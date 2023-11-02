5 most useful Gym defenders in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players who hope to rack up Pokecoins and keep a gym occupied by members of their team will want to use some pretty sturdy Pocket Monsters. The fewer weaknesses a creature has and the higher its Defense stat and HP total, the more likely it is to remain parked in a gym as it shrugs off round after round of attackers.

However, some Pokemon are a bit better overall at defending gyms for their trainers than others in Pokemon GO. When it comes to limiting weaknesses and having an immense amount of stamina that keeps opponents from defeating them and removing them from a gym, there are clear-cut top contenders.

If Pokemon GO players are searching for some of the best creatures to use for all-purpose gym defense, there are a few notable species worth taking a look at first.

The five best well-rounded gym defenders in Pokemon GO

1) Blissey

Blissey has become Pokemon GO's immovable object in gyms. (Image via Niantic)

Jokingly referred to as "The Immortal" among some Pokemon GO players, Blissey is known for having the highest maximum Stamina stat in the entire game. This provides it with an unparalleled amount of max HP, and even the Fighting-type Pokemon that can directly counter it will have a hard time taking it down quickly without a ton of firepower on their side.

Additionally, Blissey has access to moves like Zen Headbutt and Psychic that deal super effective damage to the only type that counters it (Fighting-type). Its overall offensive output might be atrocious, but Blissey can whittle away at any attacker that dares to challenge it while sustaining just about any damage thrown its way for the foreseeable future.

2) Snorlax

Snorlax is too busy snoozing in gyms to sweat attackers in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Often considered the Pokemon series' original "tank," Snorlax remains one of Pokemon GO's best gym defenders thanks to its maximum Stamina stat, which is also the eighth best in the mobile title. Similarly to Blissey, Snorlax also has access to Psychic-type moves like Zen Headbutt that allow it to counter Fighting-types that would normally give it trouble.

While it won't be able to overcome every Fighting-type opponent, Snorlax can still be an incredibly frustrating obstacle thanks to its huge HP pool and an assortment of learnable moves with different elemental types. Once Snorlax takes a snooze in a gym, there are few Pokemon that can remove it without an uphill battle.

3) Goodra

Goodra's Dragon-typing has seen it rise up the ranks of gym defense. (Image via Niantic)

Though it may not be the best long-term option for gym defense, Goodra is a stubborn defense-oriented Dragon-type in Pokemon GO with plenty to appreciate. It doesn't have the Stamina stats that can compare with the likes of Blissey and Snorlax, but it makes up for it with a quality maximum Defense stat and some solid damage output as well.

Moreover, with access to powerful Dragon-type moves as well as those of other types like Power Whip, Sludge Wave, and Muddy Water, Goodra can counter many opponents that likely wouldn't expect those moves from a simple Dragon-type Pokemon.

4) Togekiss

Pokemon GO players call Togekiss the "Flying Fortress" for a reason. (Image via Niantic)

In a similar sense to Goodra, Togekiss doesn't have the overwhelming Stamina stats of Blissey, Snorlax, or Slaking. Still, it makes up for it with an incredibly diverse move collection and great Attack and Defense stats. This Flying/Fairy-type Pokemon is well-known for its tanky approach while still being able to deal solid damage per second and counter opponents who don't expect its varied movesets.

Togekiss may not be an impenetrable wall like some defenders in gyms, but it has the ability to deal damage back at its attackers with much more effectiveness compared to its counterparts, who focus solely on absorbing punishment.

5) Umbreon

Umbreon remains a mainstay when holding a Pokemon GO gym. (Image via Niantic)

Although some fans might not think that Umbreon's 43rd-ranked max Defense stat makes it a good gym defender, they'd be quite mistaken. Not only is Eevee's Dark-type evolution a superb and stoic protector of gyms, but it has solid Stamina stats as well that ensure it can shrug off oncoming damage when needed.

As an added bonus, Umbreon has access to attacks like Last Resort and Psychic, the latter of which can help it counter Fighting-types that can deal super effective damage to it. With a potent mix of Stamina and Defense stats, Umbreon will hold fast against many different opponents and keep fighting until it is forced out or one of its three prominent weaknesses is exploited.