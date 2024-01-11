Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A detailed raid guide for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO will help you assess the best counters and weaknesses of this Legendary Pocket Monster. This will aid in dealing with the beast in GO’s 5-star raids when it arrives during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh.

This article will explore the best counters you can use against Origin Forme Palkia. We will also discuss its moveset and weaknesses so you can build a raid party accordingly.

Origin Forme Palkia's strengths and weaknesses

Origin Forme Palkia in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Origin Forme Palkia is a Dragon- and Water-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Dragon

Fairy

This beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Water

Steel

What are the best monsters to counter Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters to beat Origin Forme Palkia in raids:

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Latios

Rayquaza

Salamence

Zekrom

Shadow Gardevoir

Garchomp

Dragonite

Palkia

Dialga

Haxorus

Xerneas

Latios

Latias

Best Mega or Primal Evolutions to use in Origin Forme Palkia 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Salamence

Mega Latios

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latias

What are the best moves to beat Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO raids?

Origin Forme Palkia in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, Origin Forme Palkia is vulnerable to Dragon- and Fairy-type creatures. So, you can counter Origin Forme Palkia with moves from these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Origin Forme Palkia in raids:

Fast moves:

Dragon Tail

Dragon Breath

Charm

Geomancy

Charged moves:

Outrage

Dragon Claw

Draco Meteor

Dazzling Gleam

Play Rough

Moonblast

Origin Forme Palkia’s moveset

Origin Forme Palkia can learn the following Fast moves:

Dragon Tail

Dragon Breath

Origin Forme Palkia can learn the following Charged moves:

Aqua Tail

Fire Blast

Hydro Pump

Draco Meteor

Spacial Rend

Stats of Origin Forme Palkia in GO

Max CP: 4,683

Base attack: 286

Base Defense: 223

Base Stamina: 189

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO

Origin Forme Palkia will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,843 CP to 2,958 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost

2,843 CP to 2,958 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost Non-weather boosted: 2,274 CP to 2,367 CP at level 20

How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the Sinnoh Tour in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can catch Origin Forme Palkia after defeating it in 5-star raids in GO. These raids will become active during the upcoming GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles.

You can participate in these raids between February 16-18, 2024. If you cannot travel to Los Angeles for this live spectacle, you will get a chance to encounter this Legendary monster during the Global event on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

