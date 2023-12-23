10 best shiny Pokemon to catch in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Determining the best shiny Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is often subjective. The game has seen a lot of Pocket Monsters return through this new DLC. While a few have been shiny locked, many can be shiny. Since there is so much variety in shiny beasts in Scarlet and Violet, knowing which ones are worth hunting for is crucial.

In this article, we will run you through some of the best shiny Pocket Monsters you can hunt for in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

(Note: The following list is not ranked and simply upholds the best-looking shiny monsters in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet. It also reflects the writer’s opinion, which is by no means absolute.)

10 best shiny Pokemon you should look out for in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Shiny Hydrapple

Regular and Shiny Hydrapple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydrapple is a brand-new Pocket Monster added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the Indigo Disk DLC. It evolves from Dipplin and has a fantastic shiny variant.

Shiny Hydrapple has a golden apple-like body instead of a red one. The rest of the shiny creature looks almost similar to the regular variant.

You cannot catch this monster directly in Scarlet and Violet. However, you can evolve a Shiny Dipplin into a Shiny Hydrapple

2) Shiny Araquanid

Regular and Shiny Araquanid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This shiny monster has a beautiful design and color scheme. While the normal variant of Araquanid looks splendid with a black and green theme, the shiny one has a more stealthy design.

The black and purple on Shiny Araquanid looks great, and hunting for this beast in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is worthwhile.

While you can find a Shiny Araquanid in the wild, catching a Shiny Dewpider and evolving it into this Pokemon would be easier.

3) Shiny Krookodile

Regular and Shiny Krookodile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The normal variant of this beast looks dodgy and resembles a thief, which is not the case with Shiny Krookodile. The purple body and black accents of regular Krookodile are replaced with a gold body and gold accents on Shiny Krookodile, making the latter look more regal and worthy of your time while shiny hunting.

You can catch a Shiny Sandile in the Savannah Biome of the Terarium and then evolve it into a Shiny Krookodile.

4) Shiny Emboar

Regular and Shiny Emboar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Emboar raises the heat with an amazing design and overall appearance. Unlike the regular variant of this Pocket Monster that has a yellow and orange flame, Shiny Emboar gets engulfed in blue and cyan flames.

What makes this monster so appealing is that it is not a basic recolor, unlike many shiny creatures in the Pokemon franchise. So, it is one of the better shiny monsters in the Indigo Disk DLC.

5) Shiny Decidueye

Regular and Shiny Decidueye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The regular variant of Decidueye has a tribal look, which completely transforms when we look at its shiny version. Shiny Decidueye has an ominous appearance that seems apt given the Dark elemental typing of this monster.

Despite the ominous appearance, it is a fabulously designed shiny Pokemon. It has a green hood, a black cloak sprinkled with white spots, and a white body. You should try to catch a shiny version of this Pocket Monster in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

6) Shiny Sceptile

Regular and Shiny Sceptile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Shiny Sceptile is just a recolor compared to the regular variant, it is one of the strongest Grass-type attackers. Thus, having a shiny version of this Pokemon will give you extra bragging rights when you take it to the battlefields of Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Sceptile has a teal and orange theme compared to the green and red on the regular variant. You should definitely spend some time searching for this shiny.

7) Shiny Incineroar

Regular and Shiny Incineroar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Incineroar's beautiful design and amazing viability in the game's current meta make it worth the catch. It is one of the strongest beasts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and thanks to the Indigo Disk DLC, you can now have this monster in your account.

Instead of the black and red design you get to see on the regular variant of this monster, Shiny Incineroar has a beautiful white and red theme. Keep an eye out for this monster.

8) Shiny Charizard

Regular and Shiny Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not only is Charizard one of the most iconic creatures in the Pokemon franchise, but it also comes with one of the best-looking shinies. Shiny Charizard's design completely overhauls the one we see on the regular variant.

An almost all-black body with maroon accents on the wings makes Shiny Charizard a very attractive shiny Pokemon. You should definitely spend some time hunting for this beast in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

9) Shiny Greninja

Regular and Shiny Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An all-black design almost always makes a Pokemon more appealing. It gives a stealthy aesthetic and makes Greninja feel intimidating on the battlefield.

Shiny Greninja is one of the better-looking shiny monsters in the Pokemon franchise. So, if there is one monster you should shiny hunt for in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it should be Shiny Greninja.

10) Shiny Metagross

Regular and Shiny Metagross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This shiny Pocket Monster is a favorite among the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans. The beautiful silver and gold theme gives it a posh and almost royal aesthetic. The shiny variant of this creature looks very clean, making it far more desirable than the normal Metagross.

There is a shiny exploit that will let you complete a living shiny Beldum family in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.