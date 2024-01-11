Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A detailed raid guide for Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO will help you assess the best counters and weaknesses of this Legendary Pocket Monster. This will aid in dealing with the beast in GO’s 5-star raids when it arrives during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh.
This article will explore the best counters you can use against Origin Forme Palkia. We will also discuss its moveset and weaknesses so you can build a raid party accordingly.
Origin Forme Palkia's strengths and weaknesses
Origin Forme Palkia is a Dragon- and Water-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Dragon
- Fairy
This beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fire
- Water
- Steel
What are the best monsters to counter Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters to beat Origin Forme Palkia in raids:
- Shadow Salamence
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Dragonite
- Shadow Latios
- Rayquaza
- Salamence
- Zekrom
- Shadow Gardevoir
- Garchomp
- Dragonite
- Palkia
- Dialga
- Haxorus
- Xerneas
- Latios
- Latias
Best Mega or Primal Evolutions to use in Origin Forme Palkia 5-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Mega Rayquaza
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Latios
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Latias
What are the best moves to beat Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Origin Forme Palkia is vulnerable to Dragon- and Fairy-type creatures. So, you can counter Origin Forme Palkia with moves from these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Origin Forme Palkia in raids:
Fast moves:
- Dragon Tail
- Dragon Breath
- Charm
- Geomancy
Charged moves:
- Outrage
- Dragon Claw
- Draco Meteor
- Dazzling Gleam
- Play Rough
- Moonblast
Origin Forme Palkia’s moveset
Origin Forme Palkia can learn the following Fast moves:
- Dragon Tail
- Dragon Breath
Origin Forme Palkia can learn the following Charged moves:
- Aqua Tail
- Fire Blast
- Hydro Pump
- Draco Meteor
- Spacial Rend
Stats of Origin Forme Palkia in GO
- Max CP: 4,683
- Base attack: 286
- Base Defense: 223
- Base Stamina: 189
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO
Origin Forme Palkia will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,843 CP to 2,958 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,274 CP to 2,367 CP at level 20
How to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon GO
You can catch Origin Forme Palkia after defeating it in 5-star raids in GO. These raids will become active during the upcoming GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles.
You can participate in these raids between February 16-18, 2024. If you cannot travel to Los Angeles for this live spectacle, you will get a chance to encounter this Legendary monster during the Global event on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.
