The best Pokemon subreddits have long been a topic of discussion among Reddit users, particularly due to the subjective nature of what each Pocket Monsters fan desires from a community. However, some subreddits tend to be either incredibly helpful, entertaining, or both. All told, there's one out there for just about every kind of Pokemon fan.

Regardless of whether a fan is completely new to the franchise or has stood by it since its early days, the homegrown communities of each subreddit stand by to accommodate new arrivals.

This list will talk about five of the best Pokemon subreddits to follow as of now.

The best Pokemon subreddits for fans to follow in 2024

1) r/Pokemon

r/Pokemon is arguably the largest hub on Reddit for Pocket Monsters discourse (Image via r/Pokemon/Reddit)

All things regarding Satoshi Tajiri's beloved franchise ultimately pass through this Pokemon subreddit. Regardless of whether fans are looking for discussions about the games or the anime, or want to check out some original fan art, r/Pokemon is worth a follow.

When news breaks, the subreddit often shares it as quickly as possible and keeps it visible for as long as needed.

Dating back to 2008, this Pokemon subreddit is one of the most active communities fans will find online. If it pertains to the franchise even remotely, Redditors should be able to find what they're looking for with r/Pokemon.

2) r/TheSilphRoad

The Silph Road subreddit is one of the most informative Pokemon GO sites online today (Image via r/TheSilphRoad/Reddit)

As far as Pokemon GO is concerned, players are truly missing out if they don't follow the Pokemon subreddit for The Silph Road. The community was built by players and for players, and once ran an incredibly in-depth analytics site surrounding GO to the point the group was partnered with Niantic. Though this is no longer the case, r/TheSilphRoad remains an invaluable resource.

Breaking Pokemon GO news makes its way to this subreddit along with datamines, leaks, events, and deep PvE/PvP and shiny-hunting analysis. Some fans may prefer r/PokemonGO, but much of the subreddit tends to be congested with posts of trainers sharing their catches, which isn't particularly beneficial for those who want to learn or stay informed on Niantic's mobile title.

3) r/Stunfisk

r/Stunfisk centers on competitive battling among many other Pokemon subreddits (Image via r/Stunfisk/Reddit)

If trainers are just getting their feet wet in competitive Pokemon VGC or have been battling for years, r/Stunfisk is one of the most useful resources for team-building, moveset strategies, and meta changes.

Most facets of competitive Pokemon news and analysis make their way to r/Stunfisk at a rapid pace, and this extends to news from Smogon University, another well-known competitive community.

Although more relaxed Pokemon fans aren't likely to get much out of this subreddit, it's an invaluable one to follow for all things competitive battling.

4) r/PokemonROMHacks

Starting a player's ROMhacking journey begins on this Pokemon Subreddit (Image via r/PokemonROMHacks/Reddit)

For some fans, playing the official Pocket Monsters games isn't enough, which breathes life into the ROMhacking community. This group of dedicated individuals uses software tools to develop their own Pokemon fan games or revisions by modifying the ROM file for the official games. r/PokemonROMhacks exists as a haven for players who enjoy playing ROMhacks as well as developers.

Regardless of whether a trainer wants some new ROMhacks of their favorite series entry to try out or wants to learn a thing or two about their own hack, this Pokemon subreddit is worth a follow.

5) r/Pkmntcg

r/Pkmntcg is a one-stop resource for the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via r/Pkmntcg/Reddit)

Among the many properties of the Pokemon franchise, one can't overlook the massively popular and lucrative trading card game. Although general discussion can be found on r/Pokemontcg, the news and meta discourse for both new and veteran players take place on r/Pkmntcg, a subreddit centered on fellow trainers helping each other improve.

Although this Pokemon subreddit won't be ideal for players trading/selling their cards, if they're playing the Pokemon TCG and want to learn strategies to overcome their opponents, this is the subreddit for them. Moreover, this community is great for finding future opponents and longtime rivals in the TCG arena.