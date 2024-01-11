Pokemon
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

By Raunak Bose
Modified Jan 11, 2024 22:07 GMT
Origin Forme Palkia raid guide for Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A detailed raid guide for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO will help you assess the best counters and weaknesses of this Legendary Pocket Monster. This will aid in dealing with the beast in GO’s 5-star raids when it arrives during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh.

This article will explore the best counters you can use against Origin Forme Palkia. We will also discuss its moveset and weaknesses so you can build a raid party accordingly.

Origin Forme Palkia's strengths and weaknesses

Origin Forme Palkia in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Origin Forme Palkia is a Dragon- and Water-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

  • Dragon
  • Fairy

This beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

  • Fire
  • Water
  • Steel

What are the best monsters to counter Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters to beat Origin Forme Palkia in raids:

  • Shadow Salamence
  • Shadow Garchomp
  • Shadow Dragonite
  • Shadow Latios
  • Rayquaza
  • Salamence
  • Zekrom
  • Shadow Gardevoir
  • Garchomp
  • Dragonite
  • Palkia
  • Dialga
  • Haxorus
  • Xerneas
  • Latios
  • Latias

Best Mega or Primal Evolutions to use in Origin Forme Palkia 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

  • Mega Rayquaza
  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Mega Salamence
  • Mega Latios
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Mega Latias

What are the best moves to beat Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO raids?

Origin Forme Palkia in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, Origin Forme Palkia is vulnerable to Dragon- and Fairy-type creatures. So, you can counter Origin Forme Palkia with moves from these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Origin Forme Palkia in raids:

Fast moves:

  • Dragon Tail
  • Dragon Breath
  • Charm
  • Geomancy

Charged moves:

  • Outrage
  • Dragon Claw
  • Draco Meteor
  • Dazzling Gleam
  • Play Rough
  • Moonblast

Origin Forme Palkia’s moveset

Origin Forme Palkia can learn the following Fast moves:

  • Dragon Tail
  • Dragon Breath

Origin Forme Palkia can learn the following Charged moves:

  • Aqua Tail
  • Fire Blast
  • Hydro Pump
  • Draco Meteor
  • Spacial Rend

Stats of Origin Forme Palkia in GO

  • Max CP: 4,683
  • Base attack: 286
  • Base Defense: 223
  • Base Stamina: 189

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO

Origin Forme Palkia will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 2,843 CP to 2,958 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 2,274 CP to 2,367 CP at level 20

How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the Sinnoh Tour in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can catch Origin Forme Palkia after defeating it in 5-star raids in GO. These raids will become active during the upcoming GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles.

You can participate in these raids between February 16-18, 2024. If you cannot travel to Los Angeles for this live spectacle, you will get a chance to encounter this Legendary monster during the Global event on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
