5 best Pokemon you should save your Elite TMs for in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Elite TMs are relatively rare items capable of changing a creature's Fast or Charged Moves, depending on the TM in question. However, unlike ordinary TMs, Elite TMs allow trainers to teach their Pocket Monsters legacy moves or those that were only temporarily available through events, making them one of the most valuable items for a PvE or PvP battler.

But which Pokemon are worth saving Elite TMs for in Pokemon GO? Trainers are free to make that decision themselves, but some creatures benefit much more from access to legacy/event moves than others, particularly those that rank highly in the PvE/PvP arena. If trainers are having trouble deciding, there are some recommended picks that they should keep in mind.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Pokemon trainers should save their Elite TMs for in Pokemon GO

1) Groudon/Kyogre

Groudon and Kyogre's Primal Forms make them immense damage dealers in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Hoenn Legendaries, Groudon and Kyogre, are two of the most effective of their kind in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP. However, the real potential of these two creatures emerges when they activate Primal Reversion, making them incredible damage dealers in raids and limited PvP formats that permit Mega Evolutions/Primal Forms.

Groudon and Kyogre received the Charged Attacks, Precipice Blades and Origin Pulse, respectively, during the Primal Rumblings event. Since then, their ability to use these powerful Charged Attacks both inside and outside of their Primal Forms has made them indispensable in PvE and exceptionally dangerous in PvP.

If Pokemon GO players are saving up Elite Charged TMs, there aren't many Pocket Monsters more worthy of having one used on them than Groudon and Kyogre. This is especially true if players have been storing their Primal Energy up for a rainy day.

2) Rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza using an Elite TM for Dragon Ascent is a wise move in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Rayquaza was already worth saving an Elite TM for in Pokemon GO, but its value only increased after GO Fest 2023, when Mega Rayquaza hit the scene. The Sky High Pokemon had already received the powerful Charged Attack Dragon Ascent shortly before GO Fest, and gaining a Mega Evolution made the Flying-type move even more devastating.

Moreover, Rayquaza has access to the Flying-type Charged Move, Aerial Ace, which is great to add to its moveset. Even without its Mega Evolution, Rayquaza can devastate the opposition with Aerial Ace and Dragon Ascent. It becomes one of the finest Flying-type attackers in Pokemon GO after Mega Evolution.

3) Shadow Metagross

Shadow Metagross costs a little extra to optimize, but it's well worth saving Elite TMs for in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Pokemon can be a bit more difficult to outfit in Pokemon GO due to the Charged Move Frustration, which can only be removed under certain circumstances and events. However, once removed, few Shadows deserve a saved Elite TM more than Shadow Metagross, as the item can unlock its ability to use the Charged Move Meteor Mash.

Although Shadow Metagross isn't much to worry about in PvP, it remains one of the highest-end raid attackers in the PvE meta. Meteor Mash already triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) since it has the Steel typing, like Metagross. However, the boosted damage from the Shadow Form makes this attack even more devastating.

If Pokemon GO players are fortunate enough to have a Shadow Metagross, they'd be doing themselves a disservice not to use an Elite Charged TM on it to obtain Meteor Mash. The return on investment is simply too good to pass up, particularly when battling Rock-, Ice-, and Fairy-type opponents.

4) Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo, with access to Elite TMs, is an offensive juggernaut (Image via Niantic)

Regardless of whether trainers are using Shadow Mewtwo in PvE or Master League PvP, a high-IV individual is immensely powerful on offense. If Pokemon GO players have been diligently saving their Elite TMs and can remove Frustration from Shadow Mewtwo, they have a large collection of devastating moves they can give this Pokemon, including Psystrike and Shadow Ball.

Thanks to its damage buff in its Shadow Form and its incredibly high maximum Attack stat of 300, Shadow Mewtwo is a worthwhile investment if trainers have Elite Charged TMs to burn. This is especially true because players won't find any other Pokemon capable of using Psystrike, undoubtedly one of the best Psychic-type attacks in the game.

5) Registeel

Registeel can benefit substantially from Elite TMs in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Niantic)

Registeel remains one of the most steadfast PvP contenders in the Great and Ultra League. Players who save an Elite Charged TM can benefit from its talents to the highest degree. This is because an Elite TM can provide Registeel with the Charged Move Zap Cannon, which is arguably the best PvP move available to it.

Although Zap Cannon won't trigger STAB since it's an Electric-type move and Registeel is a Steel-type creature, its contributions to the Pocket Monster's PvP kit are immeasurable. Not only does the attack deal a heavy amount of damage, but it also has a 66% chance to reduce the target's Attack stat by one stage.

Registeel is already one of the defensive PvP powerhouses, and Zap Cannon only complements this. With a well-placed Zap Cannon or two, PvP foes facing off against the creature will have an even more difficult time overcoming its formidable defenses. From there, the critter can switch to slamming opponents with moves like Focus Blast or Flash Cannon if the need arises.