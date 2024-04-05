6 licenses with the highest Movement Speed in Pokemon Unite

In the fast-paced battles of Pokemon Unite, the ability to quickly maneuver across the Aeos Island map can be just as vital as raw power or defensive capabilities. Whether it's rushing to defend a goal, supporting teammates in skirmishes, or capturing strategic points, Pokemon with high movement speed ensure that your team always has the advantage of agility.

Interestingly, at Level 15, without the aid of Held Items or Emblems, there's a unique equilibrium among the top licenses, each showcasing an identical pinnacle of pace.

Here are the six licenses tied for the highest movement speed in Pokemon Unite, all boasting a speed stat of 4400.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

6 Pokemon Unite licenses with the highest Movement Speed

1) Eldegoss (Supporter)

Eldegoss in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eldegoss floats across the battlefield with a grace that belies its rapid pace. As a Supporter, its high movement speed is a boon to any team, enabling Eldegoss to spread its healing and buffs with unparalleled efficiency.

The ability to swiftly navigate through clashes and provide support where it's most needed allows Eldegoss to keep its team in fighting shape, turning the tide of battles with its presence.

2) Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Garchomp in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp cements its status as an All-Rounder with a voracious battle appetite. Its impressive speed allows this land-shark Pokemon to swiftly navigate through the heat of combat, engaging enemies with ferocious attacks or darting to safety when the tides turn.

Garchomp's blend of speed, power, and versatility makes it a formidable force capable of adapting to various roles on the battlefield, ensuring that it can always be where it's needed most.

3) Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mr. Mime brings a performance to the battlefield that's as swift as it is mesmerizing. As a Supporter, its high movement speed enables it to glide across the map, setting up barriers and disrupting enemy formations with ease.

Mr. Mime's ability to quickly reposition ensures that its supportive capabilities are always in the right place at the right time, making it a crucial asset in any team composition.

4) Trevenant (Defender)

Trevenant in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite its towering and intimidating appearance, Trevenant zips across the battlefield with surprising quickness. As a Defender, Trevenant's high movement speed is particularly unexpected, allowing it to swiftly engage in battles, provide timely assistance, and even retreat when the tides turn against it.

This spectral tree not only stands as a formidable barrier but also haunts opponents with its ability to be where it's needed most, unsettlingly fast.

5) Tyranitar (All-Rounder)

Tyranitar in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The imposing presence of Tyranitar is matched by its surprising agility. An All-Rounder with a knack for destruction, Tyranitar's high movement speed allows it to dive into the fray, unleashing its powerful attacks before the enemy can react.

This combination of strength and speed makes Tyranitar a relentless force, capable of adapting to offensive and defensive roles as the situation demands.

6) Zacian (All-Rounder)

Zacian in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian, with its hard-to-counter EX status, embodies the essence of speed and valor. This All-Rounder dashes into battle with unmatched quickness, its high movement speed complementing its role as a versatile warrior.

Whether leading the charge or coming to the aid of allies, Zacian moves with a swift determination that makes it a formidable adversary and a stalwart defender of its team.

These Pokemon stand as paragons of speed in Pokemon Unite, demonstrating that pace can be just as critical as any attack or defense. With each of these licenses, trainers have the opportunity to leverage this swift advantage, dictating the pace of the game and outmaneuvering opponents at every turn.

In the dynamic arenas of Pokemon Unite, the ability to be everywhere at once can often lead to victory, and these six Pokemon are perfectly suited to lead the charge.