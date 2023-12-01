5 ways Niantic can improve Incense in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has multiple in-game items with special effects that aid trainers in various ways, of which Incense is one. It is a lure resource that attracts Pocket Monsters to their location. The feature is similar to that of a Lure Module but is attached to a PokeStop. On the other hand, Incense works without connecting to any in-game elements. It works independently, and players can activate it from their game inventory.

For rural trainers, kids, senior citizens, the differently abled, and those living in extreme weather conditions, Incense hasn’t been much of a help. The requirement for Incense to show its effect is that players must walk with their smartphones.

This has severely raised multiple questions regarding its benefits and usage. Considering these factors, here are the five ways the company can improve the use of Incense in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GO Rocket Rewards, Static mode, and three other methods to enhance Incense in Pokemon GO

1) Establishment of PokeStops

Pokestops (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players from rural places have been asking Niantic for quite a long time to set up new PokeStops. This is the alternative way to tackle the Incense’s current issue. If the company doesn’t wish to buff its effects or change the requirement (constant movement), another way would be to add new PokeStops in rural locations.

Since every player wants to feel appreciated for playing the game, it would be unfair if Niantic ignored the voices of the rural trainers. Although it won't be of much assistance to those who can’t move around independently, it'll still help others to a certain extent. Activating one Lure Module helps multiple trainers encounter lured monsters.

2) Getting Incense

Incense in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Obtaining regular Incense in Pokemon GO is a challenging ordeal for many trainers. At first glance, one may wonder how that is possible when multiple options exist to acquire this item. However, only some people want to spend their hard-earned money in the shop to get the item.

To solve the issue, Niantic provides 50 Pokemon GO Pokecoins to safeguard the Gym for a day. This doesn’t mean players will get 100 for two days if the same monster guards it consecutively. They need to guard the gym on another day to get 50 more.

Leveling up a Pokemon GO account is another way to get Incense. However, doing so is also problematic when players can’t participate in Raids (due to lack of PokeStops), guard Gyms, send Gifts to friends, catch Pokemon, and more to gain XPs.

3) GO Rocket Grunts rewards

Team GO Rocket Grunts (Image via Niantic)

Developers Niantic can offer a new item for defeating the Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO. Since the title uses GPS to track the player’s location, those from rural areas should at least get something. Compared to those who live in the cities, they have more opportunities to enjoy the game. If the developers provided Incense for beating Grunts, it would be a great initiative to hook players into the game.

Although it sounds absurd, it can save the game from dire situations. Fans cannot migrate to the city areas to play the game. So, a new way to approach this problem would be to provide Pokemon GO Incense by tracking the location.

4) Static mode

Stationary mode (Image via Niantic)

Niantic can focus on increasing the spawn rate when trainers are in stationary mode. This will improve the overall experience of Pokemon GO and enhance how kids, senior citizens, and differently-abled trainers take this game.

It sounds like this will significantly change the spawn rate algorithm and kill the excitement since trainers don’t have to work their way up to get the monsters, but it is one solution to improving the item’s usage.

Comparatively speaking, in the past, trainers could get more monsters when static. Although the buff was for a short period, many players felt relief. Nowadays, it is tough to get them. There are many factors that affect the movement of a player, restricting them from moving around.

5) Time duration and spawn duration

Incenses (Image via Niantic)

Lastly, if the Pocket Monsters attracted by Incense could last a little longer, this small change could make a big difference. Although players are notified with a vibration when a monster spawns in their location, not everyone can catch it instantly. It would be great if they could get it even when their eyes are a few seconds/minutes away from the phone.

Incense’s time duration also plays a crucial role in improving the game experience. Those from rural places can’t obtain them easily. So, to address the matter, Niantic can revolve around increasing the duration of Daily Adventure Incense and regular ones to a few minutes more.