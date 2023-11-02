5 most useful Raid Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's raids can be one of the most entertaining and fulfilling aspects of the mobile title, but the higher-end raids can be pretty challenging as well. With so many raid bosses rotating into gyms regularly, each with its own distinct type combinations and stats, it can be tough to formulate teams of counters regularly. Fortunately, some Pokemon are capable of tackling many different raids.

Even though these creatures may not always counter the enemy raid boss in Pokemon GO, they have the firepower and move variety to perform admirably across a wide range of raids. They also remain incredibly solid options in most high-end team configurations.

Here are some of the most useful raiders in Pokemon GO.

5 of the best Pokemon for general use raiding in Pokemon GO

1) Mega Rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza can be a huge asset in nearly any Pokemon GO raid (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players had to wait quite a while for Mega Rayquaza, but when it arrived, it certainly didn't disappoint. With the third-best maximum Attack stat in the entire game and a hard-hitting Dragon/Flying-type collection of moves, this iteration of the Sky High Pokemon is undoubtedly one of the greatest raid attackers in the game's history.

Although it has immense firepower and versatility on offense, trainers are advised to keep Mega Rayquaza away from Ice-type raid bosses in particular. As a Dragon/Flying-type, not even this Mega Evolution will hold up long to a frigid reprisal from its opponent.

2) Primal Groudon

Primal Ground is an overwhelming attacker in most Pokemon GO raids (Image via Niantic)

Groudon was already considered a consensus top pick in Pokemon GO raids before Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour event began and it got access to its Primal Reversion form. In this form, Groudon gains a Fire-typing and has the sixth-ranked best maximum Attack stat in the game while still having commendable Defense.

If that wasn't enough, Groudon recently gained the Charged Attack Precipice Blades, giving it an even better Ground-type move that beats out the immense damage potential it already had with Earthquake. No matter how players slice it, Primal Groudon is a force to be reckoned with in any situation where it isn't at a type disadvantage.

3) Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo is fully geared for offense in Pokemon GO in both PvE and PvP (Image via Niantic)

Mewtwo is already an offense-oriented species in Pokemon GO, and its maximum Attack stat gets a 30% boost when it's used in its shadow form. Sure, it doesn't have the best durability, but it can deal so much damage in a short time span that its relative lack of Defense and Stamina stats may not matter much.

Not only this, but Mewtwo has a very sizable pool of learnable attacks, including the likes of Psycho Cut, Flamethrower, Focus Blast, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, and Thunderbolt. This provides Shadow Mewtwo with a vast array of attacks that it can pick from to use against whatever opponent it's facing. However, trainers must be willing to re-tool its moveset ahead of battles to fully take advantage of this move pool.

4) Xurkitree

Xurkitree's damage potential is fantastic, even if it's a bit flimsy (Image via Poke Daxi/YouTube)

It may be one of the silliest-looking Ultra Beasts, but Xurkitree's appearance shrouds an incredibly high maximum Attack stat. It remains one of the highest-powered Electric-type raid attackers in the mobile title, rubbing elbows with the likes of Mega Manectric, Shadow Electivire, and Shadow Raikou.

However, Xurkitree also has a particularly effective means of protecting itself from its Ground-type weakness thanks to its ability to learn the move Power Whip, a Grass-type Charged Attack that can counter Xurkitree's only counters. Due to this, Xurkitree's glass cannon status can be offset somewhat with savvy moveset building.

5) Kartana

Kartana's Grass/Steel-typing makes it an incredible rarity in battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kartana, the Grass/Steel-type Ultra Beast, has a very unique type combination (only Ferroseed/Ferrothorn share it in the mobile title) and the 16th-highest maximum Attack stat. With only two weaknesses (keep Kartana far away from Fire-types in particular) and access to moves like Leaf Blade, X-Scissor, Aerial Ace, and Night Slash, Kartana can counter several different opponent types.

Similar to Xurkitree, Kartana isn't the most durable Pokemon to enter the raiding arena. Be that as it may, it can pile up damage so quickly when played well that its meager endurance won't be too much of a hindrance. As long it isn't in a disadvantageous type matchup, Kartana can tackle most raids with plenty of success.