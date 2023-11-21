5 must-have shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO Party Up

The Pokemon GO Party Up event is about to kick off, and it's an absolute extravaganza for all enthusiasts out there, stirring nothing but excitement among them. Running from November 22 at 10:00 a.m. to November 27 at 8:00 p.m., this six-day event boasts some mind-blowing features that every Pokemon GO player should dive into headfirst.

Players are going to get a chance to encounter many creatures in various different ways throughout the course of these six days. But the more exciting aspect of the event is that some of them will have a boosted chance of being shiny variants.

Let's delve into which of the event stars are a must-pursuit for every dedicated trainer.

Five shinies that players must pursuit in Pokemon GO Party Up

1) Solosis

Shiny Solosis evolutionary line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Final evolution stats -

Max CP - 3309

- 3309 Attack - 214

- 214 Defence - 148

- 148 Stamina - 242

This Psychic-type Pokemon from Generation 5 is making more frequent appearances in the wild. Solosis, the initial form in its evolutionary line, evolves into Duosion with just 25 candies and then into Reuniclus with 100.

The shiny Reuniclus sports an enchanting light blue hue with a striking light green core. Its dark blue eyes and mouth complete a beautiful color combination that's hard to miss.

2) Morelull

Shiny Morelull evolutionary line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Final evolution stats -

Max CP - 2104

- 2104 Attack - 154

- 154 Defence - 168

- 168 Stamina - 155

A combination of Grass- and Fairy-types, Morelull, is also showing up more often in the wild. Its shiny variant boasts a deep red coloration with a contrasting white underside.

Its complete appearance takes on a lighter green tone. Evolving it into Shiinotic with 50 candies introduces a Pokemon that's both elegant and powerful—a perfect choice for trainers seeking a formidable yet visually stunning companion.

3) Hisuian Growlithe

Shiny Hisuian Growlithe evolutionary line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Final evolution stats -

Max CP - 3556

- 3556 Attack - 232

- 232 Defence - 165

- 165 Stamina - 216

The rare Hisuian Growlithe variant, part of the Fire/Rock lineage from Generation 8's Hisuian region, can be found in 1-Star Raids in Pokemon GO during the event. Its shiny form has a striking appearance with a vibrant orange body as compared to its regular red color.

Evolving it into shiny Hisuian Arcanine unveils a transformation into a deep orange body and patterns all over it that beautifully complement the vibrant red fire, emanating both power and elegance.

4) Gardevoir

Shiny Gardevoir in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Final evolution stats -

Max CP - 3497

- 3497 Attack - 237

- 237 Defence - 195

- 195 Stamina - 169

Appearing in 3-Star Raids, the shiny Gardevoir presents a rare variant of this Psychic- and Fairy-type Pokemon from Generation 3.

Its shiny form showcases a deep blue body with pink accents adorning its chest, limbs, inner ears, and eyes, while its hair takes on a darker pink shade. Both beautiful and potent, this Pokemon is a coveted addition to any trainer.

5) Terrakion

Shiny Terrakion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Final evolution stats -

Max CP - 4181

- 4181 Attack - 260

- 260 Defence - 192

- 192 Stamina - 209

In 5-Star Raids, shiny Terrakion, a rare variant of the Fighting- and Rock-type Pokemon from Generation 5, emerges. Its shiny form features a shiny brown body with musty yellow accents on its chest and legs, along with vibrant red horns and a stunning teal-colored side pattern.

Known for its power and majesty, shiny Terrakion not only will upgrade your legendary collection, but it also stands out in battle, excelling in both PVP and PVE scenarios.

Is the Pokemon GO Party Up event worth it?

Pokemon GO's upcoming event brings back Terrakion in Legendary Raids and Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids, offering thrilling challenges for trainers.

Bonuses include 30 special trades over six days, with XL candy guaranteed for trainers level 31 and higher. Winning raid battles grants double XP for leveling up quickly.

A special research is available for purchase, ensuring all trainers can secure the coveted Master Ball at their own pace. Raid variety ranges from one to three stars, featuring diverse Pokemon.

Field research tasks offer encounters with various Pokemon, and the event includes special boxes, Pokestop showcases of Generation 9 starters, and time research with valuable rewards like Charge TMs and Lucky Eggs.

In essence, the Party Up event in Pokemon GO is an absolute game-changer. Initially underestimated as just another event, it's turned out to be a monumental celebration for trainers.

From exceptional bonuses to a myriad of shiny Pokemon and thrilling raid battles, this event stands tall as one of the year's greatest. Make sure to mark your calendars and dive into this Pokemon GO extravaganza.