5 best Halloween Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

The season of spooks is here in Pokemon GO, and the Halloween Cup kicks off the celebrations on October 21. This format of GO Battle League will follow the Great League structure but with additional restrictions. Only Ghost, Dark, Bug, Poison, and Fairy, as at least one of their types, are allowed to participate in this Cup.

The Halloween Cup will be available from 1 pm PT on October 20 to 1 pm PT on November 3. It will be accompanied by the Ultra League for the first week and the Master League for the second. Those looking for team recommendations for this special Pokemon GO PvP format can build some top-tier lineups mentioned below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Top Halloween Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Carbink, Greninja, and Galarian Moltres

Carbink, Greninja, and Galarian Moltres (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Carbink Lead Rock Throw Moonblast and Rock Slide Greninja Switch Water Shuriken Hydro Cannon* and Night Slash Galarian Moltres Closer WIng Attack Brave Bird and Ancient Power

Carbink is a fantastic Great League pick in Pokemon GO, thanks to its massive bulk. With Rock and Fairy-type coverage, it can hit most meta picks in the Halloween Cup for at least neutral damage.

Greninja and Galarian Moltres are glassy sweepers. They have high damage output and shine when the team has a shield advantage. Therefore, depending on your opponent's Lead and Switch, try to save shields for the back end so that the attack-heavy critters can thrive in the end-game.

2) Mawile, Drapion, Shadow Alolan Marowak

Mawile, Drapion, Shadow Alolan Marowak (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Mawile Lead Fairy Wind Play Rough and Iron Head Drapion Switch Poison Sting Crunch and Sludge Bomb Shadow Alolan Marowak Closer Fire Spin Fire Blast and Shadow Bone*

Mawile is rarely seen in Pokemon GO, but with the Steel and Fairy-type combination, it thrives in the Halloween Cup. It can dish out severe chip damage with Play Roughs or Iron Head in the early game, leaving the opponent's team vulnerable to an Alolan Marowak sweep.

Drapion is an excellent offensive Safe Switch as it deals big chunks of damage between Crunch and Sludge Bomb. When using this composition, try to save shields for Alolan Marowak, as it has great potential to win you battles in the late-game phase.

3) Mandibuzz, Golbat, and Nidoqueen

Mandibuzz, Golbat, and Nidoqueen (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Mandibuzz Lead Snarl Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse Golbat Switch Wing Attack Poison Fang and Shadow Ball Nidoqueen Closer Poison Jab Poison Fang and Earth Power

Mandibuzz got a buff in the Adventures Abound season of Pokemon GO Battle League, thanks to the increased damage of Aerial Ace. It has always been tanky, and the absence of many Electric-types from the format lets it thrive even more.

Both Golbat and Nidoqueen have a strong Poison-type presence to save Mandibuzz from a potential Fairy overhaul. Thanks to its secondary Ground-typing and access to Earth Power, the latter can also decimate spicy picks like Mawile and Alolan Marowak.

4) Froslass, Charjabug, and Toxapex

Froslass, Charjabug, and Toxapex (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Froslass Lead Powder Snow Shadow Ball and Avalanche Charjabug Switch Volt Switch* X-Scissors and Discharge Toxapex Closer Poison Jab Sludge Wave and Brine

Frosslass is a strong pick in the open Great League and can thrive even more in the Halloween Cup since there aren't many Rock-type critters serving as threats. The recent Grubbin Community Day in Pokemon GO has also made Charjabug a highly favorable safe switch pick to deal with Dark-type Pocket Monsters.

Toxapex is the epitome of bulk, and with no bait moves in its kitty, this critter promises to hit hard with every Charged Attack. Overall, each member of this team covers others' weaknesses.

5) Shadow Scizor, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Carbink

Shadow Scizor, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Carbink (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Scizor Lead Bullet Punch Iron Head and Night Slash Hisuian Qwilfish Switch Poison Jab Shadow Ball and Aqua Tail Carbink Closer Rock Throw Moonblast and Rock Slide

Shadow Scizor is a glass cannon in Pokemon GO, which means it hits very hard but cannot take much damage in return. Combining Bullet Punch, Iron Head, and Night Slash is enough to take down at least one enemy. Scizor's only weakness is Fire, so protect it from those Pocket Monsters.

Hisuian Qwilfish and Carbink cover for this weakness. The former is an offensive powerhouse, while Carbink can take hits for days, making it great for late-game scenarios where both teams have run out of shields.