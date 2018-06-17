Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Once a year is not enough! - Alonso loved Le Mans bow

After tasting success on his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut, Fernando Alonso wishes the next race was not so far away.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 20:51 IST
7
FernandoAlonso - cropped
Fernando Alonso celebrates victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Fernando Alonso loved his triumphant 24 Hours of Le Mans debut so much he wishes he could do it every three weeks.

Two-time Formula One champion Alonso is competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) alongside his usual commitments this year and took a step towards motorsport's 'Triple Crown' with glory at Circuit de la Sarthe.

Having won the Monaco Grand Prix, the Spaniard just needs success the Indy 500 to complete the feat only previously achieved by Graham Hill.

Alonso relished the opportunity to help Toyota to victory, so much so that he cannot wait until next year to go again.

"Le Mans once a year is not enough! It needs to be every three weeks," Alonso joked.

"I felt great. I don't know exactly how, but I managed to make the tyres work for us at the right time despite the cool air temperature.

"I've always had enormous respect for this race and I didn't expect to go after the win in my first participation."

The Six Hours of Silverstone is up next in WEC, while Alonso will be back in F1 action at the French Grand Prix in seven days.

Alonso fastest at Le Mans test
RELATED STORY
Fernando Alonso shines through the night at the 24H Le Mans
RELATED STORY
Alonso edges closer to 'Triple Crown' with Le Mans glory
RELATED STORY
Toyota's Nakajima claims provisional pole & F1 drivers...
RELATED STORY
24 Hours of Le Mans 2018- Where to watch? Live stream...
RELATED STORY
Watch: 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit explained
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal gearing up to start 24 Hours of Le Mans
RELATED STORY
Alonso considered quitting F1 after troubled 2017
RELATED STORY
Snore-mula One: Hamilton is right, Monaco needs a shake-up
RELATED STORY
Ducati bring in Petrucci as Lorenzo's replacement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us