All "Alola to Alola" Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

As Pokemon GO's Season of Alola closes out, trainers can encounter one final event known as "Alola to Alola," complete with Special Research tasks.

Although Alola to Alola is accessible to all players, accessing its Special Research will require the completion of the season's other Special Research storylines: "A Melemele Adventure," "An Akala Adventure," "An Ula'ula Adventure," and "A Poni Adventure." Professor Willow will then bestow Pokemon GO trainers with the research for Alola to Alola.

Pokemon GO: Alola to Alola's tasks and rewards

This Special Research will be the last in the Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

Once Pokemon GO trainers begin Alola to Alola's research, they'll have plenty of tasks to complete and rewards to collect. The research storyline also includes branching questlines, and players will be able to make choices as to which line of research they will follow.

Fortunately, no matter the choices players make, they'll be well compensated for their efforts. This particular research storyline can also be completed at a Pokemon GO trainer's own pace, as it won't be removed after the Season of Alola has concluded.

Alola to Alola Step 1/4

Catch one Pokemon - Rowlet encounter

- Rowlet encounter Catch four Pokemon - Litten encounter

- Litten encounter Catch seven Pokemon - Popplio encounter

- Popplio encounter Completion - 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust and 15 Pokeballs

Alola to Alola Step 2/4

During this step, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to choose between four of Alola's islands for their designated pathway. Once players make their choice, it will be irreversible, so they must choose carefully. The options are Melemele, Akala, Ula'ula, and Poni islands.

Alola to Alola Step 3/4 (Melemele Island)

Catch 10 Pokemon - Five Razz Berries

- Five Razz Berries Make three nice throws - 15 Great Balls

- 15 Great Balls Send five gifts to friends - One Poffin

- One Poffin Completion - 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola Step 4/4 (Melemele Island)

Send 15 gifts to Pokemon GO friends - One Poffin

- One Poffin Take five snapshots of wild Pokemon - 15 Ultra Balls

- 15 Ultra Balls Trade Pokemon three times - One Star Piece

- One Star Piece Earn ten hearts with your buddy - Three Golden Razz Berries

- Three Golden Razz Berries Make a new Pokemon GO friend - One Lure Module

- One Lure Module Completion - Pom-Pom Oricorio Hat, one Lucky Egg, and an Alolan Raichu encounter

Alola to Alola Step 3/4 (Akala Island)

Catch 10 Pokemon - Five Razz Berries Make three nice throws - 15 Great Balls Walk two kilometers - One Incense Completion - 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola Step 4/4 (Akala Island)

Walk seven kilometers - One Incense Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms - 15 Ultra Balls Complete three Field Research tasks - One Star Piece Take five snapshots of wild Pokemon - Three Golden Razz Berries Hatch three eggs - One Super Incubator Completion - Pa'u Oricorio Hat, two Incubators, and an Alolan Marowak encounter

Alola to Alola Step 3/4 (Ula'ula Island)

Catch 10 Pokémon - Five Razz Berries Make three nice throws - 15 Great Balls Catch five different species of Pokemon - One Lure Module Completion - 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola Step 4/4 (Ula'ula Island)

Catch 30 Pokemon - One Glacial Lure Module Make ten curveball throws - 15 Ultra Balls Use 15 berries to catch Pokemon - One Star Piece Make five nice curveball throws in a row - Three Golden Razz Berries Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - One Magnetic Lure Module Completion - Baile Oricorio Hat, four Incense, and an Alolan Vulpix encounter

Alola to Alola Step 3/4 (Poni Island)

Catch 10 Pokemon - Five Razz Berries Make three nice throws - 15 Great Balls Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts - One Rocket Radar Completion - 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola Step 4/4 (Poni Island)

Battle in the Pokemon GO Battle League 10 times - One Rocket Radar Defeat four Team GO Rocket Grunts - 15 Ultra Balls Power up Pokemon 10 times - One Star Piece Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader - Three Golden Razz Berries Win three battles in Pokemon GO Battle League - One Premium Battle Pass Completion - Sensu Oricorio Hat, three Star Pieces, and an Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Players must log in before June 1, 2022, at 9:59 AM local time to receive the research storyline. Furthermore, if players haven't completed the required research, they can also purchase a ticket for Alola to Alola for USD 4.99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi