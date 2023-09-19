Pokemon GO Shiny Solosis, Shiny Duosion, Shiny Reuniclus guide

With the release of Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event for 2023, a new set of Shiny Pokemon has been released for players to find and collect. These new entries are Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus—three popular Psychic-types who were first seen in the Unova region. With the love these monsters have received in the main series, many trainers may want to try and get their hands on these new shinies.

However, you may not know where to start when it comes to hunting for these rare monsters. Thankfully, shiny hunting in Pokemon GO is arguably the most accessible in the franchise. Here's what you should keep in mind if you want to try searching for these special variants of these Pocket Monsters.

How to find Shiny Solosis in Pokemon GO

Solosis as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since unevolved Pokemon have the best chance of spawning in the wild, you will have the best chance of receiving one of these Shiny Pokemon by hunting for this one compared to its two evolutions. One of the most undervalued variables in the world of shiny hunting in Pokemon GO is the weather of the area you're hunting in.

Much like the main series, the weather plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn in a given area. In Pokemon GO, this condition is tied to the typings of each individual monster. Solosis is a pure Psychic-type, so it will have the best chance of spawning in windy weather. However, since the current event revolves around Psychic Pokemon, this will not necessarily increase the spawn rate of solely Solosis.

The use of consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules can greatly increase the spawn rate of an area as well. These items can be picked up from Pokestops or purchased from the in-game shop.

Solosis can also be encountered through research reward encounters and 7km eggs. Hatching eggs has a greater chance of spawning a Shiny Solosis, but 7km eggs can be hard to come by.

How to get Shiny Duosion in Pokemon GO

Duosion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, trying to encounter a Shiny Duosion directly will be borderline impossible in most cases. As such, the best way you can get a Shiny Duosion in Pokemon GO is by obtaining a Shiny Solosis through the method above and evolving it using 25 Solosis candies.

The use of Pinap Berries can make obtaining this amount of candies for full evolution much less tedious, so you should stock up on these. They can be found by spinning the photo disk located at Pokestops.

How to get Shiny Reuniclus in Pokemon GO

Reuniclus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once again, you would be better off just looking for a Shiny Solosis and evolving it into Reuniclus. However, this will take a whopping 125 candies to do. While this is no issue for those who constantly play the game, it might take a long time for the average trainer who only checks the app once or twice a day.