Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks to complete Hoenn Pokedex

Pokemon GO began introducing creatures from Hoenn in February 2018 and has since added every last creature from the fan-favorite region to the mobile title. This makes completing the Hoenn Pokedex pretty tricky, as there are 138 distinct species to collect when regional variants and transformations are omitted.

There are no two ways about it; any Pokemon GO player aiming to collect every Hoenn Pokemon in the mobile title will have quite a bit of work to do. Be that as it may, some of the rarest Hoenn region species aren't too tricky to find, and the common creatures should be obtainable through conventional gameplay for the most part.

All available Hoenn-region Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Kecleon was one of the last Hoenn region species to arrive in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As previously mentioned, every Hoenn region creature has made its way to Pokemon GO as of 2023 (when regional variants and transformations are excluded).

Players can find a list of every Hoenn species available in the game below (arranged by evolutionary family where applicable):

Treecko, Grovyle, and Sceptile

Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken

Mudkip, Marshtomp, and Swampert

Poochyena and Mightyena

Zigzagoon and Linoone

Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly, and Dustox

Lotad, Lombre, and Ludicolo

Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry

Taillow and Swellow

Wingull and Pelipper

Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir, and Gallade

Surskit and Masquerain

Shroomish and Breloom

Slakoth, Vigoroth, and Slaking

Nincada, Ninjask, and Shedinja

Whismur, Loudred, and Exploud

Makuhita and Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty and Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron, Lairon, and Aggron

Meditite and Medicham

Electrike and Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Gulpin and Swalot

Carvanha and Sharpedo

Wailmer and Wailord

Numel and Camerupt

Torkoal

Spoink and Grumpig

Spinda

Trapinch, Vibrava, and Flygon

Cacnea and Cacturne

Swablu and Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Solrock

Lunatone

Barboach and Whiscash

Corphish and Crawdaunt

Baltoy and Claydol

Lileep and Cradily

Anorith and Armaldo

Feebas and Milotic

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet and Banette

Duskull and Dusclops

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Wynaut

Snorunt and Glalie

Spheal, Sealeo, and Walrein

Clamperl, Huntail, and Gorebyss

Relicanth

Luvdisc

Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence

Beldum, Metang, and Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

All rare Hoenn Pokemon in Pokemon GO and how to catch them

Jirachi remains one of the rarest Hoenn species in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For the most part, Pokemon GO players can find most of Hoenn's species by simply participating in ordinary gameplay. This includes roaming the wild, joining raids, completing research, etc. However, some creatures are much tougher to come by and will require players to go the extra mile.

This may mean participating in a certain event, keeping an eye on raids that don't occur often, or finishing Special Research questlines, among other things.

Regardless, if trainers are aiming to complete their Hoenn Pokedex, they'll have to snag the following creatures:

Kyogre and Groudon - Neither legendary appears in the wild, though they do tend to appear in 5-star raids during special Hoenn-centered events and Pokemon GO Fests. During Hoenn events, Groudon and Kyogre can also occasionally be provided as a Rank 20 reward during PvP seasons. These Pokemon can also appear in their Primal forms during special events as special raid bosses.

- Neither legendary appears in the wild, though they do tend to appear in 5-star raids during special Hoenn-centered events and Pokemon GO Fests. During Hoenn events, Groudon and Kyogre can also occasionally be provided as a Rank 20 reward during PvP seasons. These Pokemon can also appear in their Primal forms during special events as special raid bosses. Rayquaza - Much like Groudon/Kyogre, this legendary species will only appear rarely as a 5-star raid boss or as a Mega Raid Boss. This typically only occurs during major events centered on the Hoenn region or during Pokemon GO Fest. Rayquaza did appear as a research reward during the Hoenn Celebration event, but that occurred back in 2018.

- Much like Groudon/Kyogre, this legendary species will only appear rarely as a 5-star raid boss or as a Mega Raid Boss. This typically only occurs during major events centered on the Hoenn region or during Pokemon GO Fest. Rayquaza did appear as a research reward during the Hoenn Celebration event, but that occurred back in 2018. Jirachi - Jirachi has only been made available via the completion of steps in three Special Research questlines: The "Wish Granted" Masterwork Research which required a paid ticket in early 2023, the "A Thousand-Year Slumber" Special Research that is available globally, and Special Research for GO Fest 2019 in Chicago/Dortmund/Yokohama that is no longer available.

- Jirachi has only been made available via the completion of steps in three Special Research questlines: The "Wish Granted" Masterwork Research which required a paid ticket in early 2023, the "A Thousand-Year Slumber" Special Research that is available globally, and Special Research for GO Fest 2019 in Chicago/Dortmund/Yokohama that is no longer available. Deoxys - Rarely appears during Pokemon GO events, particularly those centered on Hoenn or Psychic-type Pokemon, as a 5-star raid boss in one of its four forms. Previously appeared in EX Raids and Special Raid Challenges as well as PvP rewards, but this hasn't been the case in 2023.

