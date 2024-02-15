10 rare shiny Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh

With Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh right around the corner, trainers from across the globe are preparing to catch their fill of various Sinnoh creatures. However, some players may be after variants that are a bit rarer, such as Shiny Pokemon. These creatures feature an alternate color palette and a fancy shining effect when entering battle.

Sadly, not every Shiny Pokemon is available in Pokemon GO, meaning players may have to do their research before beginning their hunt. Thankfully, Niantic has released a list of monsters that can be found in shiny forms, as well as how they can be encountered during the event. Here are 10 shiny Pokemon you should keep an eye out for.

10 best Shiny Pokemon available during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh

1) Gible

Gible as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gible is a very valuable catch you can find during the Toxic Digs habitat hours that will take place during the global event's duration. Gible can also be found by hatching 5-kilometer eggs. Although the shiny form of its final evolution is notoriously underwhelming, it is still a Shiny Pokemon that can be used with a high chance of success in the competitive scene.

2) Dialga

Dialga as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga is one of the main focuses for the upcoming event since its Origin form will be debuting during this time. Both forms can be found throughout the day in 5-Star Raids. The two forms also have the chance of being shiny, meaning those who get lucky can find both a Shiny Dialga and a Shiny Origin Dialga. Its secondary Steel typing is also a heavy contributor to its competitive success.

3) Palkia

Palkia as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia is the other Legendary Pokemon available during the event, and it will be present for the other half of the duration when Dialga is away. Again, Palkia and its Origin form will be available in their shiny forms through 5-Star Raids. It is also possible to receive one through the Pearl badge, as this ultimately rewards players with an encounter with Origin Palkia.

4) Costumed Pikachu

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As is seemingly customary with many of Pokemon GO's events, Niantic is bringing costumed versions of Pikachu that some collectors have grown fond of throughout the years. In this event, these special costumed Pikachus can be found in their shiny variants, and they will be available throughout the event's duration.

5) Riolu

Riolu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Riolu will be present throughout the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event as a hatchable monster from 2-kilometer eggs. Although it cannot be found in the wild or through Raid Battles, finding one should be relatively easy, considering how common these eggs are. Of course, you can get lucky and hatch a Shiny Riolu too.

6) Drifloon

Drifloon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drifloon is another monster who will be a rare sight during the event due to the limited time during which you can see them. Shiny Drifloon will only be available during the hours when the Bustling Boardwalk environment is active, which will only be from 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 3 pm local time. Drifloon will not be present in raids or available in eggs during the event.

7) Porygon

Porygon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While Porygon and family may not have translated the best into Pokemon GO, they are incredibly valuable in the main series. As such, those who have the Nintendo Switch titles may want to consider stocking up on a few Shiny Porygons to avoid having to do so later in the main games if they so choose. It is also much easier to evolve a Porygon in Pokemon GO compared to the main series, so it may be a good idea to evolve it before sending it to Pokemon Home.

8) Eevee

Eevee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee is another Shiny Pokemon you may find worth hunting for. While it is relatively common compared to the other shinies on this list, Eevee has eight different branching evolutions, meaning you will need eight Shiny Eevees if you want to see them all.

9) Cranidos

Cranidos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cranidos is a rare enough sight on its own, so the chance to find its shiny variant should not be missed. Cranidos also evolves into Rampardos, one of the best Rock-type PvE choices in all of Pokemon GO. Being a Fossil Pokemon, Crandios is a rare find in the game, so you should capitalize on this chance to find its shiny variant.

10) Hisuian Starters

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since all three Hisuian Starter Pokemon will be present in 3-Star Raids during the event, they have all been grouped together for this entry. They can appear in raids during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat time periods.