Sandwich-making is a new activity introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It can be seen as the Generation IX equivalent to making Pokeblocks, Poffins, and Curry in Gen III, IV, and VIII, respectively.

Players have to set up a Picnic, after which they have ten minutes to assemble a sandwich using different kinds of bread and ingredients. During that period, they must assemble a sandwich while ensuring nothing spills over and gets discarded.

Players must collect recipes and ingredients for these sandwiches by traveling across Paldea. Each sandwich gives them Meal Powers, which can have several effects depending on the recipe.

This article guides how to make different kinds of Humungo Power Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Recipes and ingredients for making Humungo Power Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Humungo Power Sandwiches, when consumed by the player, boost the appearance rate of large Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Copperajah, Dragapult, Sandaconda, the three-segment form of Duddunsparce, Cetitan, Gyrados, and Dondozo, fall in this category. The small-sized counterpart in this category is called Teensy Power Sandwiches.

Different Types of Pokemon can be attracted by using various ingredients in Sandwiches. Here is a list of recipes to attract various types of creatures.

Fairy

Level 1

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#35) Master Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich ・ Rice・ Tomato・ Curry Powder・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Mayonnaise・ Jalapeno ・Title Power: Grass Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Fairy Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2

Dark

Level 1

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#135) Master Decadent Sandwich ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Vinegar・ Olive Oil・ Salt・ Basil・ Watercress・ Tofu・ Smoked Fillet・ Klawf Stick・ Red Onion ・Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2 (#150) Ultra Sushi Sandwich ・ Vinegar・ Salt・ Watercress・ Wasabi・ Rice・ Smoked Fillet・ Smoked Fillet・ Klawf Stick・ Klawf Stick ・Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2・Catching Power: Normal Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2

Dragon

Level 1

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#54) Ultra Potato Salad Sandwich ・ Potato Salad・ Cucumber・ Red Bell Pepper・ Avocado・ Onion・ Mayonnaise ・Catching Power: Ghost Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2 (#66) Ultra Classic Bocadillo ・ Olive Oil・ Cheese・ Potato Tortilla・ Prosciutto・ Avocado・ Curry Powder ・Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2・Catching Power: Fire Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1 (#123) Master Five-Alarm Sandwich ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Pepper・ Chili Sauce・ Mustard・ Basil・ Jalapeno・ Chorizo・ Sliced Green Pepper・ Onion ・Title Power: Poison Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2・Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2

Ice

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Exp. Point Power: Fairy Sandwich Lv. 1 ・ Egg・ Cheese x3・ Wasabi x3 ・Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 1・Teensy Power: Flying Lv. 1・Exp. Point Power: Fairy Lv. 1 (#145) Great Tower Sandwich ・ Hamburger・ Noodles・ Potato Salad・ Rice・ Klawf Stick・ Olive Oil・ Salt・ Curry Powder ・Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 1

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Raid Power Ground Sandwich Lv. 2 ・ Noodles x6・ Pepper x4 ・Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2・Raid Power: Ground Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 1 (#11) Legendary Spicy Sandwich ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Pepper・ Bacon・ Lettuce ・Title Power: Rock Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2 (#107) Master Klawf Claw Sandwich ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Olive Oil・ Salt・ Wasabi・ Klawf Stick・ Yellow Bell Pepper・ Tomato・ Lettuce ・Title Power: Grass Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2 (#146) Ultra Tower Sandwich ・ Hamburger・ Noodles・ Potato Salad・ Rice・ Klawf Stick・ Tofu・ Olive Oil・ Salt・ Curry Powder ・Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2・Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1

Psychic

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#56) Zesty Sandwich ・ Chili Sauce・ Jalapeno・ Herbed Sausage・ Onion ・Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 1・Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1 (#88) Hamburger Patty Sandwich ・ Hamburger・ Onion・ Vinegar・ Pepper ・Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1・Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#57) Great Zesty Sandwich ・ Chili Sauce・ Jalapeno・ Herbed Sausage・ Sliced Green Pepper・ Onion ・Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2・Exp. Point Power: Water Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1 (#58) Ultra Zesty Sandwich ・ Chili Sauce・ Watercress・ Jalapeno・ Herbed Sausage・ Sliced Green Pepper・ Onion ・Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2・Exp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1 (#89) Great Hamburger Patty Sandwich ・ Vinegar・ Pepper・ Horseradish・ Hamburger・ Onion ・Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1・Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1 (#90) Ultra Hamburger Patty Sandwich ・ Vinegar・ Pepper・ Watercress・ Horseradish・ Hamburger・ Onion ・Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2・Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1

Electric

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#50) Ultra Noodle Sandwich ・ Noodles・ Lettuce・ Chorizo・ Olive Oil・ Ketchup ・Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2・Exp. Point Power: Fire Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Electric Lv. 1

Level 2

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Grass

Level 1

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Encounter Power Fire Sandwich Lv. 2 ・ Rice x6・ Curry Powder x2・ Wasabi x2 ・Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Grass Lv. 2・Raid Power: Water Lv. 1 (#33) Great Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich ・ Rice・ Japaleno・ Curry Powder・ Mayonnaise ・Humungo Power: Grass Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1・Item Drop Power: Normal Lv. 1 (#34) Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich ・ Rice・ Japaleno・ Tomato・ Curry Powder・ Mayonnaise ・Humungo Power: Grass Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2・Item Drop Power: Fairy Lv. 1

