10 most interesting Food Pokemon designs, ranked

Food Pokemon designs are arguably some of the most intriguing in the Pocket Monsters series, which is certainly an accomplishment in itself due to the many inspirations that go into making a new species. As of Generation IX, there are creature designs that accommodate a wide variety of food interests, from hearty to sweet to spicy and well beyond.

But which food Pokemon designs are the best, the most interesting? The answer likely depends on who the question is being asked to, but several Pocket Monsters certainly make a strong case for themselves.

Blending the appearance of a tasty snack and a living creature isn't always easy, but some species have accomplished this at various points throughout the franchise's history. Here are ten such creatures.

Ranking the 10 best Food Pokemon designs

10) Exeggcute

Exeggcute as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It can be a bit tough to imagine a group of eggs looking particularly menacing, but the design of Exeggcute somehow makes this work. The eggs that comprise Exeggcute seem to have distinct personalities, and if their faces aren't off-putting, then their psychic capabilities might do the trick.

Exeggcute can still look a bit appetizing at times, but its shell is so sturdy that you are likely better off grabbing a few ordinary eggs instead.

9) Arboliva

Arboliva as it is seen in the Horizons anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although people tend to enjoy or despise olives, Arboliva sports a nice Pokemon design overall. Graceful with outspread arms, its olive tree aesthetic is pleasing to the eye, and the olives growing from its outstretched limbs look pretty tasty. Moreover, Arboliva is known to share its rich olive oil, which might make for a nice cooking base for some form of dish.

It may not be your go-to for battling in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, but Arboliva is pleasant to look at and has lore that would make it useful in a kitchen.

8) Slurpuff

Slurpuff in the Horizons anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It can be tough to turn down sweets sometimes, and Slurpuff is a Pokemon that exemplifies the flavor of a good cupcake or creampuff. Its hair looks like a nice cherry topping over whipped cream, and the creature also benefits from a basic but effective white/pink color scheme that can be pretty eye-catching despite its simplicity.

Based on Pokedex entries, Slurpuff has a remarkable sense of smell and is also light and airy to the touch. It seems like this Pokemon would be an excellent help in a bakery, at the very least, and one can't help but appreciate its goofy yet cute appearance.

7) Polteageist

Polteageist as seen in the Horizons anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A nice cup of tea can be a satisfying addition to your day, but Polteageist offers an interesting design twist on the beverage. A Ghost-type inhabiting a teapot, Polteageist possesses two distinct forms, including a "phony" teapot and one that's a real antique. The pot is cracked due to the Pokemon inside of it, but the addition of a light blue, gold, and purple color scheme makes Polteageist stand out.

Polteageist's design is also quite interesting from a story perspective. Leaving black tea unattended can result in this Pokemon's creation, and although the tea it provides is said to be delicious, too much of it can be fatal. It seems as though fans of Polteageist tea should drink responsibly.

6) Vanilluxe

Georgia's Vanilluxe in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A nice cold bowl of ice cream can hit the spot, but Vanilluxe is a Pokemon that takes "cold" to the extreme with its design. Its body is so frigid that it has crystallized into ice in many spots despite its heads still looking like soft-serve ice cream.

Moreover, according to Game Freak's James Turner, it takes inspiration from mascots like the Pillsbury Doughboy and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. To top everything off, Vanilluxe even has an icy waffle straw atop one of its heads, which might leave fans craving a nice vanilla ice cream cone at the very least.

5) Tatsugiri

Dondozo holds three forms of Tatsugiri on its tongue (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sushi might be an acquired taste, and Tatsugiri comes in three forms reminiscent of different forms of nigiri: shrimp, tuna, and eel. All forms share the cushion of rice they rest upon and have distinct colorations based on their form. These Pocket Monsters also synergize with the creature Dondozo, who can use its tongue to display Tatsugiri, much like a conveyor belt.

Tatsugiri's design is a simplistic one as far as Generation IX goes, but it might leave Scarlet and Violet players with a desire to head to a nearby sushi shop to sample the flavors.

4) Scovillain

Scovillain's Pokedex art in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

There aren't too many Grass/Fire-type species as of Generation IX, but one look at Scovillain conjures images of a creature that thrives on spicy heat. Based on bell peppers, Scovillain almost gives off a kaiju-styled design (aside from the fact that it's markedly smaller), and its two heads make it clear that it isn't interested in playing around.

From a lore perspective, the spicy chemicals (like capsaicin found in its prior evolution) mix within it, allowing it to create heat blasts. There's little doubt that a well-rounded trainer could probably make plenty of spicy meals with a Scovillain at its side, though this creature seems more keen on using its heat to battle.

3) Dachsbun

Dachsbun's Pokedex entry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Combining the cute appearance of a Dachsund with a tasty, well-baked bun, Dachsbun's design in the series might be on the nose, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. The color palette of Dachsbun might even suggest its body is made of more than one type of bun, like brioche, challah, or even pretzels.

Many dog-like 'mons rank among some of the fandom's most favorites, and Dachsbun is a welcome addition thanks to its adorable design. It may not be the best battler, but this Fairy-type pup's lore makes it a natural aid to bakers and farmers. According to the Pokedex, Dachsbun's body gives off a fresh-baked aroma, and it even encourages the growth of wheat crops.

2) Alcremie

Goh's Alcremie in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a design inspired by whipped cream or even Eton mess, Alcremie looks like a confectionary delight. Interestingly enough, Alcremie also sports the most in-game forms among any creature in the series, possessing nine forms with seven variants depending on which sweet you used when evolving your Milcery into Alcremie and the time of day it evolves.

The forms that Alcremie uses in its design are based on different forms of cream, including the likes of vanilla, matcha, caramel, mint, and more. It can be topped with strawberries, clovers, flowers, stars, and hearts, among others. These give you a ton of customization options to make an Alcremie your own, which also lends credence to its design being an excellent one overall.

1) Appletun

Team Rocket's prized Appletun in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the species Applin has several evolutions, Appletun may be the most appealing design-wise. The worm that once resided in Applin has outgrown its environs, using the apple as a hat while its back resembles an apple pie or apple turnover. Its Pokedex entry states that Appletun can also secrete a sweet syrup, which makes it sound even more like an apple pie.

Like many food-themed creatures, Appletun gives off an enticing aroma, and the smell of a fresh apple pie can scarcely be beaten. All the while, Appletun's partial Dragon-typing gives it a surprisingly cute appearance, apple bits aside, that's somewhat reminiscent of cartoony creatures like Dragonite. Overall, Appletun's design is a great blend of lightheartedness and deliciousness.