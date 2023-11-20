5 Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Party Up

Pokemon GO players are all set to capture their favorite monster in the Party Up event soon after partaking in Fashion Week 2023. From wild spawns to Raids and Field Research Tasks, many Pocket Monsters will be available to catch. The strongest Legendary from the Sword of Justice team, Terrakion, to the return of the Paldean Pokemon, players can get any of them to your liking. While some are rare and powerful, others are recent finds.

The Pokemon GO Party Up event is special as it allows a team of four Level 15 players and above to get the most out of it compared to the ones who will play solo. The event bonuses will help you and your friends get the desired Pocket Monster if played together.

Terrakion and four other monsters to add during the Pokemon GO Party Up event

1) Paldean Starters

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly (Image via TPC/Serebii)

The Starter Pokemon from the Paldean region returns in the Pokemon GO Party Up event. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are featured monsters in wild encounters and Field Research Tasks. Those who have yet to collect their family-related candies to evolve into the final stage can go for them during the event. Additionally, those who haven’t captured them can also pursue the hunt.

Players cannot get the shiny variant of the Paldean starters from this Pokemon GO event. As they are shiny locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they have to wait for future events to encounter them. Nonetheless, these critters sport a unique body structure, design inspiration, and cuteness, which is still the best offering.

2) Smoliv

Smoliv, as it appears in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Smoliv is a recent debut and was one of the major highlights in the Pokemon GO Harvest Festival held in October 2023. Trainers had increased chances of encountering this olive/plant/bud-based Pocket Monster through wild spawns, Collection Challenge, and more.

The evolutionary line of Smoliv is based around the life cycle of an olive. The first stage resembles a sprout, the second resembles a sapling, and the third looks like an adult olive tree.

Smoliv's evolution not only has intriguing inspiration and design, but it also has decent battle stats. In the Pokemon GO Party Up event, if players wish to obtain the critter, they can only get it from wild encounters. Nevertheless, they always have the option to add the Grass-type fighter through trade.

3) Party Hat Wurmple

Official AR photo of Party Hat Wurmple (Image via Niantic)

Of all the Pocket Monsters players are deciding to capture in Pokemon GO Party Up, Party Hat Wurmple is the only costumed critter available. It is featured in the Field Research Task, and they must complete it to add this particular monster to their collection. Not only do they get a chance to obtain the regular form, but also have the opportunity to bag a shiny variant.

If the developers at Niantic had offered other costumed creatures for this party event, then it would not be as important as it appears to be in this case. Because it fulfills the theme of the party with the hat it has put on, it becomes a must-have Pokemon.

4) Terrakion

Terrakion as it appears in the mobile game. (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Terrakion is a strong Pokemon originating from the Unova region in Pokemon GO. The monster appears as a five-star raid boss and stays in the gym from November 22, 2023, till November 27, 2023. Unlike other creatures mentioned in the entries, this one needs a squad to capture it. Though players can participate solo in the raid, the likelihood of catching the beast increases when attempting with the team.

This Legendary Pokemon sports impressive power and has access to multiple Rock and Fighting-type moves. Moreover, the event offers the Shiny variant of Terrakion, and to get it, players have to defeat the raid boss. Although the shiny encounter isn’t guaranteed, they can bag the standard form by winning with proper raid counters in Pokemon GO Party Up.

5) Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan has a unique design (Image via)

The last Pokemon to catch in the Pokemon GO Party Up event would be Kangaskhan through the Mega Raids. Only if players are looking to grab a powerful monster for the PvP and PvE battle scenario can they aim to catch it. If not, the best thing would be to invest time and resources on the critters you or your team want to have first.

Besides Kangaskhan, there are multiple Paldean Pokemon, like Morelull, Tadbulb, Lechonk, Nymble, etc., that players can look out for during the event.

Since Kangaskhan is a region-exclusive Pokemon, there is no better time to catch it than during the Pokemon GO Party Up event. With a group of four to five trainers, players can defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids and collect the standard form. Those getting lucky in this raid can also find its rare shiny variant.