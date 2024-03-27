5 key changes Pokemon Unite Devs need to make for game improvement

Pokemon Unite has proven itself as a formidable contender in the MOBA genre, showcasing innovative concepts wrapped in the familiar and beloved Pokemon universe. Its appeal is undeniable, with players dedicating countless hours to climb its ranks and partake in its competitive scene.

However, no game is without its flaws, and Pokemon Unite is no exception. The game stands on the precipice of greatness, needing only a few adjustments to potentially become the most significant MOBA experience available. In this article, we will dive into five critical areas where the developers can make impactful changes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five changes that Devs should make to improve Pokemon Unite

1) Revamping the ranking system

The current ranking system in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, the ranking system in Pokemon Unite is somewhat lacking. Players can reach the game's highest rank, Master, with a win rate of less than 50% simply by playing enough games. This devalues the ranking system by making high-level skilled players team up with inexperienced learners, undermining the matchmaking process.

Introducing additional rank tiers like "Masters," "Elites," and "Legends," each with distinct ELO requirements, could dramatically improve how players are evaluated and matched. A more nuanced ranking system promises a more equitable and challenging competitive scene.

2) Broadening access to Draft Mode

Draft mode in the game currently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Draft mode in Pokemon Unite, the general zenith of MOBA strategy, is unfortunately limited to players of higher ELO in Pokemon Unite. This restriction dampens the game's strategic variety and bars many from experiencing its full depth.

By lowering the ELO requirement for draft mode, players could engage in more strategic gameplay early on. This, coupled with a revised MMR algorithm that prioritizes draft mode at more ELO levels, would deepen tactical gameplay across the board.

3) Addressing the overpowering nature of Crowd Control

Crowd Control skills in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crowd Control (CC) abilities are a staple of MOBA strategy but can lead to frustration when they dominate the gameplay too heavily. The current game mechanics offer limited ways to counter strong CC, leaving players feeling helpless.

Introducing a new held item designed to lessen the effects of CC, like shortening stun durations or providing temporary immunity after certain conditions are met, would add a much-needed layer of strategic depth and ensure more dynamic and unpredictable battles.

4) Nerfing sure hit skills

Auto lock-on skills are overpowering the current meta. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toning down auto-aim abilities and attacks is crucial. Moves that automatically hit and do area of effect (AOE) damage should be limited in power, especially when they also apply CC effects. Pokemon like Dragapult and Glaceon are overly dominant in the meta because their AOE skills and auto-attacks are too powerful for how easy they are to use.

While it's good to make the game accessible with simple, point-and-click moves, the issue arises when these moves are too strong, especially evident in competitive play. Encouraging beginners with easy-to-use Pokemon is fine, but the game's balance should favor skillful play with more complex characters, rewarding players who invest time to master them.

5) Introducing new Maps and Challenges

Theia Sky Ruins, the current main map in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The game's map can become monotonous over time, impacting replayability. Introducing new maps or making significant seasonal changes to the current one could reignite interest and encourage strategic experimentation.

These updates should introduce new objectives, landscapes, wild Pokemon spawns, and challenges, refreshing the game's strategic possibilities. To ensure balance, any new maps should be carefully tested before being integrated into competitive play.

By refining these key aspects, Pokemon Unite could greatly enhance its draw and durability. Improved ranking mechanics, more accessible draft mode, balanced crowd control counterplays, a fairer power balance, and dynamic maps are vital for unleashing the game's full potential.

These changes could not only reinforce its position among enthusiasts but also challenge the dominance of established MOBAs, setting a new standard for the genre.