Steel

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#102) Ultra Variety Sandwich ・ Prosciutto・ Cherry Tomatoes・ Smoked Fillet・ Potato Salad・ Hamburger・ Salt・ Vinegar ・Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2・Catching Power: Dark Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 1

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#79) Master Fried Fillet Sandwich ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Ketchup・ Mayonnaise・ Horseradish・ Potato Salad・ Fried Fillet・ Lettuce ・Title Power: Bug Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 2・Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2

Ghost

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#144) Tower Sandwich ・ Hamburger・ Noodles・ Potato Salad・ Rice・ Olive Oil・ Salt・ Curry Powder ・Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Ghost Lv. 1

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#6) Spicy Jambon-Beurre ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Butter・ Ham ・Title Power: Ground Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Ghost Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2 (#65) Great Classic Bocadillo ・ Olive Oil・ Cheese・ Potato Tortilla・ Prosciutto・ Curry Powder ・Humungo Power: Ghost Lv. 2・Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1

Bug

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Exp. Point Power Fire Sandwich Lv. 1 ・ Chorizo x3・ Curry Powder x3 ・Humungo Power: Bug Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1・Exp. Point Power: Fire Lv. 1 (#53) Great Potato Salad Sandwich ・ Potato Salad・ Cucumber・ Red Bell Pepper・ Avocado・ Mayonnaise ・Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Bug Lv. 1

Level 2

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Rock

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#49) Great Noodle Sandwich ・ Noodles・ Lettuce・ Olive Oil・ Ketchup ・Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Rock Lv. 1・Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1

Level 2

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Ground

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#48) Noodle Sandwich ・ Noodles・ Olive Oil・ Ketchup ・Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 1・Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Ground Lv. 1

Level 2

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Poison

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Raid Power Grass Sandwich Lv. 1 ・ Potato Tortilla x4・ Chili Sauce x3 ・Raid Power: Grass Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 1・Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 1 (#120) Five-Alarm Sandwich ・ Chorizo・ Onion・ Sliced Green Pepper・ Mustard・ Ketchup・ Pepper ・Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 1・Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 1・Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#71) Master Refreshing Sandwich ・ Spicy Herba Mystica・ Marmalade・ Salt・ Kiwi・ Avocado・ Pickle・ Cherry Tomatoes ・Title Power: Dragon Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2 (#121) Great Five-Alarm Sandwich ・ Chorizo・ Onion・ Sliced Green Pepper・ Basil・ Mustard・ Ketchup・ Pepper ・Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2・Raid Power: Fire Lv. 1・Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1 (#122) Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich ・ Chorizo・ Onion・ Sliced Green Pepper・ Basil・ Jalapeno・ Mustard・ Ketchup・ Pepper ・Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2・Raid Power: Fire Lv. 2・Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1

Flying

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Raid Power Ice Sandwich Lv. 1 ・ Fried Fillet x4・ Pepper x3 ・Raid Power: Ice Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Flying Lv. 1・Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1

Level 2

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Fighting

Level 1

There are no sandwich recipes for this Type.

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Encounter Power Water Sandwich Lv. 2 ・ Rice x6・ Cream Cheese・ Salt ・Encounter Power: Water Lv. 2・Humungo Power: Fighting Lv. 2・Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1

Normal

Level 1

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Exp. Point Power Grass Sandwich Lv. 1 ・ Cheese x2・ Rice x2・ Chili Sauce ・Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1・Exp. Point Power: Grass Lv. 1 (#32) Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich ・ Rice・ Curry Powder・ Mayonnaise ・Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1・Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1・Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1 (#148) Sushi Sandwich ・ Vinegar・ Salt・ Wasabi・ Rice・ Smoked Fillet・ Smoked Fillet・ Klawf Stick ・Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1・Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 1・Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1

Level 2

Sandwich Ingredients Meal Powers (#) Humungo Power Normal Sandwich Lv. 2 ・ Rice x6・ Wasabi ・Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 2・Raid Power: Flying Lv. 2・Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1

As you can see from the list, each Sandwich grants the player more than one kind of Meal Power. Different meal powers boost the rate of finding various items in Scarlet and Violet. The various Meal Powers are:

Sparkling Power: Increases the rate of finding Shiny Pokemon

Increases the rate of finding Shiny Pokemon Exp. Point Power: Increases the rate of Exp. Points

Increases the rate of Exp. Points Title Power : Increasesrate of finding Pocket Monster with Marks

: Increasesrate of finding Pocket Monster with Marks Catching Power: Increases the rate of successfully catching Pokemon

Increases the rate of successfully catching Pokemon Item Drop Power: Increases the rate of finding materials after a battle

Increases the rate of finding materials after a battle Egg Power: Increases the rate of finding Pokemon Eggs

Increases the rate of finding Pokemon Eggs Raid Power: Increases rate of rewards from Tera Raid Matches

Increases rate of rewards from Tera Raid Matches Teensy Power: Increases the rate of finding small Pocket Monsters

Increases the rate of finding small Pocket Monsters Humungo Power: Increases the rate of finding large Pocket Monsters

Sandwich making is an interesting new feature that has been added to the Scarlet and Violet games. Notably, it can be enjoyed with friends. Having to look for recipes by interacting with NPCs adds another layer of challenge that is duly rewarded with a solid sandwich.

