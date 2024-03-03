5 best licenses to use in Pokemon Unite Panic Parade

Pokemon Unite's Panic Parade mode is an exhilarating challenge that tests your skills in a Player vs Environment (PvE) setting. In it, teamwork and strategic selection of monsters play a pivotal role when it comes to protecting Tinkaton from an onslaught of Boss Pokemon. As the mode features up to 15 intense rounds on Extreme difficulty, choosing the right creature licenses becomes crucial for success.

Here are the five best licenses to consider if you want to get an edge in Panic Parade, especially during periods when unlocking special rewards like Miraidon is at stake.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon Unite: 5 best licenses to pick in Panic Parade

1) Decidueye

Decidueye in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Decidueye shines in Panic Parade with its Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm combo. The latter's increased attack speed and ability to hit multiple targets make it invaluable when facing swarms of enemies. The creature's Critical-hit build can further enhance its potency, allowing for impactful attacks across the battlefield.

Moreover, Leaf Storm's stuns are essential for crowd control, providing breathing room for your team and Tinkaton. Decidueye's Unite move, a powerful linear attack, is particularly effective against Boss Pokemon. The creature's versatility and offensive capabilities make it a top pick.

2) Leafeon

Leafeon in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon's early evolution from Eevee grants players access to potent moves from the get-go in Panic Parade. Solar Blade, with its high Critical-Hit chance and extensive area of effect, can devastate enemy ranks and ensure Critical Hits on all affected units. The move's wide coverage and Critical Hit consistency make Leafeon a formidable force.

The creature's Unite Move further amplifies its threat level, hitting multiple targets and turning the tide in dire situations. For those seeking a blend of power and area control, Leafeon is an excellent choice.

3) Scizor

Scizor in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Scizor's sustainability is its standout feature, thanks to the lifesteal provided by Dual Wingbeat and Bullet Punch. This Pokemon's ability to recover health by dealing damage makes it a resilient fighter capable of staying in the fray longer.

The flexibility of getting to choose between Double Hit or Swords Dance for evasion or additional offensive maneuvers adds to Scizor's adaptability. Coupled with an Attack or Critical-Hit build, this entity's damage output and survivability make it a key player in any team.

4) Zacian

Zacian in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

As an EX Pokemon, Zacian boasts extraordinary damage capabilities against multiple targets, further amplified by critical setups. Its Unite Move not only affects numerous enemies but also increases your odds of landing Critical Hits, which are essential for whittling down Boss Pokemon's health bars in Panic Parade.

Zacian's sheer power, coupled with how it is an EX entity with enhanced damage output, renders it a top-tier choice for players looking to make significant impacts in battles.

5) Miraidon

Miraidon in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon, another EX Pokemon, brings a unique advantage to Panic Parade with its ability to be temporarily used even by players who haven't unlocked it yet. Its Charge Beam-Thunder combo allows for effective positioning and high damage output from a safe distance, with the latter move also slowing down enemies approaching Tinkaton.

Miraidon's Unite Move further cements its status as a powerhouse against Boss Pokemon. This creature will provide a significant boost to any team, especially with its ability to control the battlefield and deal massive damage.

The strategic selection of licenses in Pokemon Unite's Panic Parade mode can dramatically affect your party's performance, especially during important events that can be used to unlock special rewards like Miraidon.

These five licenses stand out as top choices due to their unique abilities, crowd control capabilities, and high damage output, providing players with the tools needed to overcome the challenges presented by Panic Parade.

