #F1 pic.twitter.com/aWWhdyJfgv
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 2, 2018

Topics you might be interested in:
Italian GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
