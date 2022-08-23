5 strongest Fire attacks in Pokemon history, ranked

With a franchise focusing as heavily on its battles as Pokemon, many players desire the best of the best. The best creatures, the best stats, and the best moves.

With the 2022 Worlds Championship in full swing, they are taking this opportunity to invest in the series' battle scene. This has led to an influx of users researching some of the best strategies to use in battles.

A core strategy practiced by many is to maintain a core of a Fire, Water, and Grass-type. Having one of each guarantees they will always hit an opponent for neutral damage at the very least.

With this in mind, readers can begin to analyze some of the best attacks gamers can use for their Fire-type Pokemon.

However, many aspects of the franchise house powerful Fire attacks as well. Which of these elements of attack is the best of the best? Which creature is capable of learning them?

Pokemon's five most potent Fire-Type Attacks

Honorable mention: Inferno Overdrive

Kiawe readying Inferno Overdrive in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it is true that this move has the potential to out-damage even the top move on this list, Inferno Overdrive is far from consistent. Given that this Z-Move's base power depends on the move it upgrades, it could go relatively anywhere on this list. Due to this inconsistency, it will be left out of the ranking.

5) Blast Burn

Incineroar using Blast Burn in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blast Burn is usually the first attack many players think of when it comes to the best Fire-type move in the franchise. This is due to the game calling it the "ultimate Fire-type attack." Sadly, power creep sets in as the series progresses, and more powerful attacks are introduced.

Blast Burn has a base power of 150 with an accuracy of 90% and can only be learned by starter creatures. This has remained consistent since the move's conception in the third generation.

4) Eruption

Quilava using Eruption in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eruption is the trickiest move to rate on this list. This is due to the attack's secondary effect that activates based on the remaining health points of the user.

The more health the user has, the stronger the move will be. While less effective in long battles, users have devised a strategy to maximize its usage.

Using the held item Choice Scarf, they can ensure this move launches at full power. This item dramatically increases the speed of the holder at the cost of only allowing them to use the first move selected. Since speed dictates the turn order, this allows consistent power with Eruption.

Some of the most notable candidates that can learn this move are Entei, Typhlosion, and Groudon. However, using a copy of Pokemon Ranger: Guardian Signs, gamers could transfer a special Heatran with the attack over to their main series game.

3) Sacred Fire ++

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh as it appears in promotional artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Taking a break from the main series, the focus shifts to the mobile geocaching spinoff title. For 2022's GO Tour, Niantic revealed that special shadow variants could be caught by players who paid for a ticket to partake in the event.

These unique Legendaries are known as Apex Shadows and come with their own moves.

In the case of Apex Shadow Ho-Oh, it gained access to Sacred Fire ++, which quickly became the best Fire-type move to use in Raid Battles in-game. With a base power of 155 paired with it guaranteeing to hit a target that isn't guarding, Sacred Fire ++ is the third best Fire attack in the franchise.

2) G-Max Fireball

Cinderace using G-Max Fireball in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

One of the newer attacks to come to the franchise, G-Max Fireball, is the signature attack of Gigantamax Cinderace. Coming to the franchise in the first wave of the Expansion Pass for Sword and Shield, users have been using this new, powerful Fire-type attack ever since.

With a base power of 160, many may be a bit bummed out to learn that this attack can only be used by a Gigantamax Cinderace, which can be obtained from the Isle of Armor's quest line.

1) V-Create

Victini using V-Create in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gamers should not let Victini's small stature fool them, for it actually packs the strongest Fire-type attack in the franchise. V-Create is truly a unique move, not just because it can only be used by this Mythical Pokemon.

V-Create's base power is so high that its Dynamax variant will deal less damage due to its lower base power.

With a base power of 180 and an accuracy of 95%, Victini is almost guaranteed to punch a hole through opponents.

Though the event is no longer in circulation, players could get a Rayquaza with the attack during the 15th anniversary of the franchise. Given the eighth generation's regulations on battles, those who transfer this Rayquaza to the games may have to delete this move from their special friend.