- Rarely appears during Pokemon GO events, particularly those centered on Hoenn or Psychic-type Pokemon, as a 5-star raid boss in one of its four forms. Previously appeared in EX Raids and Special Raid Challenges as well as PvP rewards, but this hasn't been the case in 2023. Kecleon - Kecleon can only be found in Pokemon GO attached to Pokestops and partially invisible. Players who spin Pokestops will receive a message pointing out an "invisible obstacle." Fans should then tap Kecleon a few times, where it will then spawn in the game map without its camouflage.

- Kecleon can only be found in Pokemon GO attached to Pokestops and partially invisible. Players who spin Pokestops will receive a message pointing out an "invisible obstacle." Fans should then tap Kecleon a few times, where it will then spawn in the game map without its camouflage. Latios and Latias - Typically appear during Hoenn-centric events, but can otherwise be found on occasion in their Shadow Forms by defeating Giovanni of Team GO Rocket when he uses them in battle. Mega Latios and Latias have also appeared as Tier 6 Mega Legendary Raid Battle bosses, though they haven't done so since Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour event in February 2023.

Zangoose and Seviper - Both Pokemon can occasionally be found in the wild or via hatching eggs. However, Zangoose is region-limited to Europe, Asia, and Australia. Meanwhile, Seviper is region-locked to only appear in the Americas and Africa.

- Both Pokemon can occasionally be found in the wild or via hatching eggs. However, Zangoose is region-limited to Europe, Asia, and Australia. Meanwhile, Seviper is region-locked to only appear in the Americas and Africa. Volbeat and Illumise - Both Bug-type creatures can be found in the wild and as 1-star raid bosses in Pokemon GO. However, Volbeat is only found in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Meanwhile, Illumise is region-locked and will only appear in the Americas and Africa.

- Both Bug-type creatures can be found in the wild and as 1-star raid bosses in Pokemon GO. However, Volbeat is only found in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Meanwhile, Illumise is region-locked and will only appear in the Americas and Africa. Torkoal - Outside of events that remove its region locks, Torkoal will only be found in the wild in South Asia. This includes India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

- Outside of events that remove its region locks, Torkoal will only be found in the wild in South Asia. This includes India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Tropius - Much like Torkoal, Pokemon GO players hoping to find Tropius outside of Hoenn/GO Fest events will have to find it where it spawns regionally. For this Pokemon, it can be found in the wild in Africa, the Levant, Malta, and southern Spain.

- Much like Torkoal, Pokemon GO players hoping to find Tropius outside of Hoenn/GO Fest events will have to find it where it spawns regionally. For this Pokemon, it can be found in the wild in Africa, the Levant, Malta, and southern Spain. Relicanth - Arguably one of Hoenn's rarest Pokemon to spot during ordinary gameplay. Outside of rare events like GO Tour: Hoenn, Relicanth only appears in the wild in the Oceanic region within the UTC+13:00 time zone. This includes countries like New Zealand and Fiji.

- Arguably one of Hoenn's rarest Pokemon to spot during ordinary gameplay. Outside of rare events like GO Tour: Hoenn, Relicanth only appears in the wild in the Oceanic region within the UTC+13:00 time zone. This includes countries like New Zealand and Fiji. Solrock and Lunatone - Outside of Pokemon GO events, where they've been included as global spawns, Solrock and Lunatone are both region-locked as wild spawns and raid bosses. Solrock can be found in countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, while its counterpart Lunatone appears in nations in the Western Hemisphere.

Tips and tricks for completing the Hoenn Pokedex in Pokemon GO

Shiny Rayquaza as it appears in a Pokemon GO promo (Image via Niantic)

With so many region-locked species, Hoenn won't be an easy regional dex to complete in Pokemon GO. However, if fans are determined to make progress, one of the best things they can do is be patient and keep their eye on their calendars for any rare Pocket Monsters that pop up over the course of upcoming events.

When it comes to the regional creatures, trainers only have a few options. They can travel to the regions in question, trade with players who have the species they need, or wait for global events where the region locks are lifted. The Ultra Unlock event tends to be trainers' best shot, as it lifts regional locks for several in-game Pokemon at once and provides a brief window to obtain them.

The Ultra Unlock event centered on Paldea in 2023, but Hoenn species may return in the future (Image via Niantic)

As for the likes of Jirachi, there isn't much Pokemon GO fans can do except complete the seventh portion of A Thousand-Year Slumber's research (this quest is unlocked by completing A Ripple in Time's research) or await an upcoming event for it to appear.

It's advised that players keep some real-world currency handy, as it's possible that Niantic will place Jirachi behind a $4.99 event ticket.