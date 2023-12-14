5 best PvP choices to catch at Pokemon GO Community Day December 2023

Pokemon GO's final Community Day event, taking place from December 16, 2023, to December 17, 2023, is offering trainers the opportunity to catch a varied range of Pocket Monsters. According to Niantic's official announcement post for the event, trainers will have the opportunity to "catch up" and collect several species that they may have missed out on from previous 2023 Community Days.

When it comes to the collection of creatures that Pokemon GO fans can capture during this event, there are quite a few that can be very helpful on PvP teams when fully evolved.

With so many species to catch over the two-day Community Day event, trainers who wish to pick up some excellent allies in PvP may want to prioritize certain Pocket Monsters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 creatures Pokemon GO PvPers should catch during December 2023's Community Day

1) Poliwag

Poliwag can evolve into Poliwrath, a powerful Pokemon GO PvP contender (Image via Niantic)

Poliwag may not be much on its own, but once Pokemon GO players rack up 125 candies, they can evolve it into Poliwhirl and then Poliwrath, a Water/Fighting-type creature that has emerged as one of the most capable fighters in the Great and Ultra Leagues. With access to moves like Counter, Scald, and Icy Wind, Poliwrath possesses a high ranking thanks to its durability and damage output.

According to metrics by PvPoke that center on meta matchups, Poliwrath is the 29th highest-ranked Great League fighter and the third-best competitor in the Ultra League. Its varied moveset, maximum CP of 2923, and 182/184/207 maximum Attack, Defense, and Stamina IVs make it a force to be reckoned with.

2) Paldean Wooper

Paldean Wooper's evolution Clodsire is a fantastic tank in Pokemon GO's Great League (Image via Niantic)

Paldean Wooper is a relatively new addition to Pokemon GO, and its evolution, Clodsire, has already proved to be a huge hit in Great League's PvP meta. Thanks to a maximum Stamina IV of 277 (and decent Attack and Defense IVs as well), Clodsire can outlast opponents while walloping them with moves like Earthquake, Sludge Bomb, and Stone Edge, giving it great elemental type coverage.

Clodsire's Poison/Ground typing also gives it plenty of play against Registeel, as it can resist the titan's Zap Cannon attack. Clodsire isn't without weaknesses, but its durability should allow a savvy Pokemon GO player to use it to great effect as a closer capable of dealing damage and taking plenty of its own. There's a reason Clodsire is ranked 17th in the Great League meta rankings via PvPoke.

3) Deino

Deino and its evolutions Zweilous and Hydreigon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Deino can be pretty rare in Pokemon GO, but trainers continue seeking it out because, with 125 candies, it can evolve into Zweilous and, finally, Hydreigon, a Dark/Dragon-type creature with a great max Attack IV of 256. Hydreigon does its best work in the Master League with a maximum CP cap of 4,098, even if it can't quite compare to some legendary dragons in the format.

Be that as it may, Hydreigon remains a great option in the Master League, ranking 32nd overall in PvPoke's Master League rankings. With moves like Brutal Swing, Dark Pulse, and Dragon Pulse, Hydreigon's high offensive output won't go to waste. Fans simply need to catch as many Deino as they can during December 2023's Community Day to find a high-IV individual and evolve it.

4) Teddiursa

Teddiursa's most recent Pokemon GO evolution has worked well in the Master League (Image via Niantic)

Teddiursa and its evolution Ursaring haven't had the best run in PvP, but the introduction of the Hisui region evolution Ursaluna changed things in a pretty big way. With a 123/268/277 max Attack, Defense, and Stamina IV spread, Ursaluna is a Ground/Normal-type creature with a 4,358 CP cap with plenty of bulk and firepower.

Throw in a varied, learnable collection, including moves like High Horsepower, Thunder Punch, Aerial Ace, and even Trailblaze, and Ursaluna becomes a versatile evolution. This is good because Pokemon GO fans will have to look to the moon after they rack up 150 candies during December 2023's Community Day to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaring and then Ursaluna.

5) Swinub

Swinub's evolution Mamoswine is a beast in Master League PvP and elsewhere (Image via Niantic)

Much like other creatures on December 2023's Community Day, Swinub isn't much of a battler on its own, but everything changes with 125 candies and a Sinnoh Stone. After evolving into Piloswine, the final link in Swinub's evolutionary family is Mamoswine, a Ground/Ice-type behemoth with a 113/507/39 maximum IV spread, giving it the ability to battle foes capably in both the Ultra and Master Leagues.

Sure, Mamoswine doesn't have the best maximum Defense IVs, but its high Stamina allows it to take plenty of damage before it's down for the count. Such a high Attack stat also means that regardless of whether Mamoswine is hitting targets with Avalanche, Stone Edge, or High Horsepower, the target is going to feel the pain.